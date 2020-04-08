Market Volume Profile Modes

Overview

Market Volume Profile Modes is a powerful MT5 volume distribution indicator that integrates multiple Volume Profile variants. Users can switch between different analysis modes through a simple menu selection. This indicator helps traders identify key price levels, support and resistance zones, and market volume distribution.


Core Concepts
POC (Point of Control): The price level with the highest volume concentration, representing the market's accepted "fair value" area
VAH (Value Area High): Upper boundary of the value area, typically used as resistance reference
VAL (Value Area Low): Lower boundary of the value area, typically used as support reference
Value Area: The price range containing a specified percentage (default 70%) of total volume

Mode Descriptions

This indicator supports 8 different Volume Profile modes, suitable for various trading styles and analysis requirements:

Mode Name Description Usage
Fixed Range (VPFR) Manually drag rectangle to select any range Click "+ Add Range" button to create rectangle, drag to adjust
Visible Range (VRVP) Automatically calculate current visible chart range Updates automatically with chart scrolling and zooming
Session (Daily) Display separate Profile for each trading day Auto-splits by date, shows daily volume distribution
Weekly Display separate Profile for each week Splits by week, suitable for weekly analysis
Monthly Display separate Profile for each month Splits by month, suitable for monthly analysis
Hourly Display separate Profile for each hour Suitable for intraday scalping traders
4 Hour Display separate Profile every 4 hours Suitable for short to medium-term traders
Custom(N Bars) Custom number of bars per period Set via Custom Mode: Number of Bars parameter


Parameter Settings

Below is a detailed description of all configurable parameters:

Parameter Name Description Default Value
Volume Profile Mode Select Profile calculation mode Session (Daily)
Custom Mode: Number of Bars Number of bars for custom mode 20
Max Profiles to Display Maximum number of Profiles to show 10
Profile Position Profile display position (Left/Right) Left
Number of Rows Number of Profile rows (precision) 24
Profile Width (%) Profile width as percentage of period 40.0
Bar Gap (%) Gap percentage between adjacent rows 5.0
Bullish Volume Color Color for bullish volume DodgerBlue
Bearish Volume Color Color for bearish volume HotPink
Show POC Line Whether to display POC line true
POC Color/Width/Style POC line color, width, style White / 2 / Solid
Show VAH Line Whether to display Value Area High line true
VAH Color/Width/Style VAH line color, width, style Red / 1 / Dot
Show VAL Line Whether to display Value Area Low line true
VAL Color/Width/Style VAL line color, width, style Lime / 1 / Dot
Value Area % Value Area percentage 70.0
Range Rectangle Color Rectangle color (Fixed Range mode) Yellow
Range Rectangle Width Rectangle line width 1
Range Rectangle Style Rectangle line style Dash
Show Session Divider Whether to show period divider lines true
Session Divider Color Divider line color Gray

Usage Tutorial
Using Fixed Range Mode
  1. After adding the indicator to the chart, set Volume Profile Mode to "Fixed Range (VPFR)"
  2. "+ Add Range" and "Clear All" buttons will appear in the top-left corner
  3. Click "+ Add Range" button to create a yellow dashed rectangle in the visible chart area
  4. Drag the rectangle corners or edges to adjust the analysis range
  5. Volume Profile will automatically be drawn within the rectangle
  6. You can create multiple rectangles for multi-area analysis
  7. Click "Clear All" button to remove all rectangles and Profiles
Using Session/Weekly/Monthly Modes
  1. Select the corresponding mode (e.g., Session)
  2. The indicator will automatically split by time period and draw Profiles
  3. Control the display quantity via Max Profiles to Display parameter
  4. Gray dotted lines indicate period dividers (can be disabled via parameter)
Trading Applications
Support and Resistance Identification
  • POC levels typically form strong support or resistance
  • VAH and VAL form value area boundaries; price tends to oscillate within this range
  • Low Volume Nodes (sparse volume areas) - price tends to move quickly through these zones
Entry Strategies
  • Consider entering when price retests the POC
  • Price breaking through VAH/VAL and retesting can serve as entry signals
  • Confirm with other technical indicators (e.g., candlestick patterns, momentum indicators)
Stop Loss and Take Profit Settings
  • Stop loss can be placed below VAL (long) or above VAH (short)
  • Take profit can reference the next Volume Profile's POC or VA boundaries




