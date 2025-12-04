Engulfing Pattern Scanner MT4

This indicator is for the MT5 platform

Indicator for automatic detection of engulfing patterns on the chart. Finds bullish and bearish engulfing patterns, confirms them on a lower timeframe and displays entry arrows.

Features:

  • Finds classic engulfing patterns

  • Confirms signals on a lower timeframe

  • Displays buy/sell arrows

  • Sends alerts (sound, push, alerts)

  • Works on all timeframes

How it works:

  1. Searches for engulfing on the current timeframe

  2. Checks confirmation on a lower timeframe

  3. Draws entry arrows

  4. Sends alerts

Setup in 2 minutes:

  1. Install the indicator

  2. Select confirmation timeframe (e.g., M15 for H1)

  3. Enable alerts


