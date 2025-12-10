Optimized Trend Tracker Oscillator

A precision-engineered trend tracking oscillator designed for traders who demand clarity, adaptability, and multi-layered signal confirmation. OTTO combines adaptive volatility modelling, advanced moving averages, and trend-stop logic to produce an oscillator that reacts intelligently to market structure rather than noise.

This indicator is suitable for traders who want early trend detection, dynamic stop-zones, and visually clean cross-over signals without repainting.

It does not place trades and does not guarantee profit. Use at your own discretion.

Key Features

1. Adaptive Volatility Engine (VAR / CMO-Driven Smoothing)

The indicator uses a two-stage volatility adaptation mechanism:

Stage 1: Calculates a CMO-weighted adaptive value of the source price.

Stage 2: Applies a second volatility-adjusted smoothing to the transformed price array.

This structure allows the oscillator to respond quickly during high momentum while avoiding false signals in ranging markets.

2. Multi-Type Moving Average Framework (10 modes)

Choose from multiple MA types for the oscillator baseline:

SMA

EMA

WMA

DEMA

TMA

VAR Adaptive MA

WWMA

ZLEMA

TSF

Hull MA

Every MA is internally optimized for buffer-based calculations to ensure speed and accuracy even during heavy backtests.

3. Trend-Stop Logic (OTT Core Mechanism)

The oscillator uses an optimized trend-stop system based on:

Calculated baseline

Dynamic offset (% factor)

Trend direction switching

Long-stop and short-stop stabilization logic

This creates a stable trend tracker that adapts to price acceleration and deceleration.

4. Clean OTTO Visualization

The indicator draws two main components:

HOTT: The optimized trend-stop value

LOTT: The transformed data stream

A filling zone makes trend changes visually clear without clutter.

5. Buy and Sell Signal Markers (Optional)

When enabled, the indicator generates crossover-based signals based on HOTT and LOTT interactions:

Buy when HOTT crosses below LOTT

Sell when HOTT crosses above LOTT

These signals are plotted with arrows using Wingdings for high visibility.

6. Theme Customization

Includes optional light theme auto-configuration, adjusting chart colors, background, grid, candle colors, and price lines for comfortable viewing.

7. Built-in Testing Panel (Optional)

The indicator includes a full backtest visualization mode for manual evaluation:

Buy/Sell counters

Total and winning trades

Win rate

Direction status

TP/SL simulation using points

Adjustable start date for custom ranges

All elements are displayed in a floating panel with movable UI buttons.

8. Alerts and Notifications

Optional alert system with support for:

Terminal alerts

Push notifications

Alerts trigger only on new confirmed signals.

9. Non-Repainting Structure

All signals are generated on closed candles.

The indicator does not repaint previous values.

Inputs Overview

Core Inputs

OTT period

Percent offset

Fast/slow VIDYA lengths

Correcting constant

MA type

Source price

Display and Functionality Options

Show/Hide crossover signals

Light theme mode

Tester mode with TP/SL rules and start date

Alerts and push notifications

Important Notes