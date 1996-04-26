Conservative TP SL

NO REPAINT

The system combines several analytical techniques and presents BUY/SELL signals in an easy-to-read form. You don’t have to be a professional to use it. Conservative TP SL can make amazingly accurate market predictions by constantly auto-analyzing every price movement, trading patterns and with the help of complex trading algorithms.

This  indicator main task is to look for gravity zones and generate buy/sell signal with exact SL and TPs location.  

When specified conditions are fulfilled, a grey rectangle appears on the chart. This is the place where the price is getting ready for further move. 

----------

I prefer the bigger number of signals during my trading, what should I do?

I have for sell 2 Systems; If you prefer aggressive/more signals trading go with the Aggressive TP SL system on my available systems. However if you prefer a slower number of signals go with the Conservative TP SL which is this one.


ONLY TAKE SELL ORDERS ON GENERAL BEARISH TREND

ONLY TAKE BUY ORDERS ON GENERAL BULLISH TREND

BEST TIME FRAMES= 5 AND 15 MINUTES CHARTS


Risk warning 

Before you begin trading on Real account please carefully consider your investment goals, risk and experience you have. It should be noted that Forex is a leverage based market. It should be remembered that leverage can work both in your advantage and disadvantage as well. Therefore there is high risk of losing a part or all of your financial input placed on your account and because of that you should remember to trade with the amount of money which you can lose without taking any influential financial damage. 

Disclaimer 

Signals generated by the system are not investment recommendations. All materials included on the website, as well as all system components (indicators, instruction manual) are for educational purposes only.  Creators of the system will not take any responsibility for any profit or loss/damage caused by using the system. 


FAQ

How to use it correctly?

The simplest method is to observe the price. If it moves quickly and dynamically, we can usually count on TP3. If it has difficulties with volatility, or the market is just about to close an important trading session (like EU or US), it’s better to aim for lower values like TP1 or TP2. 

How long does the signal is valid, after the colored boxes are printed on the chart? 

The signal is valid until the price hits SL or TP3 level, or when next signal is created. 

 

What should I do if I miss the entry? 

If the price is far from the entry point you should wait for the next signal.  

 

What lot size should I use when trading this system? 

You should always control your risk. Most traders use 1-2% of their account for any opened transaction.  

 

What timeframe should I trade? 

It depends on your trading style. If you prefer fast scalping use M1 – M5 TF. If you like typical daytrading, you can focus on M5-H1 TFs. If you like slow swing trading check the signals on H1/H4/D1 TFs.  


SL level is always printed on the opposite side to the signal.  

It's usually enough space for the transaction for small pullbacks and making a profit. However, if it's too small for you, you can move the SL for a few pips more for example to the round level or an important support/resistance level.
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GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
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Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
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Aggressive TP SL
Benwill Lopez Navarro
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NO REPAINT The system combines several analytical techniques and presents BUY/SELL signals in an easy-to-read form. You don’t have to be a professional to use it. Aggressive TP SL can make amazingly accurate market predictions by constantly auto-analyzing every price movement, trading patterns and with the help of complex trading algorithms. This  indicator main task is to look for gravity zones and generate buy/sell signal with exact SL and TPs location.     When specified conditions are fulfi
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