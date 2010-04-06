MassEffects Multicurrency

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/yarkan





Features

no use of any indicators

Uses averaging with an increased lot

Open prices only (an EA that explicitly controls bar opening)

Trades Buy and Sell independently. In the EA parameters, you can set Buy, Sell or BuySell (for Hedge accounts)

Displays the trade information in the top left corner of the chart





Recommendations

Timeframe: M1

Leverage 1:500

Rebate to refund part of spread or commission





Parameters

Pairs - setting the pairs to trade

- setting the pairs to trade Lots - lot increase parameter

- lot increase parameter TargetProfit - target profit to close positions

- target profit to close positions TargetLoss - loss, in case of which a position with an increased lot will be opened

- loss, in case of which a position with an increased lot will be opened MaxDrawdown - if the drawdown (margin*100/balance) is greater than MaxDrawdown, the EA will not open positions with the initial lot

- if the drawdown (margin*100/balance) is greater than MaxDrawdown, the EA will not open positions with the initial lot OffsetWinterGMT - broker's time zone (winter)

- broker's time zone (winter) OffsetSummerGMT - broker's time zone (summer)





Explanation

All positions are closed if the total profit of all positions is equal to TargetProfit (decreases in proportion to the number of open positions)

If there are no open positions, a new position with the starting lot is opened at the beginning of a new bar

TargetLoss is increased in proportion to the number of open positions

If the loss of the first position (with the initial lot) is greater than TargetLoss, a new position opens with an increased lot

Example of setting the Pairs parameter: [USDCAD,0-8,BuySell][EURGBP,17-22,BuySell][AUDJPY,6-15,BuySell]

Testing was performed in "Every tick based on real ticks" mode