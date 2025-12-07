Swing Trade Concept MT4

1

CONCEITO DE SWING TRADE


PARA QUE SERVE?


Um indicador MT4 concebido para swing trading. Capta inversões de tendência utilizando a lógica SuperTrend e exibe pontos TP com níveis Fibonacci automáticos.




COMO FUNCIONA?


1. Acompanhamento de tendências


Utiliza um algoritmo SuperTrend baseado em ATR. Sinaliza quando a tendência do preço se rompe.




2. Geração de sinais




A tendência inverte para cima → Caixa verde COMPRAR + seta (abaixo da vela)


A tendência inverte para baixo → Caixa vermelha VENDER + seta (acima da vela)


3. Metas Fibonacci


Desenha automaticamente 7 níveis:




SL: Stop Loss


Entrada: Ponto de entrada


TP 1-2-3-4: Metas de take profit


CP: Fechar posição


Todos os níveis são mostrados com linhas pontilhadas, com o preço escrito ao lado deles.




O QUE FAZ?


Sinais automáticos: Caixas e setas COMPRA/VENDA


Níveis Fibonacci: Cálculo automático de TP1-TP4


Baseado em ATR: Funciona de forma consistente em todos os pares (FOREX, Ouro, Criptomoedas)


Aparência limpa: a grelha fecha automaticamente, deixando espaço à direita


Zoom amigável: as caixas de sinal permanecem com tamanho fixo




COMO USAR?


Verde COMPRAR → Abra uma posição longa, siga os níveis TP


Vermelho VENDER → Abra uma posição curta, siga os níveis TP


Coloque um stop loss no nível SL


Realize lucros gradualmente nos níveis TP


Configurações:




Período ATR: 14 (padrão)


Multiplicador ATR: 12,0 (padrão)


Fibonacci Lookback: 100 velas


Não é necessário alterar outras configurações do padrão


DICA




Funciona melhor em M15 e intervalos de tempo superiores


Forte em mercados com tendência, use com cautela em intervalos


Sempre pratique a gestão de risco


Teste em uma conta demo, comece com pequenos lotes em negociações reais




Filtro:
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
725
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2025.12.17 18:42 
 

This indicator is a waste of time and money. While the signals appear promising on historical data when the indicator is first loaded, they fail to appear during live trading. New signals only show up retroactively after I manually switch timeframes to refresh the chart.

DO NOT buy this indicator. The seller is completely unhinged and delusional. He is nothing but a thief out to steal your money. I have absolutely nothing good to say about this piece of filth

DO NOT buy this indicator. The seller is completely unhinged and delusional. He is nothing but a thief out to steal your money. I have absolutely nothing good to say about this piece of filth

I have been in contact with the developer for a week, but he insists the issue lies with my terminal. I have performed a clean installation, yet the problem persists. The support provided is poor; I receive vague replies that offer no genuine assistance, making it feel like the developer is merely responding out of obligation.

I have requested comparison screenshots multiple times, but these requests are ignored. The developer claims to have many satisfied users who do not experience this issue, yet there are no reviews to back this up. The situation feels suspicious, and I consider the $50 (plus tax) rental fee a loss. I am relieved I rented the product instead of purchasing it outright. I am deeply disappointed and, although I still hope for a solution, I have lost confidence in this product.

Indicator fails in live trading. Seller refuses help .you are warned don't buy from this seller now he blocked me my money is gone

Burak Baltaci
2212
Resposta do desenvolvedor Burak Baltaci 2025.12.26 15:55
I'm responding with a video, you schizophrenic man. Stop making stupid, nonsensical comments and feel a little shame! https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/157648/comments#comment_58810206
Responder ao comentário