Aurum prime model

The Next Generation Trading Algorithm: Fully Autonomous Local AI

A powerful trading algorithm featuring a built-in, pre-trained Local Large Language Model (LLM)—a true Local Artificial Intelligence. It operates entirely autonomously, requiring no API connection to external models like ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini. This system trades the XAUUSD instrument, with the primary time frame being H1.

Outpace the market with our high-performance trading algorithm, equipped with an embedded, pre-trained local Large Language Model (LLM). This is not just an automated system—it is an Autonomous Cognitive Agent engineered for superior performance in financial markets.

Autonomy and Speed: Maximum Security and Velocity

Forget the latency and privacy risks associated with cloud-based APIs. Our algorithm functions on a completely isolated and energy-efficient Local AI core.

  • True Autonomy (On-Premise ML): The system operates 100% autonomously, requiring no connection to external resources such as the APIs of ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini.

  • Ultra-Low Latency: Decision-making is practically instantaneous, which is critical for High-Frequency Trading (HFT).

  • Enhanced Security: Your proprietary strategies and sensitive data remain within a secure, user-controlled perimeter.

Innovative Machine Learning (ML) Architecture

At the core of our algorithm is an advanced Deep Learning architecture, specifically optimized for Time-Series Analysis.

  • Contextual Prediction (LLM Core): The local LLM, which has undergone Transfer Learning on market data, provides contextually enriched signals.

  • Time-Series Analysis (CNN/RNN/Transformer Hybrids): The algorithm utilizes hybrid models, including Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) for feature extraction from price patterns, and Recurrent Neural Networks (RNN) or Transformer architectures for modeling long-term dependencies and market non-stationarity.

  • Reinforcement Learning (RL): The Decision-Making Module is fine-tuned by an RL-Agent that constantly optimizes the Execution Policy, maximizing the Sharpe Ratioand minimizing Drawdown under real market conditions.

Key Capabilities

  • Multimodal Input: Processing structured (price data) to form a Holistic View of the market.

  • Hyperparameter Optimization: Built-in Bayesian Optimization methods ensure self-calibration and adaptation to changing market volatility.

This is not merely automation. It is real-time Cognitive Capitalization.

Core Trading Algorithm Parameters

The intelligent agent is fully self-adjusting, with no need for manual logic correction. You only need to set an acceptable risk (lot size) and define the Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels.

Are you ready for your trading terminal to become a true Neural Center? After purchase, take advantage of an additional consultation via private message.


