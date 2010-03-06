Optimized Trend Tracker Oscillator
- Indicators
- Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
A precision-engineered trend tracking oscillator designed for traders who demand clarity, adaptability, and multi-layered signal confirmation. OTTO combines adaptive volatility modelling, advanced moving averages, and trend-stop logic to produce an oscillator that reacts intelligently to market structure rather than noise.
This indicator is suitable for traders who want early trend detection, dynamic stop-zones, and visually clean cross-over signals without repainting.
It does not place trades and does not guarantee profit. Use at your own discretion.
Key Features
1. Adaptive Volatility Engine (VAR / CMO-Driven Smoothing)
The indicator uses a two-stage volatility adaptation mechanism:
-
Stage 1: Calculates a CMO-weighted adaptive value of the source price.
-
Stage 2: Applies a second volatility-adjusted smoothing to the transformed price array.
This structure allows the oscillator to respond quickly during high momentum while avoiding false signals in ranging markets.
2. Multi-Type Moving Average Framework (10 modes)
Choose from multiple MA types for the oscillator baseline:
-
SMA
-
EMA
-
WMA
-
DEMA
-
TMA
-
VAR Adaptive MA
-
WWMA
-
ZLEMA
-
TSF
-
Hull MA
Every MA is internally optimized for buffer-based calculations to ensure speed and accuracy even during heavy backtests.
3. Trend-Stop Logic (OTT Core Mechanism)
The oscillator uses an optimized trend-stop system based on:
-
Calculated baseline
-
Dynamic offset (% factor)
-
Trend direction switching
-
Long-stop and short-stop stabilization logic
This creates a stable trend tracker that adapts to price acceleration and deceleration.
4. Clean OTTO Visualization
The indicator draws two main components:
-
HOTT: The optimized trend-stop value
-
LOTT: The transformed data stream
A filling zone makes trend changes visually clear without clutter.
5. Buy and Sell Signal Markers (Optional)
When enabled, the indicator generates crossover-based signals based on HOTT and LOTT interactions:
-
Buy when HOTT crosses below LOTT
-
Sell when HOTT crosses above LOTT
These signals are plotted with arrows using Wingdings for high visibility.
6. Theme Customization
Includes optional light theme auto-configuration, adjusting chart colors, background, grid, candle colors, and price lines for comfortable viewing.
7. Built-in Testing Panel (Optional)
The indicator includes a full backtest visualization mode for manual evaluation:
-
Buy/Sell counters
-
Total and winning trades
-
Win rate
-
Direction status
-
TP/SL simulation using points
-
Adjustable start date for custom ranges
All elements are displayed in a floating panel with movable UI buttons.
8. Alerts and Notifications
Optional alert system with support for:
-
Terminal alerts
-
Push notifications
Alerts trigger only on new confirmed signals.
9. Non-Repainting Structure
All signals are generated on closed candles.
The indicator does not repaint previous values.
Inputs Overview
Core Inputs
-
OTT period
-
Percent offset
-
Fast/slow VIDYA lengths
-
Correcting constant
-
MA type
-
Source price
Display and Functionality Options
-
Show/Hide crossover signals
-
Light theme mode
-
Tester mode with TP/SL rules and start date
-
Alerts and push notifications
Important Notes
-
This indicator is for educational and analytical purposes only.
-
It does not guarantee profit or provide investment advice.
-
Always test thoroughly before using in live trading.
-
Market conditions can change; use this tool as part of a broader strategy.