Swing Trade Concept MT4

波段交易概念
适用场景
专为波段交易设计的MT4指标。运用超级趋势逻辑捕捉趋势反转，并通过自动斐波那契级别显示止盈点位。
工作原理
1. 趋势追踪
采用基于ATR的超级趋势算法。当价格趋势突破时发出信号。
2. 信号生成
趋势向上反转 → 绿色买入框+箭头（位于K线下方）
趋势向下反转 → 红色卖出框+箭头（位于K线上方）
3. 斐波那契目标位
自动绘制7个目标位：
止损位（SL）
入场点（Entry）
止盈点1-2-3-4（TP）
平仓点：平仓位置
所有位级均以虚线显示，价格标注于其旁。
功能说明
自动信号：买入/卖出框及箭头
斐波那契位级：自动计算TP1-TP4
基于ATR：适用于所有交易对（外汇、黄金、加密货币）
简洁界面：网格自动收拢，右侧预留空间
支持缩放：信号框尺寸恒定
使用指南
绿色买入 → 开仓做多，跟随止盈位
红色卖出 → 开仓做空，跟随止盈位
止损位设于SL价位
分批止盈于TP价位
参数设置：
ATR周期：14（默认）
ATR倍数：12.0（默认）
斐波那契回溯：100根K线
其他参数无需修改默认值
使用提示
最佳适用周期：M15及更高时间框架
趋势行情表现强劲，震荡行情需谨慎使用
务必执行风险管理
模拟账户测试后，实盘交易建议从小手起始
This indicator is a waste of time and money. While the signals appear promising on historical data when the indicator is first loaded, they fail to appear during live trading. New signals only show up retroactively after I manually switch timeframes to refresh the chart.
DO NOT buy this indicator. The seller is completely unhinged and delusional. He is nothing but a thief out to steal your money. I have absolutely nothing good to say about this piece of filth
I have been in contact with the developer for a week, but he insists the issue lies with my terminal. I have performed a clean installation, yet the problem persists. The support provided is poor; I receive vague replies that offer no genuine assistance, making it feel like the developer is merely responding out of obligation.
I have requested comparison screenshots multiple times, but these requests are ignored. The developer claims to have many satisfied users who do not experience this issue, yet there are no reviews to back this up. The situation feels suspicious, and I consider the $50 (plus tax) rental fee a loss. I am relieved I rented the product instead of purchasing it outright. I am deeply disappointed and, although I still hope for a solution, I have lost confidence in this product.
Indicator fails in live trading. Seller refuses help .you are warned don't buy from this seller now he blocked me my money is gone