Deep Frame

Deep Frame


 Special Launch Offer, Current price: 300. Price will increase to 370 after the first 20 copies are sold. 19 copies sold so far.


Message me to receive a Trial build for demo use.

When you’ve bought it, reach out and I’ll send a Gift robot .

This isn’t just another expert advisor. It’s a system built for consistency, accuracy, and survival—even in the most unpredictable markets.


Need proper backtest results? Contact me and I’ll send you the correct settings file plus full guidance.

Follow Market Updates: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/babayeasnews

User Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762213


What Makes It Unique?

AI-Based Fractal Compression Scanner – This EA employs a machine-learning model to detect fractal compression patterns across price structures. When the model confirms a convergence of time and price fractals, the EA triggers precision entries before breakout expansion—essentially timing the market’s "exhale."


Built for Precision, Designed for Durability:

  • Ultra-precise entries to reduce exposure and avoid unnecessary trade stacking
  • Set-and-forget execution – just attach the EA to GBPUSD on M30, and it manages multi-symbol trading automatically
  • Compatible with all brokers – no restrictions on spread or execution type
  • Extensively tested on MT5 with robust multi-year performance

System Notes:

Setup is fast and easy: simply apply the EA to the recommended chart and timeframe. It will self-manage other pairs and handle all logic autonomously.

To ensure seamless performance, it is highly recommended to operate the EA on a VPS, especially if you trade 24/7. This minimizes risk from internet outages or system interruptions.


Stay Connected: Join our Telegram channel for ongoing insights, updates, and access to setfiles and support resources.(contact me for the link)

Let this system work for you—through trend, retrace, or chaos. We built it to survive what most can’t.

