Optimized Trend Tracker Oscillator

Optimized Trend Tracker Oscillator Indicator for MT5 (OTTO)

A precision-engineered trend tracking oscillator designed for traders who demand clarity, adaptability, and multi-layered signal confirmation. OTTO combines adaptive volatility modelling, advanced moving averages, and trend-stop logic to produce an oscillator that reacts intelligently to market structure rather than noise.

This indicator is suitable for traders who want early trend detection, dynamic stop-zones, and visually clean cross-over signals without repainting.
It does not place trades and does not guarantee profit. Use at your own discretion.

Key Features

1. Adaptive Volatility Engine (VAR / CMO-Driven Smoothing)

The indicator uses a two-stage volatility adaptation mechanism:

  • Stage 1: Calculates a CMO-weighted adaptive value of the source price.

  • Stage 2: Applies a second volatility-adjusted smoothing to the transformed price array.
    This structure allows the oscillator to respond quickly during high momentum while avoiding false signals in ranging markets.

2. Multi-Type Moving Average Framework (10 modes)

Choose from multiple MA types for the oscillator baseline:

  • SMA

  • EMA

  • WMA

  • DEMA

  • TMA

  • VAR Adaptive MA

  • WWMA

  • ZLEMA

  • TSF

  • Hull MA

Every MA is internally optimized for buffer-based calculations to ensure speed and accuracy even during heavy backtests.

3. Trend-Stop Logic (OTT Core Mechanism)

The oscillator uses an optimized trend-stop system based on:

  • Calculated baseline

  • Dynamic offset (% factor)

  • Trend direction switching

  • Long-stop and short-stop stabilization logic

This creates a stable trend tracker that adapts to price acceleration and deceleration.

4. Clean OTTO Visualization

The indicator draws two main components:

  • HOTT: The optimized trend-stop value

  • LOTT: The transformed data stream 

A filling zone makes trend changes visually clear without clutter.

5. Buy and Sell Signal Markers (Optional)

When enabled, the indicator generates crossover-based signals based on HOTT and LOTT interactions:

  • Buy when HOTT crosses below LOTT

  • Sell when HOTT crosses above LOTT

These signals are plotted with arrows using Wingdings for high visibility.

6. Theme Customization

Includes optional light theme auto-configuration, adjusting chart colors, background, grid, candle colors, and price lines for comfortable viewing.

7. Built-in Testing Panel (Optional)

The indicator includes a full backtest visualization mode for manual evaluation:

  • Buy/Sell counters

  • Total and winning trades

  • Win rate

  • Direction status

  • TP/SL simulation using points

  • Adjustable start date for custom ranges

All elements are displayed in a floating panel with movable UI buttons.

8. Alerts and Notifications

Optional alert system with support for:

  • Terminal alerts

  • Push notifications

Alerts trigger only on new confirmed signals.

9. Non-Repainting Structure

All signals are generated on closed candles.
The indicator does not repaint previous values.

Inputs Overview

Core Inputs

  • OTT period

  • Percent offset

  • Fast/slow VIDYA lengths

  • Correcting constant

  • MA type

  • Source price

Display and Functionality Options

  • Show/Hide crossover signals

  • Light theme mode

  • Tester mode with TP/SL rules and start date

  • Alerts and push notifications

Important Notes

  • This indicator is for educational and analytical purposes only.

  • It does not guarantee profit or provide investment advice.

  • Always test thoroughly before using in live trading.

  • Market conditions can change; use this tool as part of a broader strategy.


