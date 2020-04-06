Digital Web Sovereign AI
- Experts
- Huu Loc Nguyen
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Product Name: Digital Web Sovereign (MT5)
[Subtitle: Ichimoku Trend Grid | ATR Dynamic Web | Basket Profit]
Introduction Most Grid systems fail for one reason: They fight the trend until the account blows up. Digital Web Sovereign is engineered to fix this flaw. It is not a blind grid machine. It acts as a "Sovereign" ruler, only engaging the market when backed by the powerful Ichimoku Cloud. It deploys "The Web" (Dynamic Grid) to catch price corrections, but features a critical Kill-Switch: it automatically STOPS adding grid orders if the main trend is broken. This safety feature separates professional tools from high-risk gambling bots.
Trading Strategy The system operates on a phased logic to ensure safety and profitability:
-
Phase 1 - Trend Scan: Validates the major trend using the Ichimoku Kumo (Cloud). It only buys above the cloud and sells below it.
-
Phase 2 - Precision Entry: Uses Bollinger Bands and RSI to identify optimal pullback entries within the trend.
-
Phase 3 - The Web (Recovery): If the market moves against the entry, intelligent recovery orders are placed based on ATR spacing (volatility-adjusted) rather than fixed pips.
-
Phase 4 - Harvest: Closes the entire basket of trades when the total profit reaches InpTargetProfitUSD .
Key Features
-
Trend-First Architecture: Strictly obeys the Ichimoku Cloud. It turns Grid Trading into a safer, trend-following strategy.
-
Trend Break Safety Protocol: Unique Feature. If the price crashes through the Ichimoku Cloud (Trend Reversal), the EA stops adding new orders to prevent runaway drawdown.
-
Dynamic ATR Spacing: Grid distance adapts to market volatility. The web expands in volatile markets and tightens in calm ones.
-
Basket Profit Management: Focuses on campaign victory. Once the total profit target is hit (e.g., $100), all trades are closed instantly.
-
Sovereign Dashboard: A transparent, high-end UI panel displays the current Market Trend, Grid Status, and Live Basket P/L.
Recommendations
-
Timeframe: H1 or H4 (Recommended for reliable trend signals).
-
Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).
-
Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread or Standard.
-
Minimum Balance: $1000 recommended for grid strategies.
Input ParametersPlease check the following settings to customize the EA:
-
=== 1. SOVEREIGN RISK ===
-
InpBaseRiskUSD : Risk allocated for the initial trade (used to calc Lot size).
-
InpTargetProfitUSD : Dollar target to close the entire basket (Harvest).
-
InpMaxDrawdownUSD : Emergency Stop. Closes all trades if this loss level is reached.
-
-
=== 2. THE WEB GRID ===
-
InpMaxGridOrders : Maximum number of orders allowed in a basket (e.g., 5).
-
InpGridDistATR : Distance between grid orders based on ATR (e.g., 1.0 ATR).
-
InpGridMartingale : Volume multiplier for the next order.
-
-
=== 3. STRATEGY CORE ===
-
InpIchi_Tenkan / Kijun / Senkou : Ichimoku Cloud settings.
-
InpATRPeriod : Period for volatility calculation.
-
-
=== 4. SYSTEM ===
-
InpMagicNumber : Unique ID for the EA.
-
InpMaxSpreadPoints : Max spread allowed for entry.
-
Installation Guide
-
Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.
-
Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.
-
Drag the EA onto an H1 or H4 chart.
-
Adjust InpTargetProfitUSD and InpBaseRiskUSD to match your capital.
-
Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.