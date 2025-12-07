SafeGold EA

Christmas launch price.

$178.00 until December 25, 2025.

After this date, the price will return to $520.00

Trend Gold Safe Trading

This is SafeGold EA, tested under the hardest conditions with profitable and consistent results (please see the images).

Using advanced strategies, SafeGold is capable of generating consistent profits across 8 risk levels, entering only when all strategies intersect.

No Martingale or grid usage, with fixed or automatic money management.

Easy installation and simplified use. The EA is delivered to you, configured for optimal operating conditions.

Requirements and recommendations:

·         Pair: Gold / XAUUSD

·         Timeframe: Any

·         Recommended broker: FPMarkets, Tickmil, FusionMarkets, IcMarkets or a broker with low spreads.

·         Minimum initial deposit: US$100 at lowest level, US$200 at medium level, US$500 otherwise, with 1:500 leverage.

·         Using a VPS is highly recommended so that the EA runs 24/7 without interruption.


See it in action.: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AUhr2Ul8Hs0

After your purchase, send me a private message, and I will send you the manual with all the necessary information.


