Engulfing Pattern Scanner MT4
- Indicateurs
- Alexandr Saprykin
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 10
This indicator is for the MT5 platform
Indicator for automatic detection of engulfing patterns on the chart. Finds bullish and bearish engulfing patterns, confirms them on a lower timeframe and displays entry arrows.
Features:
-
Finds classic engulfing patterns
-
Confirms signals on a lower timeframe
-
Displays buy/sell arrows
-
Sends alerts (sound, push, alerts)
-
Works on all timeframes
How it works:
-
Searches for engulfing on the current timeframe
-
Checks confirmation on a lower timeframe
-
Draws entry arrows
-
Sends alerts
Setup in 2 minutes:
-
Install the indicator
-
Select confirmation timeframe (e.g., M15 for H1)
-
Enable alerts