UT Bot Alert FVG

UT Bot Alert FVG turns the popular UT Bot (ATR trailing-stop) into a complete, all-in-one decision panel. It paints the trend, draws a smooth non-flickering trailing line, fires clean Buy/Sell signals, maps Fair Value Gap zones, and tells you the real state of the market at a glance — trend, volatility and the buy/sell volume balance.

★ UT Bot trend engine

  • Candles colored by UT phase (bullish / bearish) for instant trend reading.
  • Smooth trailing line plotted as a native buffer — it never flickers on each tick.
  • Adjustable sensitivity (K factor) and ATR period.

★ Signals & alerts

  • Buy/Sell arrows on every trend flip — historical and live.
  • Non-blocking on-chart banner on each new signal, with a short sound.
  • Optional popup and push notifications to your phone.

★ Fair Value Gap (FVG) zones

  • Automatic detection of bullish and bearish gaps with an impulse filter.
  • Zones are projected forward and auto-removed once price fills them.
  • Keep only the most recent N unfilled gaps to stay clean.

★ Market State dashboard

  • Live regime read-out: Trend Up, Trend Down, Ranging, Mixed — plus a Volatile tag (ADX for strength/direction, ATR vs its average for volatility).
  • Buys / Sells volume split bar (e.g. Buys 60% / Sells 40%) from up vs down tick volume.
  • Movable panel (top center/left/right, bottom left/right) and fully customizable colors.

★ Built right

  • Lightweight, no DLLs and no external connections — it only reads price and time.
  • Works on any broker and symbol; recommended for intraday timeframes (M1–H1).

Tags: UT Bot, ATR trailing stop, FVG, fair value gap, buy sell signals, alerts, market state, volatility, ADX, dashboard, scalping, trend

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Want the PRO version? → UT Bot Apex FVG Signals

Everything in UT Bot Alert FVG, plus:
- Color MULTI-TIMEFRAME signal scanner (M1 · M5 · M15 · M30 · H1): see instantly which timeframe has a signal.
- FVG confluence that GRADES every entry (A/B/C quality).
- Configurable TP/SL zones (1 or 3 targets) — you decide the management.
- Trade manager: tells you when to move to break-even or let it run.
- Honest 12-month stats measured on your chart. Non-repaint.

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