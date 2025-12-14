Tpx Dash Supply Demand

With TPX Dash Supply Demand A you will have a 360º view of the entire market to discover relevant areas of Supply and Demand.

You will have real-time monitoring of various pairs on a single screen with filters that will make alerts even more precise:

Alerts only for the first touch in the area
Price positioning in relation to the Daily Market Profile (VAH and VAL)
Moving Average direction (Larry Williams System - Average9)
ATR Stop values ​​and direction
Identification and value of the Virgin POC closest to the current price
Strength of the direction with ADX
Pair direction in the moving average on the chosen larger timeframe
You can configure alerts for only the risk/reward ratio you choose (2:1, 3:1, 4:1 and even 5:1).

You can also filter alerts only in the direction of the macro trend, through the moving average filter, avoiding false or counter-trend signals.

Regardless of your trading style, the Dash TPX Supply Demand is a fundamental tool for understanding your market position and avoiding trades that are about to reverse!

It provides comprehensive alerts including entry price, stop-loss, take-profit, and risk/reward ratio. You can even receive these alerts directly on your mobile phone!

After purchase, download the free "TPX Connect All" app, which will connect the information to your Dash!

Trade like proven profitable traders such as Sam Seiden or Bernd Skorupinski, record holder for first place finishes at FTMO using this Supply Demand strategy! More than just a dashboard, it's pure Supply Demand on your screen, across multiple pairs and timeframes!!!!
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
TPX Dash Agulhada MT5
TPX
Göstergeler
Taking orders, now on MT5 the TPX Dash Needle is everything you need to find the famous Didi Needles on several timeframes and in several pairs at the same time. These are the simultaneous meeting of the 3, 8 and 20 averages that, aligned with the ADX indicator, are synonymous with large and strong movements in the market. Now with the new Heiken Aish filter, the name of the pair shows the direction of the Heiken Aish you choose, it can be weekly or daily, all signals will appear on the screen,
TPX Supply Demand MTF
TPX
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The TPX Supply Demand indicator will alert you to detect supply and demand areas. With the risk/reward filter, you'll only receive alerts if they match your chosen configuration. With the first-touch filter, alerts will only be issued in colored areas that haven't been touched yet, meaning they haven't yet been settled and have the greatest potential for reaction. Once the area is touched, only the border remains. Entry and stop-loss values ​​ are available both in the alerts and on the screen.
FREE
Tpx Adx Color
TPX
Göstergeler
Indicador ADX usado no método das Agulhadas do Didi que irá te facilitar a se manter no trade, enquanto estiver na cor azul você não irá precisar olhar outros sinais para sair do trade e inversamente enquanto estiver amarelo você irá segurar a venda. Tudo de forma rápida e visual.  O indicador ADX mostra se existe tendência no mercado, esse indicador usado junto com as agulhadas é a combinação perfeita para você surfar os movimentos fortes do mercado!!!!
FREE
TPX Heikin Ashi Alerta
TPX
Göstergeler
Heiken Aish indicator that generates alerts when the market changes direction. It eases the visualization of market volatility, providing greater calm when making decisions. Blue means buying and yellow means selling. A candle without a wick indicates a strong trend, i.e., blue candles without wicks at the bottom indicate a strong buying trend and vice versa, yellow candles without a wick at the top indicate a strong downtrend.
FREE
Didi Alerta
TPX
Göstergeler
Didi Index indicator with visual buy and sell alert, with confirmation alert. Buy or sell alerts, on screen and for mobile phones, with a visual description in colors of the direction on the screen! A warning in the color of the current direction of the graph on the screen quickly informs you if the pair is bought or sold by Didi Index. With configurable text position and size, making it easier to follow the trend of the pair.
FREE
TPX Calculadora de Lotes
TPX
Göstergeler
The tool that will help you calculate the lot accurately for the risk you need, if you want to risk 1% of your account, just enter the entry, target and stop values ​​ and you will have the lot size to use and only lose the chosen percentage. You can also choose a fixed value. This tool will help you with consistency, because you can only be consistent if you operate consistently and enter with fixed loss values, it is an INFALLIBLE way to be consistent!!!!
FREE
Connect Supply Demand
TPX
Yardımcı programlar
After purchasing Dash Supply Demand, download "Connect Supply Demand" for free, which will be the information link that will fuel your Dash.   "Connect Supply Demand" will be the information fuel that will carry data to your Dash. Don't forget that it must be in the same folder as your Dash!   You can confirm the path to it through the indicator window!   If you have any questions, we'll be happy to assist you!
FREE
TPX Alerta Media 9
TPX
5 (1)
Göstergeler
O indicador com alertas do Setup de Larry Williams que conseguiu fazer U$ 10.000 virar U$ 1.100,00 em um campeonato de Trade em 1987 e comprovou fazendo a filha, que é atriz, fazer o mesmo estrago no mercado! A média de 9 para cima é compra, para baixo é venda, simples assim! Com alertas de sons e visual de compra, venda e flat, você se mantendo posicionado até a o alerta inverso a sua posição. Aconselhável usar de H1 para cima.
FREE
TPX Heiken Ashi
TPX
Göstergeler
Indicator to be placed in the same folder as Dash to activate the alert filter with Heiken Aish. After downloading the indicator, copy it to the same folder so Dash can read the indicator. It is not necessary to insert it into the chart, this is only for Dash to search for signals and inform the direction of buying and selling of the Indicator. Check if the indicator's path is correct within Dash.
FREE
Tpx symbol charger
TPX
Yardımcı programlar
Forget about searching for the pair you want to open on the Market Watch screen. With TPX Symbol Charger, you'll make your life easier by adding multiple pairs with just one click. You can edit the list of pairs you trade, and with one click, you'll go to the pair you want quickly and accurately! Just fill in the list of pairs, separating them with a semicolon (;). To create a second line of pairs, simply include an asterisk between the semicolons (;*;). Another useful TPX tool for you!
FREE
TPX Dash Agulhada
TPX
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The TPX Dash Needle is everything you need to find the famous Didi Needles on several timeframes and in several pairs at the same time. These are the simultaneous meeting of the 3, 8 and 20 averages that, aligned with the ADX indicator, are synonymous with large and strong movements in the market. Now with the new Heiken Aish filter, the name of the pair shows the direction of the Heiken Aish you choose, it can be weekly or daily, all signals will appear on the screen, but now you can configure
TPX Dash Needled HA
TPX
Göstergeler
The TPX Dash Needle is everything you need to find the famous Didi Needles on several timeframes and in several pairs at the same time. These are the simultaneous meeting of the 3, 8 and 20 averages that, aligned with the ADX indicator, are synonymous with large and strong movements in the market. Now with the new Heiken Aish filter, the name of the pair shows the direction of the Heiken Aish you choose, it can be weekly or daily, all signals will appear on the screen, but now you can configure
TPX Connect All
TPX
Göstergeler
After purchasing the Tpx Dash Supply Demand indicator, you must download this indicator which will link and feed market data to the Tpx Dash Supply Demand indicator and will provide all Supply Demand price signals, ATR Stop, VAH and VAL, trend values ​​with the ADX, and POC prices and locations in the market. Just download it and Dash will locate the indicator to retrieve the information!
FREE
