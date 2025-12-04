Engulfing Pattern Scanner MT4

This indicator is for the MT5 platform

Indicator for automatic detection of engulfing patterns on the chart. Finds bullish and bearish engulfing patterns, confirms them on a lower timeframe and displays entry arrows.

Features:

  • Finds classic engulfing patterns

  • Confirms signals on a lower timeframe

  • Displays buy/sell arrows

  • Sends alerts (sound, push, alerts)

  • Works on all timeframes

How it works:

  1. Searches for engulfing on the current timeframe

  2. Checks confirmation on a lower timeframe

  3. Draws entry arrows

  4. Sends alerts

Setup in 2 minutes:

  1. Install the indicator

  2. Select confirmation timeframe (e.g., M15 for H1)

  3. Enable alerts


Engulfing Pattern Scanner
Alexandr Saprykin
Indicatori
Un indicatore per il rilevamento automatico di pattern engulfing su un grafico. Cerca pattern engulfing rialzisti e ribassisti, li conferma su un timeframe inferiore e visualizza le frecce di ingresso. Caratteristiche: Trova i pattern engulfing classici Conferma i segnali su un timeframe inferiore Visualizza le frecce di acquisto/vendita Invia avvisi (sonori, push, avvisi) Funziona su tutti i timeframe Come funziona: Trova pattern engulfing sul timeframe corrente Verifica la conferma s
