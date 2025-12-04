Engulfing Pattern Scanner MT4

This indicator is for the MT5 platform

Indicator for automatic detection of engulfing patterns on the chart. Finds bullish and bearish engulfing patterns, confirms them on a lower timeframe and displays entry arrows.

Features:

Finds classic engulfing patterns

Confirms signals on a lower timeframe

Displays buy/sell arrows

Sends alerts (sound, push, alerts)

Works on all timeframes

How it works:

Searches for engulfing on the current timeframe Checks confirmation on a lower timeframe Draws entry arrows Sends alerts

Setup in 2 minutes: