Optimized Trend Tracker Oscillator

Optimized Trend Tracker Oscillator Indicator for MT5 (OTTO)

A precision-engineered trend tracking oscillator designed for traders who demand clarity, adaptability, and multi-layered signal confirmation. OTTO combines adaptive volatility modelling, advanced moving averages, and trend-stop logic to produce an oscillator that reacts intelligently to market structure rather than noise.

This indicator is suitable for traders who want early trend detection, dynamic stop-zones, and visually clean cross-over signals without repainting.
It does not place trades and does not guarantee profit. Use at your own discretion.

Key Features

1. Adaptive Volatility Engine (VAR / CMO-Driven Smoothing)

The indicator uses a two-stage volatility adaptation mechanism:

  • Stage 1: Calculates a CMO-weighted adaptive value of the source price.

  • Stage 2: Applies a second volatility-adjusted smoothing to the transformed price array.
    This structure allows the oscillator to respond quickly during high momentum while avoiding false signals in ranging markets.

2. Multi-Type Moving Average Framework (10 modes)

Choose from multiple MA types for the oscillator baseline:

  • SMA

  • EMA

  • WMA

  • DEMA

  • TMA

  • VAR Adaptive MA

  • WWMA

  • ZLEMA

  • TSF

  • Hull MA

Every MA is internally optimized for buffer-based calculations to ensure speed and accuracy even during heavy backtests.

3. Trend-Stop Logic (OTT Core Mechanism)

The oscillator uses an optimized trend-stop system based on:

  • Calculated baseline

  • Dynamic offset (% factor)

  • Trend direction switching

  • Long-stop and short-stop stabilization logic

This creates a stable trend tracker that adapts to price acceleration and deceleration.

4. Clean OTTO Visualization

The indicator draws two main components:

  • HOTT: The optimized trend-stop value

  • LOTT: The transformed data stream 

A filling zone makes trend changes visually clear without clutter.

5. Buy and Sell Signal Markers (Optional)

When enabled, the indicator generates crossover-based signals based on HOTT and LOTT interactions:

  • Buy when HOTT crosses below LOTT

  • Sell when HOTT crosses above LOTT

These signals are plotted with arrows using Wingdings for high visibility.

6. Theme Customization

Includes optional light theme auto-configuration, adjusting chart colors, background, grid, candle colors, and price lines for comfortable viewing.

7. Built-in Testing Panel (Optional)

The indicator includes a full backtest visualization mode for manual evaluation:

  • Buy/Sell counters

  • Total and winning trades

  • Win rate

  • Direction status

  • TP/SL simulation using points

  • Adjustable start date for custom ranges

All elements are displayed in a floating panel with movable UI buttons.

8. Alerts and Notifications

Optional alert system with support for:

  • Terminal alerts

  • Push notifications

Alerts trigger only on new confirmed signals.

9. Non-Repainting Structure

All signals are generated on closed candles.
The indicator does not repaint previous values.

Inputs Overview

Core Inputs

  • OTT period

  • Percent offset

  • Fast/slow VIDYA lengths

  • Correcting constant

  • MA type

  • Source price

Display and Functionality Options

  • Show/Hide crossover signals

  • Light theme mode

  • Tester mode with TP/SL rules and start date

  • Alerts and push notifications

Important Notes

  • This indicator is for educational and analytical purposes only.

  • It does not guarantee profit or provide investment advice.

  • Always test thoroughly before using in live trading.

  • Market conditions can change; use this tool as part of a broader strategy.


推荐产品
Rubdfx Supply Demand
Namu Makwembo
指标
Holiday Sales Zones Indicator The Zones Indicator is your everyday Trading tool that  leverages advanced algorithms, including ICT institutional concepts like order blocks , engulfing candle patterns , and Level interactions , to identify critical levels of supply and demand (Resistance & Support). Visual signals are generated and clearly marked on the chart, providing a straightforward guide for traders to spot key opportunities. Key Features Advanced Algorithmic Analysis : Identifies supply
WT Vwap Bands
Ricardo Almeida Branco
指标
The WT Vwap Bands indicator is an indicator that combines price and volume, helping to show whether the price is within the "fair price", overbought or oversold. The indicator code was designed for performance and has already been tested in a real trading account. In addition to the visual inputs (color, thickness and line style), the user can define a% value that depends on the price. The default values work with the most distant band at 1% of the price and then dividing this distance in
Better RSI With Tester
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
Category: Trend Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Entry Indicator Timeframes: All Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Binary Options Markets: All Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with additional features for visual clarity and cycle detection. It is designed to provide traders with a clearer view of momentum conditions and potential turning points. Main features: Improved RSI Visualization – The indicator displays RSI va
Smart Engulfing MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
指标
智能吞噬 MT5 简介： 踏入精致交易领域，使用 Smart Engulfing MT5，这是您辨别顶级吞噬模式的专业指标。这款工具专为 MetaTrader 5 用户而设计，注重精准性和易用性。轻松揭示有利可图的交易机会，Smart Engulfing MT5 通过警报、箭头和三个独特的获利水平引导您，使其成为追求简单和高效的交易者的终极伴侣。 第二部分：释放纯吞噬模式的力量 深入了解市场运动的复杂性，使用 Pure Engulf 模式分析器。与传统工具不同，它以精湛的方式运作，过滤掉无关的模式，仅关注最有利可图的机会。其独特算法拥有超过 70% 的显著成功率，确保每笔交易都得到智能决策的支持。 第三部分：自适应信号查看模式 使用 Smart Engulfing MT5 创新的信号查看模式——反向和方向。这两种模式适用于不同的市场情景，使交易者能够利用区间和趋势条件。 反向模式 ：适用于导航市场回撤，反向模式智能地识别相反方向的信号。在区间市场中表现出色，它帮助交易者在逆转时实现盈利动作。 方向模式 ：专为趋势市场设计，方向模式专注于与市场趋势一致的信号。它使交易者能够顺势而为，在
Rubdfx Divergence Detector
Namu Makwembo
指标
The rubdfx divergence indicator is a technical analysis tool that compares a security's price movement. It is used to identify potential changes in the price trend of a security. The indicator can be applied to any type of chart, including bar charts and candlestick charts. The algorithm is based on MACD, which has been modified to detect multiple positive and negative divergences. Settings  ___settings___ * fastEMA * slowEMA * signalSMA *Alerts:   True/False     #Indicator Usage Buying :
Updown v6
Guner Koca
指标
up down v6 for mt5 is no repaint all timeframe and all pairs indicator. red histogram cros trigger that is up point,and put a red point on histogram. and blue histogram cros trigger that is deep point.and put blue point on histogram. this indicator need to sometimes zoom out .for thise pres + button. if newly comes signal is too high makes before invisible.red and blue points are there.to see the signals. indicator is no repaint and can use all time frame and all pairs. only need minimum 500 bar
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
指标
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
Over Trend MT5
Mansour Babasafary
指标
Trend based indicator Identify trends with this indicator A simple-to-use trend indicator No complicated settings Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Relatively high signals No complicated settings Specific to the trend Lifetime support Settings: Alarm Show Alert: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an alarm in Metatrader Alarm Show Notification: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive a
PIPnova Candle Signals Pinbar Doji
Yavuz Alabayirli
指标
Your feedback is very valuable to us. By sharing your experience, you help us improve and provide you with better service. Thank you! PIPnova Candle Signals: Catch the Clearest Reversal Signals in the Market! PIPnova Candle Signals is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to instantly detect critical moments in price action—namely, potential trend reversals and points of indecision. It reliably catches the most powerful and trustworthy candle patterns, Pinbars and Dojis, with custo
FREE
VVWAP Bandas
Edipaulo Zanella
指标
Daily VWAP, continues for a period of hours (eg, 10 hours of history), with color to indicate change of direction and bands to map good entry and exit points. The indicator was created to map the center of the market, and find good buying moments, trend analysis or market correction points are easily detected, allowing you to understand moments of exhaustion and buying and selling points Copyright (c) <year> <copyright holders> Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaini
WaveTrend Oscillator Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
Introduction The Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MT5 is one of the well known indicators in the market, helping traders find strong entry points into the market. Like any other MetaTrader 5 indicator , it can produce both good and bad signals, but the number of accurate buy/sell signals is significantly higher than the weak ones. This makes it a powerful tool for improving your forex trading strategy , whether you are a beginner or an advanced trader. How does this indicator work? This indic
RC Range Filtered AlgoAlpha MT5
Francisco Rayol
指标
Range Filtered AlgoAlpha 是一款技术分析工具，通过分析市场波动性帮助识别潜在交易机会。该指标是AlgoAlpha原创TradingView指标的MetaTrader改编版，融合多种分析方法提供直观的市场评估。 技术特点 采用卡尔曼滤波（Kalman Filtering）平滑价格数据 结合基于ATR的波动带（ATR-based Bands）衡量市场波动性 融入超级趋势（Supertrend）元素进行趋势分析 通过彩色K线（Candles）和标记（Markers）提供可视化信号 支持可配置的警报选项（Configurable Alerts） 功能 该指标处理市场数据实现以下功能： 使用ATR（平均真实波幅）计算波动范围 应用滤波技术（Filtering Techniques）减少市场噪音 通过可视化元素（Visual Elements）显示潜在趋势方向 适用场景 适用于基于波动性的交易策略（Volatility-based Trading） 可作为多种交易品种技术分析（Technical Analysis）的辅助工具 提供市场条件的直观参考（Visual Refer
Super Trend eu
Emin Ulucanli
4.83 (6)
指标
SUPERTREND; It is a trend following indicator based on the SuperTrend ATR created by Olivier Seban. It can be used to detect changes in trend direction and locate stops. When the price falls below the indicator curve, it turns red and indicates a downtrend. Conversely, when the price moves above the curve, the indicator turns green, indicating an uptrend. Like other indicators, it works well on SuperTrend when used in conjunction with other indicators such as MACD, parabolik SAR, Bollinger Band
FREE
Go Way TREND
Ywsf Hsyn Hmad Alrsh
指标
順應潮流。是的，在 15 分鐘的框架上等待進場信號，無論是買入還是賣出，並檢查信號是否出現在 30 分鐘的框架上（有時信號需要一個小時或更長時間才會出現。您可以返回到15分鐘框架並返回到30分鐘框架，重複此操作，直到主要訊號出現在您面前。被記錄，或當相反的訊號出現時它非常簡單並且適用於所有主要貨幣。  金屬、指標和所有框架，但最好的結果是 30 分鐘框架。 始終將止損設置在蠟燭底部下方，資金管理不得超過 資本的10% 順應潮流。是的，在 15 分鐘的框架上等待進場信號，無論是買入還是賣出，並檢查信號是否出現在 30 分鐘的框架上（有時信號需要一個小時或更長時間才會出現。您可以返回到15分鐘框架並返回到30分鐘框架，重複此操作，直到主要訊號出現在您面前。被記錄，或當相反的訊號出現時它非常簡單並且適用於所有主要貨幣。  金屬、指標和所有框架，但最好的結果是 30 分鐘框架。 始終將止損設置在蠟燭底部下方，資金管理不得超過 資本的10% 順應潮流。是的，在 15 分鐘的框架上等待進場信號，無論是買入還是賣出，並檢查信號是否出現在 30 分鐘的框架上（有時信號需要一個小時或更長時間才會
Follow Line
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
The Follow Line Indicator is an essential technical analysis tool that provides a clear, immediate visualization of the trend while detecting high-probability reversals in real-time. By combining adaptive price tracking with clear visual alerts, it transforms complex data into actionable trading signals. Key Features Dynamic Trend Line: Tracks the market's prevailing direction, automatically adjusting to each new price extreme. Clear Colors: The line turns Blue during uptrends and Red during dow
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
指标
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
Bid Price Timer Indicator
Md Amzad Hossain
指标
Bid Price Timer Indicator — 精准计时，智能价格追踪！ 使用 Bid Price Timer Indicator ，让您的交易更具 时间感与精准度 ！这是专为重视 时机、精确与清晰度 的交易者打造的强大工具。 主要功能： 固定计时器显示 —— 始终显示在图表 右侧 （可自定义 X_Offset）。 动态价格追踪 —— 计时器会随 买价 (Bid) 实时 上下移动 。 自动重新定位 —— 当市场价格变化时，计时器会 自动跟随 新的价格水平。 可选水平线 —— 可添加一条 水平线 ，清晰显示 当前买价位置 。 ️ 实时倒计时 —— 每秒自动更新，显示 距离下一根K线的倒计时 ，让您不错过任何交易时机！ 交易者喜爱的理由： 帮助您以 毫秒级精度 掌握K线收盘时间 让图表更 简洁、美观、信息丰富 非常适合 剥头皮、日内交易与技术分析 简洁、高效、现代化的设计，让 Bid Price Timer Indicator 成为您市场中精准控制时间的最佳助手！
Dashboard and Scanner for MFI
Elmira Memish
指标
Scanner and Dashboard for Money Flow Index MT5 The Money Flow Index (MFI) is a technical oscillator that uses price and volume data for identifying overbought or oversold signals in an asset. It can also be used to spot divergences which warn of a trend change in price. The oscillator moves between 0 and 100. Advantages of the Scanner: - Full Alert Options. - Multi Timefrare  - Works for all instruments including Currencies, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies and Stocks. - Fully customisabl
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.59 (34)
指标
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Tabajara V5
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.83 (35)
指标
Metatrader 5 version of the famous Andre Machado's Tabajara indicator. If you don't know Andre Machado's Technical Analysis work you don't need this indicator... For those who need it and for those several friend traders who asked this porting from other platforms, here it is... FEATURES 8-period Moving Average 20-period Moving Average 50-period Moving Average 200-period Moving Average Colored candles according to the inflexion of the 20-period MA SETTINGS You can change the Period of all MA's
FREE
ZigZag Buy Level
Mehdi Masoudi
指标
The ZigZag Buy Level is a specialized tool for traders who utilize market structure and classic ZigZag patterns to define key support and entry points. It automatically identifies "Main Highs"—significant highs confirmed by the subsequent price action—and then calculates a high-probability "Buy Level" based on a specified percentage pullback from that Main High to the last corrective low. This indicator helps you anticipate deep retracement entries, clearly marking them on the chart with labels
Alpha Trend Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
Alpha Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Check all of our products from mql5 market: What are the specifications of this indicator? Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Type of Application: Custom Trading Indicator Level: Intermediate / Professional Timeframe: All Timeframes (Multi-Timeframe Support) Trading Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Position Trading Trading Markets: Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Crypto What does this indicator do? The Alpha Trend Indicator for
ThreeM Quantum Tunneling
Nguyen Duc Quy
3.6 (10)
指标
There is a science, named Quantitative Finance, that allows to study the financial derivative pricing models using the methods of theoretical and mathematical physics. Lately I came across a paper that describes a new indicator for technical analysis that combines ideas from quantum physics and brings them to finance. I got interested in it and decided I would teach how to implement indicators based on a scientific papers in MQL5.  The original Moving Mini-Max paper [2] is written by Z.K. Silaga
FREE
Visual Wave Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Visual Waves Indicator: Ride the Trend with Clarity Unlock a smarter way to trade with the Visual Waves Indicator, a sophisticated tool designed to provide clearer, more reliable trend signals on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Are you tired of the false signals and market noise generated by traditional moving averages? The Visual Waves Indicator is your solution. It moves beyond basic calculations to offer a truly adaptive analysis of market momentum, helping you identify trading opportunities with
Trading Dashboard Pro
Khac Thanh Bui
指标
TradingDashboardPro - MT5专业交易分析指标 概述 TradingDashboardPro是一款综合性实时交易分析仪表板，可将您的MT5图表转变为强大的账户监控站。这款专业级指标提供交易表现的即时可视化并支持多语言，通过每5秒更新一次的实时数据帮助您做出明智决策。 主要功能 多语言支持 内置10种语言翻译： English, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese,  Vietnamese,   French, Italian, Korean, and Japanese 。所有界面元素包括标题、标签和状态消息都会根据您选择的语言自动翻译。 实时账户监控 通过实时更新跟踪您的账户健康状况，显示余额、净值、保证金水平和杠杆。仪表板自动对风险级别进行颜色编码：绿色表示安全区域，黄色表示警告，红色表示危险区域。在接近临界阈值时通过即时视觉警报监控保证金水平。 实时持仓跟踪 三个动态摘要框显示您当前的市场敞口：买入持仓显示总数量、交易量和盈亏（绿色显示），卖出持仓显示红色，综合总计显示蓝色以汇总所有持仓的视图。 多时间框架业绩分析 该指
Hull Moving Average or HMA for MT5
Rowan Stephan Buys
指标
Hull移动平均线（HMA）MT5版——高速、平滑、近乎零滞后的专业趋势指标 Hull移动平均线（HMA）是一款为MT5平台打造的高性能趋势分析指标。它能够在保持极度平滑的同时实现接近零滞后的响应速度，比传统的SMA、EMA或WMA更快、更精准地反映市场方向变化，并有效过滤噪音，特别适合剥头皮交易者和日内交易者使用。 该指标基于高效的加权移动平均算法，严格按照Alan Hull公式计算，输出真实、稳定且不重绘的趋势线，让交易者能够清晰识别趋势的加速、减速、反转与延续。HMA不仅运行轻量、绘图顺畅，还兼容EA，可通过iCustom轻松调用。 核心优势 几乎零滞后的即时趋势响应 曲线极度平滑，噪音过滤效果优秀 比SMA/EMA/WMA更精准、更快速 完全不重绘，EA友好，可用于自动化策略 适用于所有交易品种：外汇、黄金、指数、加密货币等 适用场景 趋势方向识别、顺势入场、回调买卖点、反转信号、离场确认、自动化策略开发等。 这是一款干净、稳定、快速的HMA指标，专为追求精准和效率的专业交易者打造。
FREE
Expert Price Oscillator 1
Ali Waqas Ahmad
指标
Un indicador bueno, fácil, legible y práctico. Da señales acotadas entre cero y uno. Fácil de comprender para los inversores. Brinda perspectivas comerciales cercanas y a más largo plazo a los inversores y los ayuda a encontrar buenas oportunidades. El indicador da una señal cero en las caídas de precios y el valor de la señal es igual a uno en las subidas de precios. Una vez más, un nuevo tipo de indicador y rango limitado entre cero y uno.
Area of Value Detection
Cao Minh Quang
指标
The Area of Value Detection indicator automatically identifies and highlights key institutional price zones, including Liquidity areas, Order Blocks, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG). It is designed to help traders visualize market imbalances and potential points of interest (POIs) used by smart money participants. Main Features Liquidity Zones: Detects clusters of equal highs/lows and liquidity pools where stop orders are likely accumulated. Order Blocks: Highlights potential bullish and bearish or
Customizable RSI MA
Nathanael Theis
指标
The RSI with Moving Averages indicator combines the classic Relative Strength Index with customizable moving averages, offering deeper insights into market momentum and trend direction. By smoothing the RSI curve with short- and long-term averages, traders can better distinguish true reversals from noise. This tool highlights overbought and oversold levels, reveals divergences between price and momentum, and confirms entry or exit points with enhanced accuracy. Its adjustable parameters allow tr
FREE
Iconic Reversal Trend and Pattern Push Signals
Maurice Prang
指标
ICONIC Reversal Engine 重质不重量。 只交易真正有意义的反转。 问题：噪音、过载、假信号 多数指标用一堆箭头把图表塞满，却忽略 语境 。 强势下跌中的锤子形态毫无意义；没有成交量配合的吞没只是陷阱。 结果：分析瘫痪、错过行情、代价高昂的错误。 解决方案：你的分析副驾驶 ICONIC Reversal Engine 不是“又一个箭头”。它会告诉你 为何 这个形态重要。 每个信号都经过 五阶段共振模型 的压力测试，并给出 0–100 分 的质量评分，让你一眼看出优劣，而不是只有“买/卖”。 核心能力 智能置信评分（0–100）： 衡量共振强度。 >75 = A++ 顶级形态 。 五大共振支柱： 形态强度 —— 识别高价值的 1/2/3 根 K 线反转形态。 市场结构 —— 验证是否位于关键摆动高/低点。 趋势语境 —— 检查价格在关键 EMA 处的反应。 动能 —— 以 RSI 背离 / MACD 变化 进行确认。 成交量与波动 —— 关注市场参与度与 布林带 语境。 交互式 GUI 仪表盘： 简洁的图上“驾驶舱”，提供方向与精确价位（ Entry、TP、SL ）。可
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
指标
Power Candles – 适用于所有市场的基于强度的入场信号 Power Candles 将 Stein Investments 经过验证的强度分析直接带入价格图表。与仅对价格作出反应不同，每一根蜡烛都基于真实的市场强度进行着色，使交易者能够立即识别动能累积、强度加速以及清晰的趋势转换。 一套逻辑，适用于所有市场 Power Candles 可自动适用于 所有交易品种 。该指标会检测当前品种是否为外汇货币对或非外汇市场，并在内部自动应用相应的强度模型。 外汇与黄金 使用 FX Power Delta 数值（绝对范围最高至 100） 指数、加密货币和 CFD 使用 IX Power 强度数值（绝对范围最高至 50） 所需的强度计算已直接嵌入 Power Candles。本指标在蜡烛着色和信号逻辑方面无需额外安装任何其他指标。 以强度状态替代价格噪音 每根蜡烛都会被归类为九种清晰定义的强度状态之一： 中性 轻度、中度、强烈、极端空头 轻度、中度、强烈、极端多头 这种基于状态的方法能够过滤随机的价格波动，专注于有意义的市场参与行为。它帮助交易者识别新的方向性阶段正在形成，而不是对单根蜡
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
指标
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5 黄金 (XAU/USD) 交易系统 专为认真的交易者设计: 采用结构化、数据驱动的方法进行黄金交易，该方法结合了多种市场分析因素。此工具旨在支持您的黄金交易分析。 限时价格机会 这是在价格上涨之前拥有 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 的机会。 产品价格将在每接下来的 10 次购买后增加 $50。 最终价格: $498 定义您的分析优势的功能 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 是一个全面的工具包，旨在为您提供深刻见解和清晰的统计优势： 详细的指标使用指南，包括系统信息、输入自定义设置以及指标使用注意事项，已在下方 MQL 文章中呈现。请参阅该文档。 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 - Trading Systems - 8 November 2025 - Traders' Blogs 多算法架构: 系统的核心是多个分析算法的智能组合，它们同步运行以过滤市场噪音并确定潜在
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
指标
购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理交易。 Divergence Bomber 指标的主要特点： 支持交易的品种： AUDCAD、AUDCHF、AUDSG
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
指标
上市促销 Azimuth Pro 前 100 位买家特惠价 299 美元。 最终价格为 499 美元。 散户与机构入场的区别不在于指标，而在于位置 。 大多数交易者在任意价格水平入场，追逐动量或对滞后信号做出反应。机构投资者等待价格到达供需真正转换的结构性水平。 Azimuth Pro 自动映射这些水平：波段锚定VWAP、多时间框架结构线，以及仅在高概率位置出现的ABC形态。 Azimuth Pro 专为需要结构分析和智能自动化的专业交易者打造。 Azimuth 以外科手术般的精度映射市场结构，而Azimuth Pro增加了智能层：自动检测您的交易风格、智能配置的移动平均线，以及经过20年数据回测优化的参数。结果是专业级分析自动适应您的交易品种和时间框架。 这是我们Merkava Labs每天为自己和客户使用的指标。 PRO版本的独特之处 智能配置 Pro版本理解您的交易环境。将它放在EURUSD M15上，它知道您在做日内交易。放在BTCUSD H4上，它会调整为波段交易。无需手动调整。 自适应移动平均线 标准EMA有效。但ATR自适应StepMA（响应波
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
指标
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 是一款基于 Smart Money Concepts（SMC） 开发的实时市场分析工具，旨在帮助交易者以系统化方式分析市场结构，并更加清晰地掌握整体市场方向。 系统能够在多周期中自动分析 反转点、关键价格区域以及市场结构 ，并显示 兴趣点（POI） 、 无重绘信号 以及 自动斐波那契水平（Auto Fibonacci Levels） ，用于精准识别回调位置与潜在反转点。 系统提供的 实时信号与提醒功能 可确保当价格进入关键区域或在区域内出现反转信号时，交易者不会错过重要机会。 此外，本系统同时具备 指标功能 和 信号系统功能（2 合 1） ，将区域分析与实时入场信号集成于同一工具中。所有参数亦可完全自定义，以适配任何交易风格。 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 免费赠送！FABLE Pro Suite — 为智能资金交易者打造的一体化交易工具包 购买此指标后，您将免费获得 F
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
指标
使用趋势筛选指标释放趋势交易的力量：由模糊逻辑和多货币系统提供支持的终极趋势交易解决方案！ 使用趋势筛选器（由模糊逻辑提供支持的革命性趋势指标）提升您的趋势交易。 它是一个强大的趋势跟踪指标，结合了超过 13 种高级工具和功能以及 3 种交易策略，使其成为使您的 Metatrader 成为趋势分析器的多功能选择。 限时优惠：趋势筛选指标终身仅需 50 美元。 ( 原价 250$ ) (优惠延长) 体验趋势筛选器 100% 无需重新绘制的准确性，确保您的交易决策不受过去价格变化的影响。 释放多时间框架和多货币功能的多功能性，使您能够以无与伦比的信心在外汇、商品、加密货币和指数领域进行交易。 利用 Trend Screener 的综合策略套件增强您的交易： - 趋势跟踪策略和趋势延续策略 ：趋势筛选器的趋势跟踪策略提供清晰的趋势延续信号，让您有效捕捉趋势走势并管理风险。 - 反转策略和早期入场点策略 ：趋势筛选器的反转策略可检测市场方向的潜在变化，使您能够预测趋势反转并利用疲弱的市场趋势。通过早期入场点，您可以在潜在的趋势变化之前定位自己 获取可观的利润。 - 倒卖策略： 趋势筛选器的倒卖
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
指标
向您介绍一款优秀的技术指标——Grabber，它是一套即开即用的“全包式”交易策略。 在一个代码中集成了强大的市场技术分析工具、交易信号（箭头）、提醒功能和推送通知。 每位购买该指标的用户还可免费获得以下内容： Grabber辅助工具：用于自动管理已开仓位 视频操作指南：逐步教学如何安装、设置和使用该指标进行交易 原创Set文件：可快速自动配置，帮助实现最佳交易效果 忘掉其他策略吧！只有Grabber能够真正激励你在交易中攀登新高峰！ Grabber策略的主要特点： 交易周期：从M5到H4 适用资产：任意，但我推荐我亲自测试过的品种（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、EURAUD、EURGBP、EURCHF、USDCAD、USDSGD） 交易时间：全天候 24/7 交易效果：我分享自己的真实交易结果，并在此教学如何操作： https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/134563?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indic
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
指标
首先值得强调的是，该交易指标是非重绘、非延迟的指标，这使其成为手动和机器人交易的理想选择。 用户手册：设置、输入和策略。 Atomic Analyst是一种PA价格行动指标，利用价格的力量和动量来寻找市场上更好的机会。配备了高级过滤器，可帮助去除噪音和假信号，并提高交易潜力。使用多层复杂的指标，Atomic Analyst扫描图表，并将复杂的数学计算转化为任何初学者都能理解并用来做出一致交易决策的简单信号和颜色。 “Atomic Analyst”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它将高级指标和一流功能融合为一体的交易策略，使其成为所有类型交易者的多功能选择。 日内交易和剥头皮策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 日内和摆动交易策略：可用作追求价格大幅波动的日内和摆动交易者的可靠工具。 多货币和市场：凭借其可靠的精度，在不同的工具和市场上运作。 多个时间框架：可在多个时间框架上使用，性能良好。 稳定性：所有指标均不重绘、不重绘和不滞后，确保可靠的信号。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，用于清晰的入场和出场点。 实时警报：通过交易入场、SL和TP警报通知交易者
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
指标
Smart Stop Indicator – 智能化止损逻辑，直接呈现在您的图表上 概述 Smart Stop Indicator 是为希望以清晰、系统、非情绪化方式设置止损的交易者量身打造的工具。它将经典的价格结构逻辑（更高的高点、更低的低点）与现代突破识别技术相结合，精准标记真正合理的止损位置。无论是趋势、盘整还是快速突破行情，指标都会在图表上直接显示最佳 SL 区域及其状态（“new”、“broken”、“valid”）并且现在新增 SL 与 %ADR 的距离显示。 亮点 基于市场结构的自动止损识别 • 根据市场结构与实时价格行为自动识别关键止损位置。 智能突破适应能力 • 能适应突破与快速方向变化，不会强迫过早调整止损。 SL %ADR 显示 • 显示止损距离占平均日波动范围 ADR 的百分比与 Smart Stop Scanner 完全一致帮助交易者即时识别紧密机会或已延伸的行情。 内置警报逻辑 • 当止损水平变为“new”、“valid”或“broken”时触发警报包含准确的状态切换与冷却逻辑。 破损级别的淡化显示 • 对于“broken”状态的方向、价格、S
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
指标
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
指标
您购买了多少次交易指标，它们拥有 出色的回测， 真实账户表现证明 拥有惊人的数字和 各种统计数据， 但使用后您却 账户爆仓？ 您不应该只相信一个信号本身，您需要知道它最初出现的原因，这正是 RelicusRoad Pro 的最佳之处！ 用户手册 + 策略 + 培训视频 + 带 VIP 访问权限的私人群组 + 提供移动版本 观察市场的新方式 RelicusRoad 是 全球最强大、最好的交易指标 ，适用于外汇、期货、加密货币、股票和指数，为交易者提供发展账户所需的所有信息和工具。我们提供 技术分析 和 交易计划 ，帮助 每位交易者取得成功 ，无论是 初学者 还是 高级交易者 。 它是一个 关键交易指标 ，提供足够的信息来 预测 未来市场。我们相信一个 完整的解决方案 ，而不是图表上几个没有意义的不同指标。这是一个 一体化指标 ，显示 信号 、 箭头 + 价格行为 信息，这是 无与伦比 且 非常准确的 。   RelicusRoad 利用机器学习 (AI) 技术，为交易者提供必要的信息和工具，帮助他们成为成功的、知情的交易者。   通过领先指标预测未来价格 几乎 所有技术指标都滞后 ，
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
指标
趋势人工智能指标是一个伟大的工具，将加强交易者的市场分析结合趋势识别与可操作的进入点和逆转警报。 该指标使用户能够自信和精确地驾驭外汇市场的复杂性 除了主要信号，趋势Ai指标识别在回调或回调期间出现的次要入口点，使交易者能够利用既定趋势内的价格修正。 重要优势: *MT4及MT5工程 *明确买入或卖出信号 ·不重绘 *适用于所有资产 小心我不卖EA或设置电报它骗局. 所有设置免费在这里的博客。  重要！ 购买后立即与我联系,以获得指示和奖金! 真实的操作监控以及我的其他产品可以在这里找到： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 设置和输入: 建议为所有资源设置默认设置。 第...
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
指标
IX Power：解锁指数、大宗商品、加密货币和外汇市场洞察 概述 IX Power 是一款多功能工具，可分析指数、大宗商品、加密货币和外汇市场的强弱表现。 FX Power 提供针对货币对的最高精度，利用所有可用货币对数据进行分析，而 IX Power 专注于基础资产的市场数据。这使得 IX Power 成为非外汇市场的理想选择，同时在需要简单外汇分析时也非常可靠。它可以无缝适用于任何图表，提供清晰的、有行动价值的洞察，帮助提升您的交易决策。 1. 为什么 IX Power 对交易者非常有价值 多市场强弱分析 • IX Power 分析指数、大宗商品、加密货币和外汇市场的强弱表现，为每个市场提供量身定制的洞察。 • 监控 US30、WTI、黄金、比特币等资产的表现，发现交易机会。 适用于更广泛的市场 • 对于外汇交易， FX Power 提供无与伦比的精度，通过分析所有相关货币对。 • IX Power 专注于基础资产的市场数据，非常适合非外汇市场及简化的外汇分析。 实时适应性 • 借助自适应算法， IX Power 实时响应市场数据变化，保持分析的最新性。 • 实时更新
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
指标
首先，值得强调的是，这个交易工具是非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，非常适合专业交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 智能价格行动概念指标是一个非常强大的工具，既适用于新手，也适用于经验丰富的交易者。它将超过20个有用的指标合并到一个指标中，结合了高级交易思想，如内圈交易员分析和智能资金概念交易策略。该指标侧重于智能资金概念，提供有关大型机构交易方式的见解，帮助预测它们的动向。 它在流动性分析方面尤其擅长，有助于理解机构的交易方式。它擅长预测市场趋势，并仔细分析价格波动。通过将您的交易与机构策略对齐，您可以更准确地预测市场走向。该指标多才多艺，擅长分析市场结构，识别重要的订单区块，并识别各种模式。 它擅长识别BOS和CHoCH等模式，理解动量的转变，并突出显示供需强劲的关键区域。它还擅长发现强大的不平衡，并分析价格创造更高高点或更低低点的模式。如果您使用斐波那契回撤工具，该指标可以满足您的需求。它还可以识别相等的高点和低点，分析不同的时间框架，并通过仪表板显示数据。 对于使用更高级策略的交易者，该指标提供了工具，如公平价值差指标和优惠和折扣区域的识别。它特别关注高时间框架订单区块，并
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
指标
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
指标
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
指标
我们为您呈现一个革命性的指标，它改变了趋势交易世界的游戏规则。 该指标旨在重新思考性能并将您的交易体验提升到前所未有的高度。 我们的指标拥有先进功能的独特组合，使其有别于竞争对手。 "真实定价因素"的先进技术即使在最困难和最不稳定的市场条件下也能确保无与伦比的稳定性。 告别不稳定的模式，破碎的指标，欢迎有意识的，受控的交易。 该指标不仅仅是一个美丽的画面！ 指标应该将赔率转移到交易者身边，从而赚取利润。 熟悉基于指标信号的交易结果(全自动模式): https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2339244 AceTrend在根据RBTI版本的趋势指标排名中排名第一。 您可以通过在互联网上搜索有关"测试AceTrend趋势指标"的信息来了解更多信息。 AceTrend-最大的盈利能力和交易控制. 我们的指标根据当前市场报价而不是历史来突出盈利能力。 加入革命-释放您的交易经验的潜力! 指标不会在已形成的柱上重绘。 如果柱形已形成，指标读数保持不变。 该指标适用于从M1到MN的任何时间框架。 标准是H1时间框架。 您的反馈非常重要！ 您有任何问题，建议，或只是想分享您的
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
指标
支撑和阻力筛选器是 MetaTrader 的一个级别指标，它在一个指标内提供多种工具。 可用的工具有： 1. 市场结构筛选器。 2. 看涨回调区。 3. 看跌回调区。 4.每日枢轴点 5.每周枢轴点 6. 每月枢轴点 7. 基于谐波形态和成交量的强大支撑和阻力。 8. 银行级区域。 限时优惠：HV 支撑和阻力指示器仅售 50 美元且终生可用。 （原价 125$） 通过访问我们的 MQL5 博客，您可以找到我们所有带有分析示例的高级指标： 单击此处 主要特点 基于谐波和音量算法的强大支撑和阻力区域。 基于谐波和成交量算法的看涨和看跌回调区域。 市场结构筛选器 每日、每周和每月的枢轴点。 文档 所有支持和阻力筛选器文档（说明）和策略详细信息均可在我们 MQL5 博客的这篇文章中找到： 单击此处。 接触 如果您有任何问题或需要帮助，请通过私信联系我。 作者 SAYADI ACHREF，金融科技软件工程师，Finansya 创始人。
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
指标
任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需区域用作警报触发器。
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
指标
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
指标
TPSproTrend PRO 能够识别市场真正改变方向的时刻，并在行情开始时形成入场点。 你应该在价格刚刚开始波动时入场，而不是在波动已经发生之后。 指标   它不会重新绘制信号，并自动显示入场点、止损点和止盈点，使交易清晰、直观、有条理。 俄语说明 -   MT4 版本 主要优势 信号不重绘。 所有信号均为固定值。 如果出现箭头 -     它不会再改变也不会消失了。 您可以基于稳定的数据做出交易决策，而无需承担虚假信号的风险。 现成的买卖入场点 该指标会自动确定最佳交易时机，并在图表上用箭头显示出来。 无需猜测或主观分析——只有清晰的信号。 自动止损和止盈区域 信号发出后，您立即会看到： 入口点 风险限制区（止损） 止盈区 这允许   在达成交易前评估交易条款   并遵守风险管理规定。 自适应止损（移动止损） 该指标采用智能交易支持逻辑，随着时间的推移……     降低止损规模，从而降低初始风险。 支持更高时间框架（MTF） TPSproTrend PRO 显示： 来自更高时间框架的关键 MIN/MAX 修正 实际趋势变化 修正编号显示了运动的结构 交易很有帮助   顺应大
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
指标
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的指标， 用于自动分析 市场结构 以及 ICT / Smart Money 概念。 该工具 不会开仓或管理订单 ， 它是一个 可视化分析工具 ，而不是自动交易机器人。 指标显示的内容 指标会扫描图表，并突出显示以下关键信息： 市场结构：重要摆动点（swings），HH、HL、LH、LL 结构突破：Break of Structure (BOS) 和 Change of Character (ChoCH) 多头（demand）和空头（supply）Order Block，并带有强度提示 仍然有效的 Fair Value Gaps (FVG，公平价值缺口) 流动性区域（equal highs / equal lows）以及流动性扫单（liquidity sweeps） 亚洲、伦敦、纽约交易时段，以及 Kill Zones 本地成交量分布（volume profile）：POC、V
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
指标
介绍   量子趋势狙击指标 ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您识别和交易趋势反转的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子趋势狙击指标   旨在通过其创新的方式以极高的准确度识别趋势反转，将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 ***购买量子趋势狙击指标，即可免费获得量子突破指标！*** 当量子突破指标识别出趋势反转时，它会向您发出警报和信号箭头，并建议您三个止盈水平。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT4版本：       点击这里 建议： 时间范围： 所有时间范围。为了获得最佳结果，我们建议在 M15、M30 和 H1 时间范围内使用它。 货币对：欧元兑美元、英镑兑美元、澳元兑美元、欧元兑英镑、, EURAUD,  XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪时间：任意 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 建议止损：50 点 建议止盈水平：20 点、50 点和 100 点 规格： 不重漆！ 最
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
指标
Trend Line PRO   指标是一个独立的交易策略。 它显示趋势变化，交易的入口点，以及自动计算三个级别的止盈和止损保护 Trend Line PRO  非常适合所有元交易者符号：货币，金属，加密货币，股票和指数 该指标用于真实账户交易，这证实了该策略的可靠性 您可以在这里找到使用   Trend Line PRO   和真实信号的机器人：   https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/neurofx/seller 目前，Trend Line PRO指标的售价为75美元。 促销后价格为 149 美元 。 趋势线专业的优点 永远不要重绘它的信号; 将其作为独立策略的可能性; 它有三个自动水平止盈和止损水平  该指标具有iCustom信号缓冲区，允许您基于它创建交易机器人 具有通知功能 该指标已证明其在真实账户交易中的有效性 如何设置和优化趋势线PRO指标: 通过更改幅度参数以及 TP 和 SL 水平，将重点放在指标面板上的利润上 您可以使用以下方式自动优化指标参数： Optimizer Utility 详细说明（ENG）： 这里 趋势线PRO指标如何工作:
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
指标
FX Volume：从经纪商视角洞察真实市场情绪 简要概述 想要提升您的交易策略？ FX Volume 可提供零售交易者和经纪商的持仓实时数据——远早于诸如 COT 之类的延迟报告。不论您希望获得持续稳定的收益，还是想在市场中多一分制胜的砝码， FX Volume 都能帮您识别重大失衡、确认突破以及完善风险管理。立即开启体验，让真实的成交量数据为您的交易决策带来革新！ 1. 为什么 FX Volume 对交易者格外有用 极具准确度的早期预警 • 快速捕捉有多少交易者正在买入或卖出某个货币对——比大多数人提前一步。 • FX Volume 是 唯一 能够整合多家零售经纪商真实成交量数据并以简洁方式呈现的工具。 强力风险管理 • 及时识别多头或空头仓位的巨大不平衡，这往往预示着潜在的趋势反转，帮助您更自信地设置止损和目标位。 • 独家而真实的数据让每一次交易决策更具可靠性。 优化进场与出场点 • 发现“过度集中”的交易（大多数交易者都在同一方向），并通过真实成交量来确认突破。 • 避免依赖常见指标可能带来的误导信号，而是利用真实的实时成交量。 适配各种交易策略 • 将 FX
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (33)
指标
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
作者的更多信息
UT Bot Alerts MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (2)
指标
This indicator is converted from UT Bot alerts indicator by @QuantNomad of Trading View to MT5. its considering ATR and creating new candles on chart and also is giving good entry points based on its candles. all buffers of new candles and also entry signals are included as buffer so can be used easily on any EA. there are also some different strategies on the internet that can be used or contact me to create it for you.
Heiken Ashi Smoothed MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
Heiken Ashi Smoothed – The Ultimate Trend Filtering Indicator for MT5   Enhance Your Trading with Smoother Trends!   The Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders who want clearer trend signals while eliminating market noise. Unlike traditional Heiken Ashi candles, this smoothed version provides fluid, lag-free price action , making it perfect for swing trading, trend following, and long-term analysis. Key Features: Crystal-Clear Trends – Filters out market noise for
Best Renko Chart Generator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (1)
实用工具
This is the Best Renko chart generator ever in the market you can set the box sizes based on ATR or Fixed Size: 1. Fixed Box Size 2. Current ATR Size 3. ATR size of the Chart Start Time. also you can set the Renko chart cut of date and time to start as reference of creating renko charts. you need to attach to a symbol chart that want the renko chart of it, then immediately a new chart will be opened which is based on renko, you can use this generated chart and attach your EA to trade on or you e
Binance Chart
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
实用工具
Product Description: Effortlessly bridge the gap between Binance and MetaTrader 5 with this sleek integration tool. Designed for traders who demand precision and real-time data, this product fetches live Binance chart information directly into MT5, enabling seamless technical analysis and strategy execution. Whether you're tracking candlestick patterns or refining your forex indicators, this tool ensures your MT5 environment stays synced with the crypto market pulse. Getting Started: Place the
FREE
Super Trend Trading View 4
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
The SuperTrend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to identify trends in the price of a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It is primarily used in chart analysis to help traders make decisions about entering or exiting positions in the market. this version of super trend indicator is exactly converted from trading view to be used in MT4
CM Williams Fix Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
CM Williams Fix Indicator for MT5 Introduction The CM Williams Fix Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is one of the most popular indicators on the TradingView platform, now available for MT5 users. This tool identifies special market conditions and delivers reliable, high-quality buy signals. Simply attach it to your chart and experience its outstanding performance in your trading. Type: indicator Market: all markets TimeFrames: all timeframes Trading type: all trading types from scalping to posit
Support and Resistance Levels Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
Support and Resistance Levels Indicator for MT5 The Support and Resistance Levels Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is one of the most advanced and reliable tools for identifying key price zones in the market. Unlike traditional indicators, it not only detects support and resistance levels but also combines them with volume analysis to generate accurate and high-probability trading signals. Type: Indicator Level: Intermediate Concepts: SMC (Smart Money Concepts), Price Action, Volume Analysis Timefram
Better RSI With Tester
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
Category: Trend Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Entry Indicator Timeframes: All Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Binary Options Markets: All Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with additional features for visual clarity and cycle detection. It is designed to provide traders with a clearer view of momentum conditions and potential turning points. Main features: Improved RSI Visualization – The indicator displays RSI va
Madrid Ribbon
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
Category: Trend Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Level Indicator Timeframes: All Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading Markets: All Description The Madrid Ribbon is a moving average–based trend visualization tool. It combines multiple exponential or simple moving averages into a ribbon structure that adapts to market changes. The indicator highlights trend direction, possible reentry zones, and areas where reversals may occur. Main features: Dynamic Trend Display – Multiple m
Optimized Trend Tracker OTT
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
Optimized Trend Tracker (OTT) Indicator The Optimized Trend Tracker (OTT) is a custom indicator designed to visualize trend direction and potential changes based on a configurable moving average and dynamic support/resistance levels. It provides multiple visualization and signal options, making it suitable for discretionary analysis or integration into automated systems. Key Features Configurable Moving Average Types Supports SMA, EMA, WMA, TMA, VAR, WWMA, ZLEMA, and TSF for flexible calculatio
Magic Moving Indicator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
This is a very powerful indicator which is very useful in trend detection the way is used is similar to moving average but giving very reliable results. principle is very easy, that depicts a mobile support and resistance line when the price is below the orange line the trend is bearish and the line act as resistance and as soon as the resistance is broken and price is above the line then the trend becomes bullish and the line changes into the support line. this can be used in any time frames. i
ATR Stops
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
ATR Stops is an indicator which shows Dynamic support and resistance lines by considering ATR value and also a multiplier. its highly effective to find out the trend direction and also is useful for using as stop loss levels. it could be used in different ways one usual way is to buy when line becomes green and sell when it becomes red. when its combined with money management rules and risk reward considerations there is good results.
PP Super Trend MT4
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
Pivot Point Super Trend is another type of famous super trend indicator which is equipped with pivot points in different way. this indicator used to be available in the Trading view and this is converted from there to the MT4 language. MT5 version of the indicator is also available and you can find in my products. there are also buy/sell signals shown on the screen.
SuperTrend Kivanc Ozbilgic
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
Here is another version of famous Super Trend indicators which is modified by Kivanc Ozbilgic. I have get the code from Trading View and converted it to MT4 language. this is great opportunity for Trading View users who want to migrate to MT4 so can test this indicator and also make their custom EAs based on it. there are much more inputs than standard super trend also there are up/down arrows with alarms as well.
QQE MOD of Trading View 4
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
The QQE indicator is a momentum-based indicator used to identify trends and sideways. The Qualitative Quantitative Estimate (QQE) indicator works like a smoothed version of the popular Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. QQE extends the RSI by adding two volatility-based trailing stops. This indicator is converted from Trading View QQE MOD by Mihkel00 to be used in MT4 Version.
Angel Algo MT4
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
The "Angel Algo" indicator, designed for the TradingView platform, is a powerful technical analysis tool that assists traders in identifying dynamic support and resistance levels in real-time. It provides valuable insights into potential breakout points and market regimes. At its core, the "Angel Algo" indicator utilizes a rolling window of price data to calculate maximum and minimum price levels. It then dynamically identifies support and resistance levels by examining specific conditions rela
ATR Stops MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
ATR Stops is an indicator which shows Dynamic support and resistance lines by considering ATR value and also a multiplier. its highly effective to find out the trend direction and also is useful for using as stop loss levels. it could be used in different ways one usual way is to buy when line becomes green and sell when it becomes red. when its combined with money management rules and risk reward considerations there is good results.
PP Super Trend MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
Pivot Point Super Trend is another type of famous super trend indicator which is equipped with pivot points in different way. this indicator used to be available in the Trading view and this is converted from there to the MT5 language. MT4 version of the indicator is also available and you can find in my products. there are also buy/sell signals shown on the screen.
Schaff Trend Cycle STC
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator is the product of combining Slow Stochastics and the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD). The MACD has a reputation as a trend indicator, but it's also notorious for lagging due to its slow responsive signal line. The improved signal line gives the STC its relevance as an early warning sign to detect currency trends. this indicator is converted from Trading View code of STC Indicator - A Better MACD [SHK]
HIGH and LOW OTT
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
This product is converted form Trading View of Kivanc Ozbilgic to be used on MT5 and below are descriptions of developer on Trading View: Anıl Özekşi's latest development on his precious OTT - Optimized Trend Tracker: In this version, there are two lines of OTT which are derived from HIGHEST price values (HOTT) and LOVEST price values (LOTT) which were originally sourced to CLOSE values on default OTT. Another significant difference is there is no Support Line (Moving Average) in this version
Stock Trend Navigator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
In the fast-paced and ever-evolving world of stock trading, having a reliable compass is essential for navigating the complexities of the financial markets. Meet the Stock Trade Navigator, your trusted partner in the quest for investments. Unlock the Power of Data: Our Stock Trade Navigator is not just a tool; it's your data-driven co-pilot. Harnessing cutting-edge algorithms and real-time market data, it empowers you with a comprehensive view of the financial landscape, enabling you to make inf
QQE MOD of Trading View 5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
The QQE indicator is a momentum-based indicator used to identify trends and sideways. The Qualitative Quantitative Estimate (QQE) indicator works like a smoothed version of the popular Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. QQE extends the RSI by adding two volatility-based trailing stops. This indicator is converted Qfrom Trading View QQE MOD by Mihkel00 to be used in MT5 Version.
Super Trend Trading View 5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
The SuperTrend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to identify trends in the price of a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It is primarily used in chart analysis to help traders make decisions about entering or exiting positions in the market. this version of super trend indicator is exactly converted from trading view to be used in MT5
MT5 Trades To Telegram
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
实用工具
The Trades To Telegram is a powerful and customizable trading assistant designed to bridge the gap between the MetaTrader 5 platform and the popular messaging app, Telegram. This bot serves as a crucial tool for traders, providing them with timely and accurate trading signals, alerts, and updates directly to their Telegram accounts. Key Features: Real-Time Signals: The bot monitors the MetaTrader 5 platform continuously, detecting trading signals, such as Opening/Closing of  buy/sell orders , a
Angel Algo MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
The "Angel Algo" indicator, designed for the TradingView platform, is a powerful technical analysis tool that assists traders in identifying dynamic support and resistance levels in real-time. It provides valuable insights into potential breakout points and market regimes. At its core, the "Angel Algo" indicator utilizes a rolling window of price data to calculate maximum and minimum price levels. It then dynamically identifies support and resistance levels by examining specific conditions rela
Linear Regression Line
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
What is Linear Regression? Linear regression is a statistical method used to model the relationship between price and time. In forex trading, it helps traders identify trends, potential reversals, and areas of support and resistance. Uses of Linear Regression in Forex Trading Trend Identification The regression line acts as a dynamic trendline, showing whether the market is trending upward or downward. Traders can use the slope of the regression line to measure trend strength. Support and Resist
Range Detector by LuxAlgo
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
This indicator is converted from Pinescript to MQL5 and consisting of buffers for the range lines as well, its not only object. The Range Detector indicator aims to detect and highlight intervals where prices are ranging. The extremities of the ranges are highlighted in real-time, with breakouts being indicated by the color changes of the extremities.   USAGE Ranging prices are defined by a period of stationarity, that is where prices move within a specific range. Detecting ranging marke
Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5   Category   Platform Level   Type     Time frames   trader style market   ICT SMC Indicator Meta Trader 5 Level Indicator Level Indicator All Time frames Scalpers  Day Traders  Swing Traders  Position Traders All Type of Markets Introduction The Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5 is a powerful trading tool designed to help you identify Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) automatically on your charts. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this ind
Two Pole Oscilator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
Category: Oscillator Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Entry Indicator Timeframes: All Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Binary Options Markets: All Description The Two-Pole Oscillator is an analytical tool based on deviation calculations and a two-pole smoothing filter. It is designed to highlight momentum conditions and potential trading signals while filtering out short-term noise. Main features: Two-Pole Filtering – Reduces chart noise for smoother oscillator curves.
Slope MA with Tester
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
指标
Rule-compliant Description Category: Trend Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Level Indicator Timeframes: All Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading Markets: All Description The Slope MA With Tester is a technical indicator that evaluates the slope of a moving average relative to volatility (ATR). It highlights directional bias through a color-coded slope line and plots entry arrows when slope conditions change. Main features: Slope-based Calculation – The slope of an EMA is nor
筛选:
无评论
回复评论