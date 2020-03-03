Ghost version 2
- Majed Ali K Alotaibi
This Expert Advisor is designed for high-volatility instruments, specifically Volatility 75 Index (VIX75) and XAUUSD (Gold).
It uses a robust ATR-based breakout model, multi-layer position scaling, and optional trend filtering to identify strong directional momentum while maintaining precise risk control.
Key Features
1. Breakout Entry Engine
The EA detects momentum breakouts using:
-
ATR-volatility filtering
-
Highest-High / Lowest-Low structure
-
EMA trend confirmation (optional)
-
Precision timing controlled by trading-hours filters
It avoids low-quality entries using spread control measured in USD, ensuring execution only occurs during favorable market conditions.
2. Multi-Position Scaling (Smart Position Stacking)
For each valid signal, the EA can open multiple positions (up to 3) with a customizable lot multiplier to strengthen profitable trades without increasing the initial risk.
3. ATR-Based Stop-Loss & Take-Profit
Stop-loss and take-profit levels are automatically calculated from volatility using ATR:
-
SL = ATR × Multiplier
-
TP = ATR × Multiplier
This keeps risk proportional to market conditions and adapts to volatility changes.
4. Adaptive Trailing Stop System
The EA includes two trailing modes:
Standard ATR Trailing
Maintains a safe distance from price while following the market trend.
Aggressive Trailing Mode
For faster profit locking:
-
Tight ATR-based trailing
-
Option to lock a percentage of unrealized profit (e.g., 80%)
-
Automatically adjusts SL as profits increase
This helps secure profits during sharp moves, especially on V75 and Gold.
5. Advanced Money Management
Choose between:
-
Fixed Lot Mode, or
-
Dynamic Risk Mode (Risk % based on stop-loss distance)
All position sizes are automatically normalized to broker limits.
6. Drawdown Protection System (Equity-Based)
To safeguard the account during extreme market conditions, the EA includes a full drawdown management module:
-
Max Drawdown % Limit
-
Automatic Close-All Positions when exceeded (optional)
-
Stop New Entries during drawdown (optional)
-
Equity Recovery Logic
-
EA automatically resumes trading once equity recovers to a specified percentage of the prior equity high.
-
This ensures long-term capital protection and disciplined risk behavior.
7. Trading Time Filters
Define precise windows for trading activity:
-
Start Hour
-
End Hour
-
End-of-day cutoff minute
Helps avoid low-liquidity sessions and reduces overnight risk exposure.
8. Compatible Instruments
Volatility Index 75
XAUUSD (Gold)
Works on most brokers offering synthetic indices and metals
How the Strategy Works
-
Detects breakout conditions based on recent highs/lows
-
Confirms direction with optional EMA trend filter
-
Validates volatility (ATR) and spreads in USD
-
Opens 1–3 trades depending on your configuration
-
Manages trades with dynamic stop-loss, take-profit, trailing stop, and profit-locking
-
Continuously monitors equity and enforces drawdown protection
Recommended Usage
-
Works well on M5–H1 timeframes
-
Designed specifically for high-volatility assets
-
Use on a VPS for continuous performance
-
Always test on demo before deploying live
Stability
Volatility-Adaptive
Risk-Focused
Fully Automated
Includes Built-In Equity Protection
Note:
Below are screenshots for test for 3 month the EA is making over 10 k in 3 months , initial balance is 10 k ( on timeframe 15 min )