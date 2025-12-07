Swing Trade Concept MT4

1

SWING-TRADE-KONZEPT


WOFÜR IST ES GEDACHT?


Ein MT4-Indikator, der für das Swing-Trading entwickelt wurde. Er erfasst Trendwenden mithilfe der SuperTrend-Logik und zeigt TP-Punkte mit automatischen Fibonacci-Levels an.




WIE FUNKTIONIERT ES?


1. Trendverfolgung


Verwendet einen ATR-basierten SuperTrend-Algorithmus. Er signalisiert, wenn der Preistrend bricht.




2. Signalerzeugung




Trend kehrt sich nach oben um → Grünes KAUF-Feld + Pfeil (unterhalb der Kerze)


Trend kehrt sich nach unten um → Rotes VERKAUF-Feld + Pfeil (oberhalb der Kerze)


3. Fibonacci-Ziele


Zeichnet automatisch 7 Niveaus:




SL: Stop Loss


Einstieg: Einstiegspunkt


TP 1-2-3-4: Take-Profit-Ziele


CP: Position schließen


Alle Ebenen werden mit gepunkteten Linien angezeigt, neben denen der Preis angegeben ist.




WAS MACHT ES?


Automatische Signale: KAUF-/VERKAUF-Felder und Pfeile


Fibonacci-Ebenen: Automatische Berechnung von TP1-TP4


ATR-basiert: Funktioniert konsistent bei allen Paaren (FOREX, Gold, Kryptowährungen)


Übersichtliches Design: Das Raster schließt sich automatisch und lässt rechts Platz frei.


Zoomfreundlich: Die Signalfelder bleiben in ihrer Größe unverändert.




WIE WIRD ES VERWENDET?


Grünes KAUFEN → Öffnen Sie eine Long-Position und folgen Sie den TP-Niveaus.


Rotes VERKAUFEN → Öffnen Sie eine Short-Position und folgen Sie den TP-Niveaus.


Setzen Sie einen Stop-Loss auf das SL-Niveau.


Nehmen Sie Gewinne schrittweise auf den TP-Niveaus mit.


Einstellungen:




ATR-Periode: 14 (Standard)


ATR-Multiplikator: 12,0 (Standard)


Fibonacci-Rückblick: 100 Kerzen


Keine Notwendigkeit, andere Einstellungen vom Standardwert zu ändern


TIPP




Funktioniert am besten auf M15 und höheren Zeitrahmen


Stark in Trendmärkten, bei Range-Märkten mit Vorsicht verwenden


Praktizieren Sie stets Risikomanagement


Testen Sie es auf einem Demokonto, beginnen Sie mit kleinen Lots im Live-Handel




Auswahl:
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
725
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2025.12.17 18:42 
 

This indicator is a waste of time and money. While the signals appear promising on historical data when the indicator is first loaded, they fail to appear during live trading. New signals only show up retroactively after I manually switch timeframes to refresh the chart.

DO NOT buy this indicator. The seller is completely unhinged and delusional. He is nothing but a thief out to steal your money. I have absolutely nothing good to say about this piece of filth

DO NOT buy this indicator. The seller is completely unhinged and delusional. He is nothing but a thief out to steal your money. I have absolutely nothing good to say about this piece of filth

I have been in contact with the developer for a week, but he insists the issue lies with my terminal. I have performed a clean installation, yet the problem persists. The support provided is poor; I receive vague replies that offer no genuine assistance, making it feel like the developer is merely responding out of obligation.

I have requested comparison screenshots multiple times, but these requests are ignored. The developer claims to have many satisfied users who do not experience this issue, yet there are no reviews to back this up. The situation feels suspicious, and I consider the $50 (plus tax) rental fee a loss. I am relieved I rented the product instead of purchasing it outright. I am deeply disappointed and, although I still hope for a solution, I have lost confidence in this product.

Indicator fails in live trading. Seller refuses help .you are warned don't buy from this seller now he blocked me my money is gone

Burak Baltaci
2222
Antwort vom Entwickler Burak Baltaci 2025.12.26 15:55
I'm responding with a video, you schizophrenic man. Stop making stupid, nonsensical comments and feel a little shame! https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/157648/comments#comment_58810206
Antwort auf eine Rezension