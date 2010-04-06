MassEffects Multicurrency

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/yarkan


Features

  • no use of any indicators
  • Uses averaging with an increased lot
  • Open prices only (an EA that explicitly controls bar opening)
  • Trades Buy and Sell independently. In the EA parameters, you can set Buy, Sell or BuySell (for Hedge accounts)
  • Displays the trade information in the top left corner of the chart


Recommendations

  • Timeframe: M1
  • Leverage 1:500
  • Rebate to refund part of spread or commission


Parameters

  • Pairs - setting the pairs to trade
  • Lots - lot increase parameter
  • TargetProfit - target profit to close positions
  • TargetLoss - loss, in case of which a position with an increased lot will be opened
  • MaxDrawdown - if the drawdown (margin*100/balance) is greater than MaxDrawdown, the EA will not open positions with the initial lot
  • OffsetWinterGMT - broker's time zone (winter)
  • OffsetSummerGMT - broker's time zone (summer)


Explanation

All positions are closed if the total profit of all positions is equal to TargetProfit (decreases in proportion to the number of open positions)

If there are no open positions, a new position with the starting lot is opened at the beginning of a new bar

TargetLoss is increased in proportion to the number of open positions

If the loss of the first position (with the initial lot) is greater than TargetLoss, a new position opens with an increased lot

Example of setting the Pairs parameter: [USDCAD,0-8,BuySell][EURGBP,17-22,BuySell][AUDJPY,6-15,BuySell]

Testing was performed in "Every tick based on real ticks" mode

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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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