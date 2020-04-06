Vortex Flow MT5

📋 Overview

VortexFlow EA is an advanced Expert Advisor that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Price Action principles. It performs automated trading with Market Structure, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and ChoCH/BoS (Change of Character / Break of Structure) analysis.

🎯 Key Features

1. Market Structure Analysis

Higher High (HH): New peaks in uptrend Lower Low (LL): New lows in downtrend Higher Low (HL): Rising lows in uptrend Lower High (LH): Falling highs in downtrend Automatic trend detection and visualization

2. ChoCH & BoS Detection

Change of Character (ChoCH): Trend reversal signal Break of Structure (BoS): Trend continuation signal Visual support with colored zones Historical structure tracking (3 levels)

3. Order Block (OB) System

Detection of strong buy/sell zones Minimum body size filtering Test status tracking Maximum 2 active OB display Visual priority ranking

4. Fair Value Gap (FVG)

Detection of price gaps Bullish and Bearish FVG analysis Fill status tracking Maximum 2 active FVG display

5. Advanced Risk Management

Aggressive Risk Mode:

Level 1 BE: At first profit target (e.g. $2) → Stop Loss to breakeven Level 2 BE: At second profit target (e.g. $3.5) → Stop Loss to entry + $1.5 Level 3 BE: At third profit target (e.g. $5) → Stop Loss to entry + $3 Dynamic TP: TP automatically extends as SL distance changes

Classic Risk Mode:

Breakeven system Partial Close Trailing Stop

⚙️ Parameter Descriptions

📊 SCANNING

CandleCount = 21

How many recent candles to analyze. Recommended: 21-50 range. Low value = Quick signals. High value = More reliable signals.

PixelOffset = 10

Scanning area width. Dashboard visual setting.

ShowDashboard = true

Show/hide live information panel. true = Panel open (recommended). false = Only chart displayed.

ShowPatterns = false

Show ChoCH/BoS labels. true = Detailed view. false = Clean view.

TrendBars = 21

Number of bars used for trend calculation.

🎮 TRADE MODE

TradeMode = MODE_BALANCED

MODE_AGGRESSIVE: More signals, lower filtering. Risk: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (High). Minimum score: 3/6.

MODE_BALANCED: ✅ RECOMMENDED. Balanced signal count, medium level filtering. Risk: ⭐⭐⭐ (Medium). Minimum score: 4/6. TP/SL distances 30% wider.

💼 TRADING SETTINGS

EnableAutoTrading = true

Auto trading on/off. false = Analysis mode only.

UsePatternWithTrend = false

true = Trade only in trend direction. false = Trade in any direction (recommended).

MinVolatility = 30

Minimum volatility level. No trades open in low volatility. Recommended: 30-50 range.

📈 STOCHASTIC FILTER (Optional)

UseStochastic = false

Use Stochastic filter. true = Overbought/oversold control. false = Filter off (more trades).

StochK = 5, StochD = 3, StochSlowing = 2

Stochastic indicator parameters. Standard settings.

StochOversold = 20, StochOverbought = 80

Oversold level: 20. Overbought level: 80.

💰 RISK MANAGEMENT

RiskPercent = 2

Risk percentage per trade. Conservative: 1-2%. Aggressive: 3-5%. Recommended: 2%.

UseMoneyManagement = true

true = Automatic lot calculation. false = Uses fixed lot.

FixedLot = 0.2

Used if Money Management is off. Fixed lot size.

🎯 TP/SL SETTINGS

TPSLMode = MODE_AUTO

MODE_AUTO: ✅ FOR BEGINNERS. Uses broker minimum distance. Safest option. Low spread calculation.

MODE_SWING: Based on swing high/low levels. Wider stops. For professional users.

MODE_FIB: Fibonacci 61.8% retracement. Widest TP/SL distances. For long-term strategies.

MODE_MANUAL: Use manual values. Full control.

ManualTakeProfit = 250 (pips), ManualStopLoss = 400 (pips)

Used if MODE_MANUAL is selected. In BALANCED mode, SL automatically widens by 30%.

FibLevel = 0.618

Fibonacci level. Used for MODE_FIB.

🔥 AGGRESSIVE RISK MANAGEMENT ✅ RECOMMENDED

UseAggressiveManagement = true

true = 3-level BE system active. false = Classic risk system used.

FirstBreakevenProfit = 2.0 ($)

At $2 profit → SL = Entry price.

SecondBreakevenProfit = 3.5 ( ) , S e c o n d B r e a k e v e n L o c k = 1.5 ( ), SecondBreakevenLock = 1.5 ( ),SecondBreakevenLock=1.5()

At $3.5 profit → SL = Entry + $1.5.

ThirdBreakevenProfit = 5.0 ( ) , T h i r d B r e a k e v e n L o c k = 3.0 ( ), ThirdBreakevenLock = 3.0 ( ),ThirdBreakevenLock=3.0()

At $5 profit → SL = Entry + $3.

IMPORTANT NOTE: In BALANCED mode, these values increase by 30%. Example: $2 → $2.6, $3.5 → $4.55.

🛡️ CLASSIC RISK MANAGEMENT

UseBreakeven = true, BreakevenPips = 35, BreakevenOffset = 5

At 35 pips profit → SL = Entry + 5 pips.

UsePartialClose = false, PartialClosePercent = 50, PartialClosePips = 60

At 60 pips profit → Close 50% of position.

UseTrailingStop = true, TrailingStart = 50, TrailingStep = 15

Start at 50 pips profit. Track with 15 pip steps.

📊 DYNAMIC TP SETTINGS

UseDynamicTP = true, TPMultiplier = 2.0

true = TP is a multiple of SL distance. SL = 100 pips → TP = 200 pips. Risk/Reward ratio: 1:2.

🔢 TRADE SETTINGS

AllowMultipleOrders = false

false = 1 trade at a time ✅. true = Multiple trades.

MaxOpenTrades = 5

Maximum simultaneous trades.

SecondTradeMinPips = 150, SecondTradeOnlyInProfit = true

Conditions for second trade. true = Only when 150+ pips in profit.

MagicNumber = 8084

EA identification number. Do not change.

Slippage = 90

Maximum slippage tolerance (points).

🏛️ ORDER BLOCK (OB) SETTINGS

UseOrderBlock = true

Order Block system active/inactive.

OB_LookbackBars = 30

Search for OB in last 30 candles.

OB_MinBodyPips = 15

Minimum candle body (pips). Small candles filtered out.

OB_ShowOnChart = true, OB_MaxDisplay = 2

Show maximum 2 OBs on chart. Green = Bullish OB. Red = Bearish OB.

📦 FAIR VALUE GAP (FVG)

UseFVG = true

FVG system active/inactive.

FVG_LookbackBars = 25, FVG_MinGapPips = 10

Search for FVG in last 25 candles. Minimum 10 pip gap.

FVG_ShowOnChart = true, FVG_MaxDisplay = 2

Show maximum 2 FVGs on chart. Displayed with dotted lines.

⏰ SESSION FILTER

UseSessionFilter = true

Use session filter.

TradingSession = SESSION_ALL

SESSION_ALL: ✅ RECOMMENDED. 24/7 trading.

SESSION_LONDON: 08:00-17:00 GMT. Highest volatility.

SESSION_NEWYORK: 13:00-22:00 GMT. US session.

SESSION_ASIAN: 00:00-09:00 GMT. Low volatility.

SESSION_LONDON_NY: London + New York overlap. Best liquidity.

GMT_Offset = 0

Time zone difference. For Turkey: +3.

🎨 Dashboard Information

Top Section:

STATUS: ACTIVE (green) / STANDBY (gray) TRADE MODE: AGGRESSIVE / BALANCED SESSION: Active session status

Market Data:

Volatility: Current volatility (green = sufficient, red = low) Spread: Live spread Trend: BULLISH / BEARISH / NEUTRAL Bull/Bear: Bull/bear candle ratio

Market Structure:

HH: Higher High (green) LL: Lower Low (red) HL: Higher Low (blue) LH: Lower High (orange)

Signals:

▲ BUY: Buy signal (green) ▼ SELL: Sell signal (red) ⏸ WAIT: Wait (yellow)

Positions:

Active: Number of open positions P&L: Total profit/loss Equity: Current account value

Live Candle Preview:

Live candle preview in bottom right corner. PREV (previous) and LIVE (current) candle. Direction indication with colored arrows.

🚀 Quick Start

1. For Beginners:

TradeMode = MODE_BALANCED TPSLMode = MODE_AUTO UseAggressiveManagement = true AllowMultipleOrders = false RiskPercent = 1-2% UseSessionFilter = false (or SESSION_ALL)

2. For Intermediate Users:

TradeMode = MODE_BALANCED TPSLMode = MODE_SWING UseAggressiveManagement = true AllowMultipleOrders = true MaxOpenTrades = 2-3 RiskPercent = 2-3% UseSessionFilter = true (SESSION_LONDON_NY)

3. For Advanced Users:

TradeMode = MODE_AGGRESSIVE TPSLMode = MODE_FIB or MODE_MANUAL UseAggressiveManagement = true AllowMultipleOrders = true MaxOpenTrades = 3-5 RiskPercent = 3-5% UseSessionFilter = true (customized) UseStochastic = true (optional)

📈 Signal System

Signal Scoring (4/6 required for Balanced Mode):

  1. Trend Alignment (+2 points): Bullish trend + Buy signal or Bearish trend + Sell signal
  2. Candle Ratio (+2 points): For Buy: 60%+ bullish candles. For Sell: 60%+ bearish candles.
  3. Volatility (+2 points): Above MinVolatility * 1.5
  4. Order Block (+2 points): Price in OB zone
  5. FVG (+1 point): Price in FVG zone
  6. Market Structure (+1 point): HH+HL or LL+LH combination

⚠️ Important Notes

1. Test on Demo Account:

Test on demo for at least 1 week. Observe different market conditions.

2. Spread and Commission:

Prefer low spread accounts. ECN/STP accounts recommended.

3. VPS Usage:

VPS is essential for 24/7 operation. Low ping value important.

4. Timeframe Selection:

M5-M15: Scalping (risky) M30-H1: Intraday ✅ RECOMMENDED H4-D1: Swing trading

5. Pair Selection:

Major Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY ✅ Minor Pairs: More volatility Exotic Pairs: High spread (not recommended)

6. Risk Warning:

Forex trading is highly risky. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. Adjust risk percentage according to your account size.

🛠️ Troubleshooting

EA not opening trades:

Make sure EnableAutoTrading = true. Lower MinVolatility value. Set TradeMode to AGGRESSIVE. Check Session Filter.

Too many signals:

Set TradeMode = MODE_BALANCED. Increase MinVolatility value. Set UseStochastic = true.

Stop Loss too tight:

Set TPSLMode = MODE_SWING or MODE_FIB. Increase ManualStopLoss value.

Breakeven not working:

Make sure UseAggressiveManagement = true. Lower profit values (e.g. 2 → 1.5).

📞 Support

MQL5 Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/8alt4 Version: 3.00 Platform: MetaTrader 5

📜 License

Copyright © 2025 VortexFlow EA. All rights reserved.

⚡ VortexFlow EA - Powered by 8aLt4

Professional Smart Money Concepts Trading


Recommended products
Goldpapi
Gun Gun Gunawan
Experts
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system . Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers. This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-ter
King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus
Akapop Srisang
4.25 (4)
Experts
King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA The King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA is built on a real breakout strategy-No AI, No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging. It identifies key buy and sell levels and places stop buy/sell orders accordingly. Once an order is executed, the scalper engine takes over to manage the position efficiently. This EA is versatile and works on various pairs, including GOLD and more. The default preset is optimized for GOLD, and you can find additional set files for other pairs below
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -  high-speed tick scalper with auto-selection of parameters for each currency pair automatically. Do you dream of an adviser who will automatically calculate trading parameters? Automatically optimized and tuned? The full version of the system for MetaTrader 4:   TickSniper  scalper  for MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA strategy works with any SYMBOLS. The
TSageHuz Gold
Nguyen Trung Khiem
Experts
Important Note: “This EA is designed for Gold as our testing focused primarily on Gold. You may use it on other forex symbols, but you will need to find suitable settings for them. It may not work effectively on indices or other commodities.” No Expert Advisor (EA) can guarantee consistent long-term profits. However, "tSageHuz v10 - Scalper Trading EA for Gold" has been rigorously backtested from January 1, 2024, to October 31, 2024, showing consistent profitability. Starting with a $100 balance
GoldenStrikePro
Nader Nazih Al Sayegh
Experts
GoldenStrikePro – Precision Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldenStrikePro is a powerful and intelligent trading robot designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold/USD). Built for precision breakout strategies, it leverages real-time market structure, EMA-based trend analysis, and smart trade execution to deliver consistent results with controlled risk. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting your algorithmic journey, GoldenStrikePro gives you the edge to trade gold with confidence.
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Experts
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
Max ScalperSpeed MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
Max ScalperSpeed MT5   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose t
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Master Gold Scapler EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
3 (2)
Experts
Master Gold Scalper EA is an EA combo 4 strategy: STRATEGY_1: STOCH+MA This is a simple Forex Scalping strategy using the EMA200 and Stochastic indicators to trade buying or selling together. STRATEGY_2: 2MA+STOCH This is a scalping system dedicated to Gold, which combines two indicators:   Stochastic indicators   and 2MA with the aim of finding entry points according to current trends. STRATEGY_3: MACD Scalping strategy using trendlines and MACD indicators STRATEGY_4: WPR Indicator: Willia
Femto Core
Imam Nasrudin
5 (1)
Experts
[Femto Core] Professional, reliable & safe gold trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the XAUUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M6, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle streng
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
AI Neural Nexus EA MT5
John Dickenson
Experts
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Experts
The VR Black Box trading robot is based on the popular and time-tested trend following strategy. Over the course of several years, it has been improved on live trading accounts through regular updates and the introduction of new ideas. Thanks to this, VR Black Box has become a powerful and unique trading robot that can impress both beginners and experienced traders. In order to get acquainted with the robot and evaluate its effectiveness, it is enough to install it on a demo account and observe
Missy Fab MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Missy Fab MT5 — Automated Trading System Missy Fab MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on advanced market analysis algorithms and risk management strategies. It operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Why Choose Missy Fab MT5? Market Analysis Algorithms: 24/7 automated trading powered by built-in models. Flexibility: adapts to volatility and changing market conditions
EA Falcon MT5
Renat Garaev
Experts
EA Falcon   is an algorithm that is based on two main strategies that allow you to trade in the direction of the main trend with the use of additional features to make trading safer and more reasonable in terms of risk and profit. This is a versatile Expert Advisor and an excellent portfolio diversification tool with flexible settings that can be configured for conservative, optimal or aggressive trading depending on your preferences. The   settings   can be downloaded in the product discussion
Gold Throne
DRT Circle
4.36 (11)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Non-Martingale Grid Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) The   Gold Throne EA   is a Expert Advisor designed exclusively for   Gold (XAUUSD)   trading. It operates on a structured   grid trading methodology   while avoiding the use of   martingale   money management. Instead of increasing lot sizes exponentially after losses, the EA uses a fixed or incrementally adjustable lot sizing approach, giving traders greater control over exposure and risk. By removing martingale logic, Gold
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
Experts
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
KVault Trader EA
Martin Ndiritu Kahiga
Experts
Introducing KVault Trader EA – Precision Gold Trading on M15 Unlock the Vault of Consistent Profits. Built by a team of experts and powered by a highly advanced breakout algorithm, KVault Trader EA is your gateway to smart, automated Gold trading. Designed specifically for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe , this Expert Advisor is fast, powerful, and laser-focused on delivering steady monthly returns with minimal drawdown . Why Choose KVault Trader EA? Breakout-Based Trading Logic – A sophisti
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Salva EA
Pavel Komarovsky
Experts
Salva EA is an advanced and fully automated system. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, the trade is conducted from the price movement range. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration Ready for operation without PreSetting Always use a stop loss and take profit to save your investments Easy to use (does not have complex settings) The results of the tester converge with the results on a real account High speed testing (can be optimized for 1 minute OHLC) Salva EA works b
Neopips Engine EA
Md Billal Hossain
Experts
NeoPips Engine EA – The Ultimate Trading Revolution Has Arrived! “The real power of trading lies in seeing what others miss. NeoPips Engine doesn’t follow the market — it masters it.” About NeoPips Engine EA: Your Intelligent Trading Ally NeoPips Engine EA is not your average trading robot. It’s a multi-dimensional, AI-optimized expert advisor crafted for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and long-term performance. Unlike outdated bots with rigid rules, NeoPips Engine is a livin
MFX Trend Following
Mr Sarawoot Chaiwong
Experts
MFX Trend Following MFX Trend Following is an Expert Advisor (EA) that employs a trend-following trading strategy. This strategy is based on a custom technique developed personally by the creator. Regardless of the timeframe it is run on, the results remain consistent. The strategy identifies trends on larger timeframes and pinpoints entry points on smaller timeframes. Additionally, it incorporates a martingale system for managing and adjusting orders. *** Myfxbook & Preset Please Inbox ***
Neon Trade EA MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
Experts
Neon Trade — a cutting-edge trading solution that opens the door to your financial freedom and the highest level of trading I aimed to create a unique trading solution capable of meeting the needs of any trader, regardless of their goals or tasks. The core idea was to combine machine learning with advanced trading techniques in a way that maximizes the benefits of their synergy. The system is suitable both for rapidly growing small accounts within 1–2 months and for long-term, multi-year invest
AI Momentum Scalper MT5
Ming Ying Lee
2.5 (6)
Experts
Welcome to the future of trading with the AI Momentum Scalper, your ultimate tool for harnessing the power of market momentum with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Designed for traders who thrive on the dynamic nature of the financial markets, this sophisticated bot is engineered to identify and capitalize on significant market movements. Price is now $699 : 8 copies remaining at this price, final price $999 Key Features: Advanced AI Algorithms: At its core, the AI Momentum Scalper is
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
More from author
All in One Screen
Burak Baltaci
5 (2)
Indicators
Hello everyone, I will try to explain how you can use the “All in One Screen” feature for free, which allows you to view multiple data points on a single indicator and on three different indicator screens at the same time. First, what is this feature used for? ;  Fibonacci Levels  FVG and Order Block Levels  Ichimoku Indicator  Envelopes, Bollinger Bands  Donchian Channels  Retest Zones  Support and Resistance Zones  Stochastic, and finally ATR Indicators. 1. What is on the Control Panel Scre
FREE
Swing Trade Concept MT4
Burak Baltaci
Indicators
SWING TRADE CONCEPT  WHAT IS IT FOR? An MT4 indicator designed for swing trading. It captures trend reversals using SuperTrend logic and displays TP points with automatic Fibonacci levels.  HOW DOES IT WORK? 1. Trend Tracking Uses an ATR-based SuperTrend algorithm. It signals when the price trend breaks. 2. Signal Generation Trend reverses upward → Green BUY box + arrow (below the candle) Trend reverses downward → Red SELL box + arrow (above the candle) 3. Fibonacci Targets Automatically dra
OrderBlock Zones MT5
Burak Baltaci
Indicators
OrderBlock Zone - Professional Buying and Selling Zone Indicator Overview OrderBlock Zone is an advanced MetaTrader 4 indicator that automatically detects and visualizes institutional trading zones (Order Blocks) in the market. By tracking the traces left by major players (banks, hedge funds), it identifies potential support and resistance levels. Key Features  Automatic OrderBlock Detection Fractal-Based Analysis: Identifies strong reversal points using a 36-period (customizable) fractal anal
FREE
OrderBlock Zones MT4
Burak Baltaci
5 (1)
Indicators
OrderBlock Zone - Professional Buying and Selling Zone Indicator Overview OrderBlock Zone is an advanced MetaTrader 4 indicator that automatically detects and visualizes institutional trading zones (Order Blocks) in the market. By tracking the traces left by major players (banks, hedge funds), it identifies potential support and resistance levels. Key Features Automatic OrderBlock Detection Fractal-Based Analysis: Identifies strong reversal points using a 36-period (customizable) fractal analy
FREE
TrendBite MT5
Burak Baltaci
Indicators
TrendBite v1.5 - Professional Trend Tracking Indicator Developer: 8aLt4 Version: 1.5 Platform: MetaTrader 5  Overview TrendBite v1.5 is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed to detect trend changes in the market and provide investors with clear buy-sell signals. Based on the Bollinger Bands algorithm, this tool accurately captures trend reversals and is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.  Key Features  Trend Detection Automatic Trend Analysis: Instantly detects upw
FREE
Smart EA 8aLt4
Burak Baltaci
Experts
Hello everyone. Before introducing Smart EA 8aLt4, I would like to make a brief and important reminder!! This EA works by receiving signals directly from my indicator called “All in One Screen” at 100%. Access my “All in One Screen” indicator, which I share 100% free of charge, here. >>> All in One Screen <<< 8aLt4 Smart Trading System All in One Indicator + Smart EA Integration Strategy Modes Mode Description Risk Level Conservative All signals must be compatible Low Balanced 70% of ma
TrendBite MT4
Burak Baltaci
5 (1)
Indicators
TrendBite v1.5 - Professional Trend Tracking Indicator Developer: 8aLt4 Version: 1.5 Platform: MetaTrader 4  Overview TrendBite v1.5 is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed to detect trend changes in the market and provide investors with clear buy-sell signals. Based on the Bollinger Bands algorithm, this tool accurately captures trend reversals and is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.  Key Features  Trend Detection Automatic Trend Analysis: Instantly detects upw
FREE
Nostradamus X Scalper
Burak Baltaci
Experts
NOSTRADAMUS X SCALPER  Recommended Pair:      Gold Recommended Time Frame:      M15 Professional Robot Hunting Market Peaks and Troughs Nostradamus is a fully automated trading system that accurately captures market turning points. It works day and night, makes emotionless decisions, and maximizes your profits! WHY NOSTRADAMUS? Smart Entry System Automatically detects trend reversal points Precise entry at high and low levels Risk control with stop and limit orders ️ Advanc
Dread Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
Experts
Risk Warning IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:  “DREAD SCALPER” uses aggressive grid and martingale strategies. It can lead to significant losses for inexperienced investors. Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Grid Trading
Baba Vanga SS
Burak Baltaci
Experts
Baba Vanga Smart Scalper - Expert Advisor Recommended Pair: XAUUSD Recommended Timeframe: M5 / M15 General Features: This EA is an intelligent scalping robot that performs automated trading. With its user-friendly interface, it displays your account information and profitability data in real-time on the chart. Key Features: Risk Management: Automatic lot calculation based on your account balance Time Control: Trades only during the hours you specify Spread Protection: Prevents opening
XAU Flux MT4
Burak Baltaci
Experts
XAU FLUX - Professional Gold Scalping Expert Advisor XAU FLUX is a professional trading robot designed for fast and disciplined trading in the gold market. It is developed for traders aiming to achieve consistent profits from small daily price movements. Key Features: XAU FLUX uses an advanced scalping system that operates on the M1 & M5 timeframe to evaluate micro opportunities in the market. The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify suitable entry points and automatically open
Swing Trade Concept MT5
Burak Baltaci
Indicators
SWING TRADE CONCEPT  WHAT IS IT FOR? An MT5 indicator designed for swing trading. It captures trend reversals using SuperTrend logic and displays TP points with automatic Fibonacci levels.  HOW DOES IT WORK? 1. Trend Tracking Uses an ATR-based SuperTrend algorithm. It signals when the price trend breaks. 2. Signal Generation Trend reverses upward → Green BUY box + arrow (below the candle) Trend reverses downward → Red SELL box + arrow (above the candle) 3. Fibonacci Targets Automatically dra
Dread Scalper MT5
Burak Baltaci
Experts
Risk Warning IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:  “DREAD SCALPER” uses aggressive grid and martingale strategies. It can lead to significant losses for inexperienced investors. Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Grid Trading
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review