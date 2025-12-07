Swing Trade Concept MT4

SWING TRADE CONCEPT

🎯 WHAT IS IT FOR?

An MT4 indicator designed for swing trading. It captures trend reversals using SuperTrend logic and displays TP points with automatic Fibonacci levels.





⚡ HOW DOES IT WORK?

1. Trend Tracking

Uses an ATR-based SuperTrend algorithm. It signals when the price trend breaks.





2. Signal Generation





Trend reverses upward → Green BUY box + arrow (below the candle)

Trend reverses downward → Red SELL box + arrow (above the candle)

3. Fibonacci Targets

Automatically draws 7 levels:





SL: Stop Loss

Entry: Entry point

TP 1-2-3-4: Take profit targets

CP: Close position

All levels are shown with dotted lines, with the price written next to them.





📊 WHAT DOES IT DO?

✅ Automatic Signals: BUY/SELL boxes and arrows

✅ Fibonacci Levels: Automatic calculation of TP1-TP4

✅ ATR-Based: Works consistently on all pairs (FOREX, Gold, Crypto)

✅ Clean Look: Grid closes automatically, leaves space on the right

✅ Zoom Friendly: Signal boxes remain fixed size





🔧 HOW TO USE?

Green BUY → Open a long position, follow TP levels

Red SELL → Open a short position, follow TP levels

Place a stop loss at the SL level

Take profits gradually at TP levels

Settings:





ATR Period: 14 (default)

ATR Multiplier: 12.0 (default)

Fibonacci Lookback: 100 candles

No need to change other settings from default

💡 TIP





Works best on M15 and higher timeframes

Strong in trending markets, use with caution in ranges

Always practice risk management

Test it on a demo account, start with small lots in live trading



