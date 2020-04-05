Coffee Cup 5

  • Experts
  • Babay Ubaedillah
    Babay Ubaedillah

    Babay Ubaedillah

    4 (8)
    I’m Babay Ubaedillah — a trader, coder, and creator of powerful trading tools. I’ve been in the game for years (long enough to know what works and what’s just noise), and I focus on building smart, professional-grade EAs and indicators that deliver results.
    2 products 1 signal
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 13

LIVE 100 SIGNAL: mql5.com/en/signals/2383746

Coffee Cup


 Exclusive Launch Promotion, Today's price: 69. Once the initial 5 units are purchased, the price will rise to 90. Already, 4 units have found owners.


Contact me to get a Trial version for testing purposes.

After your purchase, send me a message and I’ll provide you with a Bonus robot as a gift.

This expert advisor isn’t your typical tool. It’s engineered for steady results, accuracy, and endurance, even in highly volatile markets.


Want detailed backtesting data? Reach out and I’ll share the proper settings file along with comprehensive instructions.

Stay Updated with Market News: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/babayeasnews

Detailed User Manual: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762213


What Sets It Apart?

AI-Powered Fractal Compression Detection – The EA uses an advanced machine learning algorithm to identify fractal compression in price formations. Once the model detects alignment of both time and price fractals, it initiates highly accurate entries ahead of breakout expansions—perfectly timing the market’s "release."


Precision-Crafted and Built to Last:

  • Extremely accurate entry points limit risk and prevent overly crowded trades
  • User-friendly “set and forget” setup – simply attach the EA to the XAUUSD chart on the M30 timeframe, and it effortlessly manages trades across multiple symbols
  • Works seamlessly with all brokers without restrictions on spreads or order execution methods
  • Thoroughly tested on MT5, demonstrating solid multi-year reliability

Important System Information:

Getting started is quick and straightforward: apply the EA to the suggested chart and timeframe. It automatically takes control of other pairs and trading logic on its own.

For the best uninterrupted operation, running the EA on a VPS is strongly advised—especially for continuous 24/7 trading—to avoid connectivity drops or hardware failures.


Keep in Touch: Join our Telegram group for continuous market insights, updates, configuration files, and dedicated support. (Contact me to get the link)

Let this system work tirelessly for you—through trending phases, pullbacks, or chaotic conditions. It’s engineered to endure what most others cannot.

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Clyra MT5
Babay Ubaedillah
5 (4)
Experts
Clyra Clyra  Special Launch Offer, Current price: 100. Price will increase to 135 after the first 10 copies are sold. 9 copies sold so far. Message me to receive a trial build for demo use. This isn’t just another expert advisor. It’s a system built for consistency, accuracy, and survival—even in the most unpredictable markets. Need proper backtest results? Contact me and I’ll send you the correct settings file plus full guidance. Follow Market Updates: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/bab
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