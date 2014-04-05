Market Volume Profile Modes
- インディケータ
- Zhen Yu Zheng
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 10
Overview
Market Volume Profile Modes is a powerful MT5 volume distribution indicator that integrates multiple Volume Profile variants. Users can switch between different analysis modes through a simple menu selection. This indicator helps traders identify key price levels, support and resistance zones, and market volume distribution.
Core Concepts
• POC (Point of Control): The price level with the highest volume concentration, representing the market's accepted "fair value" area
• VAH (Value Area High): Upper boundary of the value area, typically used as resistance reference
• VAL (Value Area Low): Lower boundary of the value area, typically used as support reference
• Value Area: The price range containing a specified percentage (default 70%) of total volume
Mode Descriptions
This indicator supports 8 different Volume Profile modes, suitable for various trading styles and analysis requirements:
|Mode Name
|Description
|Usage
|Fixed Range (VPFR)
|Manually drag rectangle to select any range
|Click "+ Add Range" button to create rectangle, drag to adjust
|Visible Range (VRVP)
|Automatically calculate current visible chart range
|Updates automatically with chart scrolling and zooming
|Session (Daily)
|Display separate Profile for each trading day
|Auto-splits by date, shows daily volume distribution
|Weekly
|Display separate Profile for each week
|Splits by week, suitable for weekly analysis
|Monthly
|Display separate Profile for each month
|Splits by month, suitable for monthly analysis
|Hourly
|Display separate Profile for each hour
|Suitable for intraday scalping traders
|4 Hour
|Display separate Profile every 4 hours
|Suitable for short to medium-term traders
|Custom(N Bars)
|Custom number of bars per period
|Set via Custom Mode: Number of Bars parameter
Parameter Settings
Below is a detailed description of all configurable parameters:
|Parameter Name
|Description
|Default Value
|Volume Profile Mode
|Select Profile calculation mode
|Session (Daily)
|Custom Mode: Number of Bars
|Number of bars for custom mode
|20
|Max Profiles to Display
|Maximum number of Profiles to show
|10
|Profile Position
|Profile display position (Left/Right)
|Left
|Number of Rows
|Number of Profile rows (precision)
|24
|Profile Width (%)
|Profile width as percentage of period
|40.0
|Bar Gap (%)
|Gap percentage between adjacent rows
|5.0
|Bullish Volume Color
|Color for bullish volume
|DodgerBlue
|Bearish Volume Color
|Color for bearish volume
|HotPink
|Show POC Line
|Whether to display POC line
|true
|POC Color/Width/Style
|POC line color, width, style
|White / 2 / Solid
|Show VAH Line
|Whether to display Value Area High line
|true
|VAH Color/Width/Style
|VAH line color, width, style
|Red / 1 / Dot
|Show VAL Line
|Whether to display Value Area Low line
|true
|VAL Color/Width/Style
|VAL line color, width, style
|Lime / 1 / Dot
|Value Area %
|Value Area percentage
|70.0
|Range Rectangle Color
|Rectangle color (Fixed Range mode)
|Yellow
|Range Rectangle Width
|Rectangle line width
|1
|Range Rectangle Style
|Rectangle line style
|Dash
|Show Session Divider
|Whether to show period divider lines
|true
|Session Divider Color
|Divider line color
|Gray
Usage Tutorial
Using Fixed Range Mode
- After adding the indicator to the chart, set Volume Profile Mode to "Fixed Range (VPFR)"
- "+ Add Range" and "Clear All" buttons will appear in the top-left corner
- Click "+ Add Range" button to create a yellow dashed rectangle in the visible chart area
- Drag the rectangle corners or edges to adjust the analysis range
- Volume Profile will automatically be drawn within the rectangle
- You can create multiple rectangles for multi-area analysis
- Click "Clear All" button to remove all rectangles and Profiles
Using Session/Weekly/Monthly Modes
- Select the corresponding mode (e.g., Session)
- The indicator will automatically split by time period and draw Profiles
- Control the display quantity via Max Profiles to Display parameter
- Gray dotted lines indicate period dividers (can be disabled via parameter)
Trading Applications
Support and Resistance Identification
- POC levels typically form strong support or resistance
- VAH and VAL form value area boundaries; price tends to oscillate within this range
- Low Volume Nodes (sparse volume areas) - price tends to move quickly through these zones
Entry Strategies
- Consider entering when price retests the POC
- Price breaking through VAH/VAL and retesting can serve as entry signals
- Confirm with other technical indicators (e.g., candlestick patterns, momentum indicators)
Stop Loss and Take Profit Settings
- Stop loss can be placed below VAL (long) or above VAH (short)
- Take profit can reference the next Volume Profile's POC or VA boundaries