Swing Trade Concept MT4

1

スイングトレードコンセプト


目的


スイングトレード向けに設計されたMT4インジケーターです。スーパートレンドロジックを用いてトレンド反転を捉え、自動フィボナッチレベルによるTPポイントを表示します。




仕組み


1. トレンド追跡


ATRベースのスーパートレンドアルゴリズムを採用。価格トレンドが転換した際にシグナルを発します。




2. シグナル生成




トレンドが上昇反転 → 緑のBUYボックス＋矢印（ローソク足下）


トレンドが下降反転 → 赤のSELLボックス＋矢印（ローソク足上）


3. フィボナッチ目標値


7つのレベルを自動描画：




SL: ストップロス


エントリー: エントリーポイント


TP 1-2-3-4: 利益確定目標値


CP: ポジション決済


全レベルは点線で表示され、価格が横に表示されます。




機能概要


自動シグナル: 買い/売りボックスと矢印


フィボナッチレベル: TP1-TP4の自動計算


ATRベース: 全通貨ペア（外国為替、金、暗号資産）で安定動作


クリーンな表示：グリッドは自動で閉じ、右側にスペースを確保


ズーム対応：シグナルボックスは固定サイズを維持




使用方法


緑のBUY → ロングポジションをオープン、TPレベルに従う


赤のSELL → ショートポジションをオープン、TPレベルに従う


SLレベルにストップロスを設定


TPレベルで段階的に利益確定


設定：




ATR期間：14（デフォルト）


ATR倍率：12.0（デフォルト）


フィボナッチ遡及期間：100本


その他の設定はデフォルトのまま変更不要


ヒント




M15以上の時間軸で最適に機能


トレンド相場で強力、レンジ相場では注意して使用


常にリスク管理を実践


デモ口座でテストし、実取引では少額ロットから開始




おすすめのプロダクト
Fibonacci Auto Levels
Mohamed yehia Osman
インディケータ
Possible Price reversals levels - based on  Fibonacci + Support +  Resistance Levels Auto levels drawn based on input index (Bars Count )  ---->>> Price Over 50% Fibo line ---> UP TREND ---> BUY when price drop near Support Lines  ---->>> Price Down 50% Fibo line ---> DOWN TREND ---> SELL when price goes up  near Resistance Lines  --->>> The more close price levels ----> the more possibility for price reversals --->>> are you a scalper --> try it on M1 charts with big index like 5000 bars  or
Fractal Trendlines
Filip Valkovic
インディケータ
Classic Fractals indicator for MT4, with additional Trendlines connecting the latest couples of fractals ( fractals are showing highest high, and lowest low on each period) Rules for trendlines: -if new top fractal is below the last one = new resistance line -if new bot fractal is above the last one = new support line -Trendlines can be hidden -Fractals can be hidden Fractal Period = can be both even or uneven number, as it is setting for half (one side) of the bars sequence for findin
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
インディケータ
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
Auto AndrewFork
Noor Ghani Rahman
1 (1)
インディケータ
Auto Pitchfork Indicator The indicator calculate the Pitch fork for the previous Day (Selectable) with multiple Support and Resistance lines from the Median price which acts as Magnet for the Price that if price touch the above warning (1) or below warning (1) lines and not cross up or down then there is maximum possibilities that it will return to the Median Line, and thus maintain the Price Action in Cyclic Pattern to the Market Move. You are able to select how many warning lines you want to k
Smart Trendlines
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
インディケータ
Smart Trendlines – No.1 Trendlines Indicator Smart Trendlines is a precision tool that automatically draws trendlines based on every valid pivot point, helping traders identify key support and resistance zones. It continuously adjusts as new market pivots form, providing a live and accurate reflection of price structure. Whether you’re tracking trends, preparing for reversals, or anticipating breakouts — this indicator keeps you one step ahead. It works seamlessly across all assets including For
Fibonacci Wave Bands
Luc Michael Botes
インディケータ
Fibonacci Wave Bands Indicator The Fibonacci Wave Bands indicator utilizes Fibonacci ratios to create dynamic bands around a central moving average. These bands are derived from key Fibonacci ratios (typically 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%) and adapt to market volatility, offering insights into potential support and resistance zones. Key Features: Fibonacci Levels: The indicator plots multiple bands above and below a central moving average based on Fibonacci ratios. Dynamic Support and Resistance: Bands ser
Raymond Cloudy Day MT4
The Hung Ngo
インディケータ
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT4 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
ON Trade Elliot Wave Manual
Abdullah Alrai
5 (1)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは、エリオット波動理論と組み合わせて作動し、2つの方法で使用されます： 自動モード： このモードでは、インジケーターがチャート上の全ての5つのモーティブ波を自動的に検出し、予測とポテンシャルな逆転ゾーンを提供します。また、アラートやプッシュメッセージを生成する能力も備えています。この自動機能により、エリオット波動パターンの識別と分析のプロセスが効率化されます。 手動モード： このオプションは、エリオット波動理論を手動で扱いたいトレーダー向けです。9つの段階を使用して波を描画することができます。各段階は、表示された後に描画されたラインを調整して個別に定義できます。この機能により、手動で波を描画するプロセスがより効率的になります。重要な点として、すべての描画データが将来の参照のためにプラットフォームのデータフォルダに保存されることに注意してください。 パラメータ： Name： インジケーターの名前。 Use_System_Visuals： インジケーターのテーマを有効または無効にして、取引プラットフォーム全体の外観に合わせます。 Explain_Comment： 波の番号
YK Fibo Pivot Indicator
Peechanat Chatsermsak
インディケータ
YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator: Trade Smarter with Fibonacci Pivot Points The YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool that combines the precision of Fibonacci retracements with the insights of Pivot Points. Whether you're a novice or seasoned trader, this indicator empowers you to spot profitable opportunities in the market with ease. Why Choose YK-Fibo Pivot? Pinpoint Support & Resistance: By calculating Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high, low, and close prices, y
FiboZag
Andriy Sydoruk
インディケータ
Indicator FiboZag - transfer the indicator to the chart and the Fibonacci levels will be built automatically on the last ZigZag turn. The main advantage lies in the correct construction of Fibonacci levels and markup of price levels. Simple, visual and effective use. The indicator is not redrawn and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
Statistical support Resistance
Yaser Sabbaghi
3.33 (6)
インディケータ
Set TP and SL like Financial Institutions Traders' TP expectations do not often occur and their SL often hits when they only rely on primitive indicators like pivot-points and Fibonacci or classic support or resistance areas. There are a variety of indicators for support/resistance levels, whereas they are seldom accurate enough. Classical support/resistance indicators, often present miss levels and are not noteworthy based on current market volatility dynamic. Fibonacci is good but not enough
MultiFiboDynamicMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
インディケータ
MultiFiboDynamicMT4 is a powerful, professional indicator for estimating the most important support and resistance levels. The main advantage is that it plots the Fibonacci levels at all timeframes simultaneously, which allows the trader to see the full picture of the possible price movement of the trading instrument! Advantages of the indicator The indicator is perfect for scalping and trading binary options. Suitable for beginners and experienced traders. Works on all timeframes. Works on any
FREE
VaviStar retracement indicator
Gabriele Tedeschi
インディケータ
VaviStar is an indicator based on trend retracements determined by ZigZag segments. It is theorized, and statistics confirm, that stocks react to certain retracement levels. Many use Fibonacci retracement levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 61.8%). It is assumed that once the price goes beyond the 61.8% retracement, we can already speak of a trend reversal. This indicator allows you to comfortably chart a segment of the ZigZag with the relative operating levels chosen. With a reversal mindset , you can use it
Precision Support Resistance MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
インディケータ
Introduction to Support Resistance Indicator Support and Resistance are the important price levels to watch out during intraday market. These price levels are often tested before development of new trend or often stop the existing trend causing trend reversal at this point. Highly precise support and resistance are indispensable for experienced traders. Many typical trading strategies like breakout or trend reversal can be played well around these support and resistance levels. The Precision Sup
Supply and Demand simple
Ondrej Mrva
インディケータ
Simple supply and demand indicator which should help identify and visualize S&D zones. Settings: Color for supply zones, color for demand zones - default colors are set for dark (black) background. Number of how much zones should be created above and below current price - value "3" means there will be 3 zones above current price and 3 zones below current price. Principle: When price creates "V", reversal zone is registered. Rectangle filled based on zone type (supply / demand) is drawn if price
AutoPivot
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
インディケータ
This indicator will draw monthly, weekly, and daily pivot. Pivot line will be calculated automatically again when the period ends. Auto Pivot Metatrader 4 Indicator The Auto Pivot indicator for Metatrader 4 automatically updates the pivot point (PP), support (S1,S2,S3) and resistance levels (r1,r2,r3) every day. Price above the pivot point means positive while price below the pivot point means negative. S3 indicates extremely oversold while price above resistance r3 means extremely overbought.
BeST Fibonacci Retracement Lines
Eleni Koulocheri
インディケータ
BeST_Fibonacci Retracement Lines is an MT4 Indicator that by default is based on common  Fibonacci levels but it can also draw any 3 desired levels of Retracement or Support of a trending move. It can be used to identify pullback points but also additionally as a kind of a Trailing Stop . BeST_Fibonacci Retracement Lines indicator: • by default draws 38.2%, 50% and 61.8% Retracement Levels of the current price move defined using the Highest High (HH) and Lowest Low (LL) of a desired Look Back Pe
VJ Pivot Levels
Vijayaratna Kumar Boda
4.25 (4)
インディケータ
Introduction: Whatever trading method you use, it is important to know the Pivot levels to take the key attention for your entries & exits. This indicator has been made using the standard classic formula for Auto drawing the Pivot levels. Also based on the previous day trading range, the probable expected today trading range has been highlighted in a different color for your reference. Output of the Indicator: This Indicator gives the Pivot level Different resistance Levels Different Support le
UPD1 Fibo Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (3)
インディケータ
インディケータは指定された数のろうそくを分析し、高値-安値に基づいてフィボナッチレベルをプロットします。 レベルが再配置されているので、範囲の右側に関心があります。 価格はレベルに固執し、タッチに反応します。 このツールを使用して、修正後のトレンドエントリポイントを見つけます。 左側でレベルが完全に上昇していることがわかる場合は、極値で移動の終わりを見つけたと見なすことができます。 すべての線は、バッファまたはオブジェクトを介して描画されます（オプション）。 入力パラメータ 。 Bars Count - 計算範囲 。 Visual Button - ボタン表示（有効/無効） 。 Corner - ボタンアンカー角度 。 X indent - ピクセル単位の水平パディング 。 Y indent - ピクセル単位の垂直パディング 。 Label Visual - 表示レベルラベル 。 Label Font Size   - フォントサイズ 。 Label Shift Bars   - バーの碑文のインデント 。 Label Tooltip   - レベルの上のカーソルの下にテキスト
FREE
Auto Super Pivot
Harun Celik
インディケータ
The Auto Super Pivot indicator is an indicator designed to calculate support points and resistance points for pivot points. this indicator has the ability to calculate standard pivot, fibonacci, camarilla, woodie and demark pivot points. It also allows you to use all time zones with the time frame feature. Another feature of the indicator is the auto time slice feature. This feature allows automatic calculations without having to set any time zone. Features 6 different pivot calculation modes A
Fibonacci SR Indicator
Martin Eshleman
3 (2)
インディケータ
Fibonacci SR Indicator This indicator creates support and resistance lines. This indicator is based on Fibonacci Retracement and Extension levels. It will consider many combinations of the Fibonacci levels and draw support/resistance lines based on these. This indicator uses tops and bottoms drawn by the ZigZag indicator in its calculations. The ZigZag can also be drawn on the chart, if necessary. The indicator considers many combinations of past reversal points and Fibonacci ratio levels, and w
FREE
ON Trade Numerology Station
Abdullah Alrai
インディケータ
User Manual Download link: https://ontrd.com/our-books/ For all who are asking about indicator  ON Trade Numerology Station It obtain about 16 numerology strategies it make together completed unit control your trading . Basic strategies to work with it are 3 strategies statistics about them are the following : 1. RBA levels success rate more then 95%. 2. FF more then 96%  3.RBA SUN 98% We will not say 100 % as they are .. Ratio rates as following :  1.Rba levels more then 1/3 to 1/6 . 2.FF MORE
Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
3.67 (3)
インディケータ
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan the trend of multiple-assets in with multiple indicators
FREE
Fibo Bands
Igor Semyonov
5 (1)
インディケータ
Fibo Bands is an innovative indicator and an analyzer for trading in the current trend direction. The indicator builds a Fibonacci channel (bands), and consists of a trend line (middle line), channel bands, colored bars and reference information. After completion of the current bar, the trend line, the channel and the color of the bar are not redrawn. However, the channel width can be changed after a reset or restart of the indicator depending on volatility. The channel is built in accordance wi
BBMA Fibo Musang Alert Trend Scanner
Ricky Andreas
インディケータ
BONUS INDICATOR HERE :  https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools BBMA Fibo Musang Alert Trend Scanner Smart Indicator Powered by 3 Proven Trading Systems – All in One! Take your trading to the next level with this intelligent indicator that combines three of the most powerful and time-tested strategies in the market: BBMA Oma Ally – Your main reference for trend direction & market mapping Fibo Musang CBR – Automatically alerts you on key breakout opportunities Multi Trend Scanner – Fully custom
KT Auto Trendline MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
インディケータ
KT Auto Trendline draws the upper and lower trendlines automatically using the last two significant swing highs/lows. Trendline anchor points are found by plotting the ZigZag over X number of bars. Features No guesswork requires. It instantly draws the notable trendlines without any uncertainty. Each trendline is extended with its corresponding rays, which helps determine the area of breakout/reversal. It can draw two separate upper and lower trendlines simultaneously. It works on all timeframe
DMS Fibo
Diogo Mitsunaga Dos Santos
インディケータ
Fibonacci retracements are trend lines drawn between two significant points, usually between absolute lows and absolute highs, plotted on a chart. Intersecting horizontal lines are placed at the Fibonacci levels. Fibonacci retracements are useful tools that help traders identify support and resistance levels. With the information gathered, they can place orders, identify stop-loss levels, and set price targets. Although useful, traders often use other indicators to make more accurate assessments
Cosmic Diviner Big Deals System
Olena Kondratenko
4.2 (5)
インディケータ
This is a unique multi-currency trading strategy developed for trading on H1 timeframe, which allows you to determine the global market entry points and obtain the maximum profit for each transaction. The market entry point is calculated using a variety of author equations and algorithms. We recommend using the indicator simultaneously on several trading instruments . A huge advantage of Big Deals System is an information panel in which the user can see the current information on potential entry
ON Trade Harmonic Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
インディケータ
このインジケーターは、手動および自動的な方法で描かれる調和パターンを検出します。 ご自身のレビューを追加してください。 注意事項: インジケーターにはコントロールパネルがあり、各（チャートとタイムフレーム）の設定を保存します。スペースを確保するために最小化することができ、他の分析ツールと一緒に作業する際にインジケーターデータをすべて非表示にするために閉じるボタンを押すこともできます。 このインジケーターを使用して設定を変更し、移動平均線やボリンジャーバンドなどのインジケーターを追加する場合、このインジケーターは自動的に編集したテンプレートを保存し、必要なときにロードすることができます。 Windows 10を使用している場合は、MetaTraderアイコンを右クリックして > 互換性 > 高DPI設定の変更 > システム（強化）を選択して、最適な画面設定にしてください（これはHDデバイスで行う必要があります）。 このインジケーターは、チャート上で調和トレーディング理論を解釈したもので、チャート上の調和パターンを検出します。詳しく学びたい場合は、Scott Carneyの「ハーモニックト
LT Automated Fibonacci Retracement Indicator
Eko Baskoro
インディケータ
Fibonacci Retracement object is an object that has been provided by metatrader 4 platform. But  Fibonacci Retracement  object doesn't automated adjust the chart. You have to put and manage it manually to the chart. Because of that, this indicator was created. If you like using filbonacci retracement indicator, highly recommended to use Automated Fibonacci Retracement Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95515 LT Automated Fibonacci Retraceme
FREE
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーのためのベストソリューション! このダッシュボードソフトウェアは、28の通貨ペアで動作しています。それは私達の主要な指標（高度な通貨の強さ28と高度な通貨インパルス）の2に基づいています。それは全体の外国為替市場の大きい概観を与えます。それは、すべての（9）時間枠で28の外国為替ペアのための高度な通貨の強さの値、通貨の動きの速度と信号を示しています。チャート上で1つのインディケータを使用して市場全体を観察し、トレンドやスキャルピングの機会をピンポイントで見つけることができたら、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 このインディケータには、強い通貨と弱い通貨の識別、潜在的な取引の識別と確認がより簡単になるような機能が搭載されています。このインディケータは、通貨の強さや弱さが増加しているか減少しているか、また、すべての時間枠でどのように機能しているかをグラフィカルに表示します。 新機能として、現在の市場環境の変化に適応するダイナミックなマーケットフィボナッチレベルが追加され、すでに当社のAdvanced
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
インディケータ
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
インディケータ
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 次世代の Forex 取引ツール。 現在 49% オフ。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator は、長年人気のインジケーターを進化させたもので、3 つの機能を 1 つにまとめています。 Advanced Currency Strength28 インジケーター (レビュー 695 件)  + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (レビュー 520 件) + CS28 コンボ シグナル (ボーナス)。 インジケーターの詳細 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 次世代の Strength インジケーターが提供するもの  オリジナルで気に入っていたすべての機能が、新機能と精度の向上によって強化されました。 主な機能: 独自の通貨強度計算式。 すべての時間枠でスムーズかつ正確な強度ライン。 トレンドの特定と正確なエントリーに最適です。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチレベル (マーケットフィボナッチ)。 このインジケーターに固有
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
インディケータ
トレンドインジケーター、1つのツールに組み込まれたすべての重要なトレンド機能を備えたトレンドトレーディングとフィルタリングのための画期的なユニークなソリューション！ これは、すべてのシンボル/商品（外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックス、株式）で使用できる100％再描画されていないマルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨インジケーターです。 期間限定オファー: サポートおよびレジスタンス スクリーナー インジケーターは、たった 50 ドルで永久的にご利用いただけます。(元の価格 250 ドル) (オファー延長) トレンドスクリーナーは、チャート内のドットで矢印トレンドシグナルを提供するインジケーターに続く効率的なインジケーターです。 トレンド分析インジケーターで使用できる機能： 1.トレンドスキャナー。 2.最大利益分析を備えたトレンドライン。 3.トレンド通貨強度メーター。 4.アラート付きのトレンド反転ドット。 5.アラート付きの強いトレンドドット。 6.トレンド矢印 毎日の分析例、毎日のシグナルパフォーマンス...など、トレンドスクリーナーインジケーターを使用して、ここで見つけること
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! このダッシュボードは、複数のシンボルと最大9つのタイムフレームで動作するソフトウェアの非常に強力な部分です。 このソフトは、弊社のメインインジケーター（ベストレビュー：Advanced Supply Demand）をベースにしています。    Advanced Supply Demand ダッシュボードは、素晴らしい概要を提供します。それは示しています。  ゾーン強度評価を含むフィルタリングされた需給値。 ゾーン内/ゾーンへのPips距離。 ネストされたゾーンがハイライトされます。 選択されたシンボルの4種類のアラートを全ての（9）時間枠で提供します。 それはあなたの個人的なニーズに合わせて高度に設定可能です。 あなたの利益! すべてのトレーダーにとって最も重要な質問です。 市場に参入するのに最適なレベルはどこか？ 成功のチャンスとリスク/リターンを得るために、強力な供給/需要ゾーン内またはその近くで取引を開始します。 損切りの最適な位置はどこですか？ 最も安全なのは、強力な供給/需要ゾーンの下/上にストップを置くことです。 最適な利益
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
インディケータ
事前に指標   市場の反転レベルとゾーンを決定し 、価格がそのレベルに戻るのを待って、新しいトレンドの終わりではなく、始まりにエントリーできるようにします。 彼は示す   反転レベル   市場が方向転換を確認し、さらなる動きを形成する場所。 このインジケーターは再描画なしで動作し、あらゆる金融商品に最適化されており、       トレンドラインプロ   インジケータ。 すべての機器に対応する可逆構造スキャナー すべての取引商品を自動的に追跡し、すべての R 反転パターンを即座に識別して、LOGIC AI 信号がすでに存在する場所やその他の有用な情報を表示します。 Logic AI – エントリーポイントを表示するアシスタント 市場参入の最適なタイミングを判断するインテリジェントなシグナル。TPSproSYSTEMアルゴリズムを使用し、価格動向、トレンド、主要参加者の活動を分析します。 LOGIC AI が表示されるということは、市場状況が十分に整い、高い成功確率で取引の決定を下せる状態であることを意味します。 （R1-PRO）モードは、トレンドプロインジケーターからのトレンドの変化
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT5のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間: すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイム
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
インディケータ
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
インディケータ
トレンドラインプロ   市場の真の方向転換点を理解するのに役立ちます。この指標は、真のトレンド反転と主要プレーヤーが再び参入するポイントを示します。 分かりますか     BOSライン   複雑な設定や不要なノイズなしに、より長い時間足でのトレンドの変化と重要なレベルを把握できます。シグナルは再描画されず、バーが閉じた後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターが示す内容: 本当の変化   トレンド（BOSライン） 一度シグナルが現れたら、それは有効です！これは、リペイント機能を持つインジケーターとの重要な違いです。リペイント機能を持つインジケーターは、シグナルを発した後、それを変更し、資金の損失につながる可能性があります。これにより、より高い確率と精度で市場に参入できます。また、矢印が現れた後、目標値（利益確定）に達するか、反転シグナルが現れるまで、ローソク足の色を変更する機能もあります。 繰り返しエントリ       主要プレーヤーの補充 エントリーポイントを探す際の視覚的な明瞭性を向上させるため、最適な市場エントリーポイントが検索されるBUY/SELLゾーンを最初に表示するモジュ
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは、各ポイントのボリュームを分析し、そのボリュームに対する市場の疲労レベルを計算します。 インジケーターは3本のラインで構成されています： 強気のボリューム疲労ライン 弱気のボリューム疲労ライン 市場のトレンドを示すライン。このラインは、市場が強気か弱気かに応じて色が変わります。 任意の開始点から市場を分析できます。一度ボリューム疲労ラインに達したら、次の分析を開始するための新しいポイントを設定してください。 トレンドや修正を分析できます。良いアプローチは、トレンドラインに達したときや、トップやボトムがヒットしたときにインジケーターを移動させることです。 トレンドラインとボリューム疲労ラインの距離が大きいほど、その方向のボリュームは大きくなります。 トレンドラインはオーダーを開く場所として使用でき、疲労ラインは利益を取るために使用されます。 このシステムは非常にユニークですが、非常に直感的でもあります。 市場には同様の製品はありません。 使用に制限はありません。すべての市場およびすべての時間枠で適用できます。 重要：MetaTrader4のテスターで確認する際は、紫色
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューションです。 このインディケータは、エキゾチックペア・コモディティ・インデックス・先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨の強さを表示することに特化したインディケータです。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨の強さを表示するために、9行目にどのシンボルでも追加することができます。独自の機能を多数搭載し、新しい計算式を採用したため、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールとなっています。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスのトリガーポイントを正確に把握することができるため、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアル：ここをクリック   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 すべての時間枠に対応します。あなたはすぐにトレンドを見ることができるようになります! 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて設計されているため、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がより簡単になります。これは、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは実践的なトレードに最適な自動波動分析のインジケーターです！ 場合... 注:   Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen) の命名規則の影響で、私は波のグレーディングに西洋の名前を使用することに慣れていません。基本的な波を ペン 、二次波のバンドを セグメント と名付けました。同時に、 セグメント にはトレンドの方向が指定されます (この命名方法は将来のノートで使用されます。最初に言っておきます)。ただし、アルゴリズムは曲がりくねった理論とはほとんど関係がないため、付けるべきではありません。これは、私の市場分析 によって要約された、絶えず変化する複雑な運用ルール を反映しています。 バンドは標準化され、人によって異なることがないよう定義されており、市場参入を厳密に分析する上で重要な役割を果たす人為的な干渉の描画方法が排除されています。 このインジケーターを使用することは、取引インターフェイスの美しさを改善することと同等であり、元の K ライン取引を放棄し、取引の新しいレベルに連れて行きます。また、宣伝の観点から顧客の認識も向上します。 イ
Royal Scalping Indicator M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
4.17 (6)
インディケータ
Royal Scalping Indicator is an advanced price adaptive indicator designed to generate high-quality trading signals. Built-in multi-timeframe and multi-currency capabilities make it even more powerful to have configurations based on different symbols and timeframes. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Royal Scalping is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. Features Price Adaptive Trend Detector Algorithm Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Trend Low
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
インディケータ
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
インディケータ
新規リリースを記念して、期間限定の特別価格で提供中です。 【コンセプト：戦場を俯瞰する将軍の視座】 目の前の敵と戦うだけの「歩兵」でいる限り、トレードで勝ち続けることはできません。 SHOGUN Tradeは、あなたの視点を局地戦から、戦局全体を見渡す「将軍（Commander）」の視座へと引き上げます。7つの時間軸を同時に掌握し、相場の成熟度を見極め、勝てる公算が高い時だけ静かに軍を動かす。そんな王者のトレード環境を提供します。 SHOGUN Trade を導入する5つの戦略的メリット SHOGUN Trade は、感情に振り回される「歩兵」の視点ではなく、戦局全体を支配する**「将軍」の視点**をトレーダーに提供します。曖昧な裁量判断を排除し、規律あるトレードを実現するためのメリットは以下の通りです。 1. 「なんとなく」のトレードからの完全な卒業 値動きに翻弄され、感覚でエントリーして後悔していませんか？ メリット: 高度な**「市場構造解析エンジン」**が、相場の「高値・安値の切り上げ/切り下げ」を自動判定し、現在のトレンド構造を明確にします。 結果: 今が「攻めるべきトレン
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
インディケータ
このインディケータは、当社の2つの製品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . のスーパーコンビネーションです。 このインジケーターは全ての時間枠で作動し、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱のインパルスをグラフで表示します。 このインジケータは、金、エキゾチックペア、商品、インデックス、先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨強度の加速度を表示することに特化されています。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨強度の加速度（インパルスまたは速度）を表示するために、任意のシンボルを9行目に追加できる、この種の最初のものです。 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて構築され、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がさらに容易になりました。これは、通貨の強さや弱さが加速しているかどうかをグラフィカルに表示し、その加速の速度を測定するためです。加速すると物事は明らかに速く進みますが、これはFX市場でも同じです。つまり、反対方向に加速している通貨をペアリングすれば、潜在的に利益を生む取引を特定
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
インディケータ
スイングトレーディング は、トレンドの方向のスイングと可能な反転スイングを検出するように設計された最初のインジケーターです。トレーディングの文献で広く説明されているベースラインスイングトレーディングアプローチを使用します。インディケータは、いくつかの価格と時間のベクトルを調査して、全体的なトレンドの方向を追跡し、市場が売られ過ぎまたは買われ過ぎて修正の準備ができている状況を検出します。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] むち打ちを起こさずに市場スイングの利益 インジケーターは常にトレンドの方向を表示します 色付きの価格帯は機会のベースラインを表します 色付きのダッシュは、可能な反転スイングを表します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 複数時間枠のダッシュボードを実装します カスタマイズ可能なトレンドおよびスイング期間 電子メール/サウンド/プッシュアラートを実装します インジケータは再描画またはバックペインティングではありません Swing Tradingとは Swing Tradingは
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
インディケータ
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
インディケータ
「 Dynamic Scalper System 」インジケーターは、トレンド波の中でスキャルピング取引を行う手法のために設計されています。 主要通貨ペアと金でテスト済みで、他の取引商品との互換性があります。 トレンドに沿った短期的なポジションオープンのシグナルを提供し、追加の価格変動サポートも提供します。 インジケーターの原理 大きな矢印はトレンドの方向を決定します。 トレンド波の中では、小さな矢印の形でスキャルピングシグナルを生成するアルゴリズムが機能します。 赤い矢印は強気方向、青い矢印は弱気方向です。 トレンドの方向には敏感な価格変動ラインが描かれ、小さな矢印のシグナルと連動します。 シグナルは次のように機能します。適切なタイミングでラインが現れるとエントリーシグナルが形成され、ラインが開いている間はポジションが保持され、完了すると取引が終了します。 推奨される動作時間枠はM1～H4です。 矢印は現在のローソク足に形成され、次のローソク足が開いている場合は、前のローソク足の矢印は再描画されません。 入力パラメータ Trend Wave Period - トレンド方向
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
インディケータ
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
WeSpread
Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
インディケータ
The We-Spread mt4 indicator is a spread trading tools and it is suitable for those who want to study the markets with a different approach to the contents that are normally available in online trading bookstores. I think the Spread Trading strategy is one of the best I've ever used in the last few years. This is a unique indicator for spread trading because allow you to study till 3 spreads in one time. What is Spread Trading on forex The Spread Trading is the study of the strength of 2 currency
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
インディケータ
ACB Breakout Arrows インジケーターは、特別なブレイクアウトパターンを検出することで、市場における重要なエントリーシグナルを提供します。このインジケーターは、特定の方向に勢いが定まりつつある状況を常にスキャンし、大きな値動きの直前に正確なシグナルを表示します。  複数通貨ペア・複数時間軸スキャナーはこちら - ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 用スキャナー 主な特徴 ストップロスとテイクプロフィットの水準を自動で表示します。 すべての時間足に対応したMTFスキャナーダッシュボード付き。 デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダー、スキャルパーに適しています。 シグナルの精度を高めるために最適化されたアルゴリズムを採用。 損益分岐点やスキャルピングの目標として利用できる特別な「クイックプロフィットライン」を搭載。 勝敗、成功率、平均利益などのパフォーマンス分析機能を搭載。 リペイントなし（シグナルは表示後に変更されません）。 トレードの確認 -  ACB Trade Filter インジケーター を併用し、低確率の取引を除外しましょう。 強い買い： 上向き矢印
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
インディケータ
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
インディケータ
これはMT4のインジケーターで、再描画なしで取引に参入するための正確なシグナルを提供します。 外国為替、暗号通貨、金属、株式、インデックスなど、あらゆる金融資産に適用できます。かなり正確な見積もりを提供し、取引を開始して終了するのに最適な時期を教えてくれます。1つのシグナルを処理しただけでインジケーターの元が取れた例の 動画 （6:22）をご覧ください。Entry PointsPro インジケーターの助けを借りたほとんどのトレーダーの最初の1週間の結果が改善しています。 Telegramグループ に登録してください。Entry Points Proインジケーターのメリットは次の通りです。 再描画のないエントリーシグナル 再描画されるインジケーターでは一度表示されたシグナルが削除されて大きな金銭的損失につながることがありますが、これと異なり、表示されて確認されたシグナルは消えることがありません。 エラーなしの取引開始 インジケーターアルゴリズムによって取引を開始する（資産を売買する）理想的な瞬間を見つけることができます。それを使用するすべてのトレーダーの成功率が向上します。 あら
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
インディケータ
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
インディケータ
素晴らしいバックテスト 、驚異的な数字を伴う ライブ口座実績の証明 、そして あらゆる場所での統計結果 を備えたトレーディングインジケーターを購入したにもかかわらず、使用後に 口座を破綻させてしまった 経験は何度ありますか？ シグナルを単独で信用すべきではありません。なぜそのシグナルが最初に現れたのかを知る必要があります。そして、それがRelicusRoad Proが最も得意とすることです！ ユーザーマニュアル + 戦略 + トレーニングビデオ + VIPアクセス付きプライベートグループ + モバイル版利用可能 市場を見る新しい方法 RelicusRoadは、FX、先物、暗号通貨、株式、指数向けの「 世界で最も強力で最高の取引インジケーター 」であり、トレーダーが 口座を成長させる ために必要なすべての情報とツールを提供します。「 テクニカル分析 」と「 取引計画 」を提供し、「 初心者 」から「 上級者 」まで、「 すべてのトレーダーの成功 」を支援します。 これは、将来の市場を「 予測 」するのに十分な情報を提供する「 主要な取引インジケーター 」です。意味をなさない複数の異な
Trend Pulse
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (5)
インディケータ
Introducing Trend Pulse , a unique and robust indicator capable of detecting bullish, bearish, and even ranging trends! Trend Pulse uses a special algorithm to filter out market noise with real precision. If the current symbol is moving sideways, Trend Pulse will send you a ranging signal, letting you know that it's not a good time to enter a trade. This excellent system makes Trend Pulse  one of the best tools for traders! Why Choose Trend Pulse ? Never lags and never repaints:  Signals appea
Royal Wave Pro M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
インディケータ
Royal Wave is a Trend-Power oscillator which has been programmed to locate and signal low-risk entry and exit zones. Its core algorithm statistically analyzes the market and generates trading signals for overbought, oversold and low volatile areas. By using a well-designed alerting system, this indicator makes it easier to make proper decisions regarding where to enter and where to exit trades. Features Trend-Power Algorithm Low risk Entry Zones and Exit Zones Predictions for Overbought and Over
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
インディケータ
MT4マルチタイムフレームオーダーブロック検出インジケーター。 特徴 -チャートコントロールパネルで完全にカスタマイズ可能で、完全な相互作用を提供します。 -必要な場所でコントロールパネルを表示および非表示にします。 -複数の時間枠でOBを検出します。 -表示するOBの数量を選択します。 -さまざまなOBユーザーインターフェイス。 -OBのさまざまなフィルター。 -OB近接アラート。 -ADRの高線と低線。 -通知サービス（画面アラート|プッシュ通知）。 概要 注文ブロックは、金融機関や銀行からの注文収集を示す市場行動です。著名な金融機関と中央銀行が外国為替市場を牽引しています。したがって、トレーダーは市場で何をしているのかを知る必要があります。市場が注文ブロックを構築するとき、それは投資決定のほとんどが行われる範囲のように動きます。 注文の構築が完了すると、市場は上向きと下向きの両方に向かって急激に動きます。注文ブロック取引戦略の重要な用語は、機関投資家が行っていることを含むことです。それらは主要な価格ドライバーであるため、機関投資家の取引を含むあらゆる戦
ZhiBiJuJi MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
4 (2)
インディケータ
ZhiBiJuJi指標分析システムは、強力な内部ループを使用して独自の外部指標を呼び出してから、サイクルの前後に分析を呼び出します。 この指標分析システムのデータ計算は非常に複雑であり（サイクルの前後に呼び出す）、そのため信号のヒステリシスが減少し、そして事前予測の精度が達成される。 このインディケータはMT4の全サイクルで使用でき、15分、30分、1時間、4時間に最適です。 購入する        マゼンタラインが表示され、マゼンタラインが0軸の上にあるとき、あなたはBuyの注文を出すことができます。 売る：       ライムラインが表示され、ライムラインが0軸を下回ると、売りを出すことができます（Sell）。 注：       注文後に反対の信号が表示された場合、最善の方法は直ちにストップロスを閉じてから注文を取り消すことです。       注文後に反シグナルがあるので、この時点でのポジション注文の損失は小さいので、ストップロスに大きな損失はありません！       私たちは利益のために大きなバンドをつかむ必要があります、そしてこの指標は大きなバンドを捉える強い能力を持っています
作者のその他のプロダクト
OrderBlock Zones MT4
Burak Baltaci
5 (1)
インディケータ
概要 OrderBlock Zoneは、市場における機関投資家の取引領域（オーダーブロック）を自動的に検出・可視化する、高度なMetaTrader 4インジケーターです。大手プレイヤー（銀行、ヘッジファンド）が残した痕跡を追跡し、潜在的なサポートレベルとレジスタンスレベルを特定します。 主な機能  自動オーダーブロック検出 フラクタルベースの分析：36 期間（カスタマイズ可能）のフラクタル分析により、強力な転換点を特定 ブル＆ベアゾーン：緑色の矢印は上昇、赤色の矢印は下降のオーダーブロックを示します 巻き込みパターンサポート：巻き込みローソク足パターンを認識し、より強力なシグナルを生成  ビジュアルツール 自動レベルライン：各オーダーブロックの上限および下限ライン カラーゾーン：ブル（緑）とベア（赤）のゾーンが明確に区別 巻き込みハイライト：巻き込みパターンを青/オレンジの四角形で強調表示 すっきりしたインターフェース：グリッドは自動的に閉じ、グラフは最適化された表示のために左にスライド  カスタマイズ可能なパラメータ フラクタル周期：感度を調整（デフォルト：36） 線の長さ：Ord
FREE
TrendBite MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
インディケータ
TrendBite v1.5 - プロフェッショナルトレンド追跡インジケーター 開発者: 8aLt4 バージョン: 1.5 プラットフォーム: MetaTrader 4  概要 TrendBite v1.5 は、市場のトレンドの変化を検知し、投資家に明確な売買シグナルを提供するために設計された、高度なテクニカル分析インジケーターです。ボリンジャーバンドのアルゴリズムに基づいて、トレンドの転換を正確に捉えるこのツールは、初心者にも経験豊富なトレーダーにも最適です。  主な機能  トレンドの検知 自動トレンド分析：市場の上昇トレンドと下降トレンドを瞬時に検出 ボリンジャーバンドベース：信頼性の高い数学的モデルに基づく計算システム 視覚的な明瞭さ：緑（上昇）と黄色（下降）のヒストグラムバーでトレンド状況を明確に表示  売買シグナル 緑色の矢印（↑）：買い機会を示します 赤色の矢印（↓）：売り機会を示します 明確な視覚化：トレンドラインにより、ポジションの方向を簡単に追跡できます ヒストグラム表示：トレンドの強さを視覚的に評価可能  警告システム 音声警告：新しいシグナルが発生すると自動
FREE
フィルタ:
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
725
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2025.12.17 18:42 
 

This indicator is a waste of time and money. While the signals appear promising on historical data when the indicator is first loaded, they fail to appear during live trading. New signals only show up retroactively after I manually switch timeframes to refresh the chart.

DO NOT buy this indicator. The seller is completely unhinged and delusional. He is nothing but a thief out to steal your money. I have absolutely nothing good to say about this piece of filth

DO NOT buy this indicator. The seller is completely unhinged and delusional. He is nothing but a thief out to steal your money. I have absolutely nothing good to say about this piece of filth

I have been in contact with the developer for a week, but he insists the issue lies with my terminal. I have performed a clean installation, yet the problem persists. The support provided is poor; I receive vague replies that offer no genuine assistance, making it feel like the developer is merely responding out of obligation.

I have requested comparison screenshots multiple times, but these requests are ignored. The developer claims to have many satisfied users who do not experience this issue, yet there are no reviews to back this up. The situation feels suspicious, and I consider the $50 (plus tax) rental fee a loss. I am relieved I rented the product instead of purchasing it outright. I am deeply disappointed and, although I still hope for a solution, I have lost confidence in this product.

Indicator fails in live trading. Seller refuses help .you are warned don't buy from this seller now he blocked me my money is gone

Burak Baltaci
2212
開発者からの返信 Burak Baltaci 2025.12.26 15:55
I'm responding with a video, you schizophrenic man. Stop making stupid, nonsensical comments and feel a little shame! https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/157648/comments#comment_58810206
レビューに返信