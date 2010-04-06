MassEffects Multicurrency
- Experts
-
Andrey YaremchukLocal copier of orders from MT5 to MT4
How to install: https://youtu.be/No4RX6B-GeA
MT5: https://goo.gl/Ne6FXL
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Features
- no use of any indicators
- Uses averaging with an increased lot
- Open prices only (an EA that explicitly controls bar opening)
- Trades Buy and Sell independently. In the EA parameters, you can set Buy, Sell or BuySell (for Hedge accounts)
- Displays the trade information in the top left corner of the chart
Recommendations
- Timeframe: M1
- Leverage 1:500
- Rebate to refund part of spread or commission
Parameters
- Pairs - setting the pairs to trade
- Lots - lot increase parameter
- TargetProfit - target profit to close positions
- TargetLoss - loss, in case of which a position with an increased lot will be opened
- MaxDrawdown - if the drawdown (margin*100/balance) is greater than MaxDrawdown, the EA will not open positions with the initial lot
- OffsetWinterGMT - broker's time zone (winter)
- OffsetSummerGMT - broker's time zone (summer)
Explanation
All positions are closed if the total profit of all positions is equal to TargetProfit (decreases in proportion to the number of open positions)
If there are no open positions, a new position with the starting lot is opened at the beginning of a new bar
TargetLoss is increased in proportion to the number of open positions
If the loss of the first position (with the initial lot) is greater than TargetLoss, a new position opens with an increased lot
Example of setting the Pairs parameter: [USDCAD,0-8,BuySell][EURGBP,17-22,BuySell][AUDJPY,6-15,BuySell]
Testing was performed in "Every tick based on real ticks" mode