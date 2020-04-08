With TPX Dash Supply Demand A you will have a 360º view of the entire market to discover relevant areas of Supply and Demand.





You will have real-time monitoring of various pairs on a single screen with filters that will make alerts even more precise:





Alerts only for the first touch in the area

Price positioning in relation to the Daily Market Profile (VAH and VAL)

Moving Average direction (Larry Williams System - Average9)

ATR Stop values ​​and direction

Identification and value of the Virgin POC closest to the current price

Strength of the direction with ADX

Pair direction in the moving average on the chosen larger timeframe

You can configure alerts for only the risk/reward ratio you choose (2:1, 3:1, 4:1 and even 5:1).





You can also filter alerts only in the direction of the macro trend, through the moving average filter, avoiding false or counter-trend signals.





Regardless of your trading style, the Dash TPX Supply Demand is a fundamental tool for understanding your market position and avoiding trades that are about to reverse!





It provides comprehensive alerts including entry price, stop-loss, take-profit, and risk/reward ratio. You can even receive these alerts directly on your mobile phone!





After purchase, download the free "TPX Connect All" app, which will connect the information to your Dash!





Trade like proven profitable traders such as Sam Seiden or Bernd Skorupinski, record holder for first place finishes at FTMO using this Supply Demand strategy! More than just a dashboard, it's pure Supply Demand on your screen, across multiple pairs and timeframes!!!!