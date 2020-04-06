Digital Web Sovereign AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Digital Web Sovereign (MT5)

[Subtitle: Ichimoku Trend Grid | ATR Dynamic Web | Basket Profit]

Introduction Most Grid systems fail for one reason: They fight the trend until the account blows up. Digital Web Sovereign is engineered to fix this flaw. It is not a blind grid machine. It acts as a "Sovereign" ruler, only engaging the market when backed by the powerful Ichimoku Cloud. It deploys "The Web" (Dynamic Grid) to catch price corrections, but features a critical Kill-Switch: it automatically STOPS adding grid orders if the main trend is broken. This safety feature separates professional tools from high-risk gambling bots.

Trading Strategy The system operates on a phased logic to ensure safety and profitability:

  1. Phase 1 - Trend Scan: Validates the major trend using the Ichimoku Kumo (Cloud). It only buys above the cloud and sells below it.

  2. Phase 2 - Precision Entry: Uses Bollinger Bands and RSI to identify optimal pullback entries within the trend.

  3. Phase 3 - The Web (Recovery): If the market moves against the entry, intelligent recovery orders are placed based on ATR spacing (volatility-adjusted) rather than fixed pips.

  4. Phase 4 - Harvest: Closes the entire basket of trades when the total profit reaches InpTargetProfitUSD .

Key Features

  • Trend-First Architecture: Strictly obeys the Ichimoku Cloud. It turns Grid Trading into a safer, trend-following strategy.

  • Trend Break Safety Protocol: Unique Feature. If the price crashes through the Ichimoku Cloud (Trend Reversal), the EA stops adding new orders to prevent runaway drawdown.

  • Dynamic ATR Spacing: Grid distance adapts to market volatility. The web expands in volatile markets and tightens in calm ones.

  • Basket Profit Management: Focuses on campaign victory. Once the total profit target is hit (e.g., $100), all trades are closed instantly.

  • Sovereign Dashboard: A transparent, high-end UI panel displays the current Market Trend, Grid Status, and Live Basket P/L.

Recommendations

  • Timeframe: H1 or H4 (Recommended for reliable trend signals).

  • Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread or Standard.

  • Minimum Balance: $1000 recommended for grid strategies.

Input ParametersPlease check the following settings to customize the EA:

  • === 1. SOVEREIGN RISK ===

    • InpBaseRiskUSD : Risk allocated for the initial trade (used to calc Lot size).

    • InpTargetProfitUSD : Dollar target to close the entire basket (Harvest).

    • InpMaxDrawdownUSD : Emergency Stop. Closes all trades if this loss level is reached.

  • === 2. THE WEB GRID ===

    • InpMaxGridOrders : Maximum number of orders allowed in a basket (e.g., 5).

    • InpGridDistATR : Distance between grid orders based on ATR (e.g., 1.0 ATR).

    • InpGridMartingale : Volume multiplier for the next order.

  • === 3. STRATEGY CORE ===

    • InpIchi_Tenkan / Kijun / Senkou : Ichimoku Cloud settings.

    • InpATRPeriod : Period for volatility calculation.

  • === 4. SYSTEM ===

    • InpMagicNumber : Unique ID for the EA.

    • InpMaxSpreadPoints : Max spread allowed for entry.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto an H1 or H4 chart.

  4. Adjust InpTargetProfitUSD and InpBaseRiskUSD to match your capital.

  5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


