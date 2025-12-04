Engulfing Pattern Scanner MT4

This indicator is for the MT5 platform

Indicator for automatic detection of engulfing patterns on the chart. Finds bullish and bearish engulfing patterns, confirms them on a lower timeframe and displays entry arrows.

Features:

  • Finds classic engulfing patterns

  • Confirms signals on a lower timeframe

  • Displays buy/sell arrows

  • Sends alerts (sound, push, alerts)

  • Works on all timeframes

How it works:

  1. Searches for engulfing on the current timeframe

  2. Checks confirmation on a lower timeframe

  3. Draws entry arrows

  4. Sends alerts

Setup in 2 minutes:

  1. Install the indicator

  2. Select confirmation timeframe (e.g., M15 for H1)

  3. Enable alerts


Engulfing Pattern Scanner
Alexandr Saprykin
Indicateurs
Un indicateur permettant de détecter automatiquement les figures d'englobement sur un graphique. Il recherche les figures d'englobement haussières et baissières, les confirme sur une unité de temps inférieure et affiche des flèches d'entrée. Fonctionnalités : Détection des figures d'englobement classiques Confirmation des signaux sur une unité de temps inférieure Affichage des flèches d'achat/vente Envoi d'alertes (sonores, visuelles) Compatible avec toutes les unités de temps Fonctionne
