Coffee Cup 5

LIVE 100 SIGNAL: mql5.com/en/signals/2383746



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Exclusive Launch Promotion, Today's price: 69. Once the initial 5 units are purchased, the price will rise to 90. Already, 4 units have found owners.





Contact me to get a Trial version for testing purposes. After your purchase, send me a message and I’ll provide you with a Bonus robot as a gift.

This expert advisor isn’t your typical tool. It’s engineered for steady results, accuracy, and endurance, even in highly volatile markets.





Want detailed backtesting data? Reach out and I’ll share the proper settings file along with comprehensive instructions.

Stay Updated with Market News: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/babayeasnews Detailed User Manual: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762213





What Sets It Apart?

AI-Powered Fractal Compression Detection – The EA uses an advanced machine learning algorithm to identify fractal compression in price formations. Once the model detects alignment of both time and price fractals, it initiates highly accurate entries ahead of breakout expansions—perfectly timing the market’s "release."





Precision-Crafted and Built to Last:

Extremely accurate entry points limit risk and prevent overly crowded trades

User-friendly “set and forget” setup – simply attach the EA to the XAUUSD chart on the M30 timeframe, and it effortlessly manages trades across multiple symbols

chart on the timeframe, and it effortlessly manages trades across multiple symbols Works seamlessly with all brokers without restrictions on spreads or order execution methods

Thoroughly tested on MT5, demonstrating solid multi-year reliability





Important System Information:

Getting started is quick and straightforward: apply the EA to the suggested chart and timeframe. It automatically takes control of other pairs and trading logic on its own.

For the best uninterrupted operation, running the EA on a VPS is strongly advised—especially for continuous 24/7 trading—to avoid connectivity drops or hardware failures.





Keep in Touch: Join our Telegram group for continuous market insights, updates, configuration files, and dedicated support. (Contact me to get the link)

Let this system work tirelessly for you—through trending phases, pullbacks, or chaotic conditions. It’s engineered to endure what most others cannot.