Swing Trade Concept MT4
- インディケータ
- Burak Baltaci
- バージョン: 2.3
- アップデート済み: 24 12月 2025
- アクティベーション: 10
スイングトレードコンセプト
目的
スイングトレード向けに設計されたMT4インジケーターです。スーパートレンドロジックを用いてトレンド反転を捉え、自動フィボナッチレベルによるTPポイントを表示します。
仕組み
1. トレンド追跡
ATRベースのスーパートレンドアルゴリズムを採用。価格トレンドが転換した際にシグナルを発します。
2. シグナル生成
トレンドが上昇反転 → 緑のBUYボックス＋矢印（ローソク足下）
トレンドが下降反転 → 赤のSELLボックス＋矢印（ローソク足上）
3. フィボナッチ目標値
7つのレベルを自動描画：
SL: ストップロス
エントリー: エントリーポイント
TP 1-2-3-4: 利益確定目標値
CP: ポジション決済
全レベルは点線で表示され、価格が横に表示されます。
機能概要
自動シグナル: 買い/売りボックスと矢印
フィボナッチレベル: TP1-TP4の自動計算
ATRベース: 全通貨ペア（外国為替、金、暗号資産）で安定動作
クリーンな表示：グリッドは自動で閉じ、右側にスペースを確保
ズーム対応：シグナルボックスは固定サイズを維持
使用方法
緑のBUY → ロングポジションをオープン、TPレベルに従う
赤のSELL → ショートポジションをオープン、TPレベルに従う
SLレベルにストップロスを設定
TPレベルで段階的に利益確定
設定：
ATR期間：14（デフォルト）
ATR倍率：12.0（デフォルト）
フィボナッチ遡及期間：100本
その他の設定はデフォルトのまま変更不要
ヒント
M15以上の時間軸で最適に機能
トレンド相場で強力、レンジ相場では注意して使用
常にリスク管理を実践
デモ口座でテストし、実取引では少額ロットから開始
This indicator is a waste of time and money. While the signals appear promising on historical data when the indicator is first loaded, they fail to appear during live trading. New signals only show up retroactively after I manually switch timeframes to refresh the chart.
DO NOT buy this indicator. The seller is completely unhinged and delusional. He is nothing but a thief out to steal your money. I have absolutely nothing good to say about this piece of filth
I have been in contact with the developer for a week, but he insists the issue lies with my terminal. I have performed a clean installation, yet the problem persists. The support provided is poor; I receive vague replies that offer no genuine assistance, making it feel like the developer is merely responding out of obligation.
I have requested comparison screenshots multiple times, but these requests are ignored. The developer claims to have many satisfied users who do not experience this issue, yet there are no reviews to back this up. The situation feels suspicious, and I consider the $50 (plus tax) rental fee a loss. I am relieved I rented the product instead of purchasing it outright. I am deeply disappointed and, although I still hope for a solution, I have lost confidence in this product.
Indicator fails in live trading. Seller refuses help .you are warned don't buy from this seller now he blocked me my money is gone