Best Divergence App

Best Divergence Indicator for advanced traders without distraction of lines or arrows.

It is not a magic blackbox for novice traders rather a great tool for experienced traders to decide their entry and exit. Can be used for most of the Forex pairs, Gold, Oil, Crypto. Flexibility to play with input to customize ur unique research too.

Therefore, I will suggest turning off arrows and divergence line to reduce clutter and instead use the following advice:

For sell on divergence indicator start turning red and for buy indicator starts turning green. Size of green and red valleys of indicator can be also used to see momentum diminishing or increasing. Treat these divergence points as levels and check the price action on these levels before entering buy and sell.