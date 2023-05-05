Schaff Trend RSI Indicator

5

Schaff trend RSI indicator

(It is related with EMA and RSI)

It is suited for sub-Indicator to undertand trend(or direction change)


As you can see the screenshot, it's good with Nagaraya-Watson Envelope Indicator (or others)

I am using this indicator as Screenshot setting. (Schaff value is default value. 23, 50, 9, close)

If you want to get Nagaraya-Watson Envelope, Link: https://www.mql5.com/ko/market/product/97965



Reviews 1
Gang Liu
29
Gang Liu 2024.10.17 11:45 
 

Hello Mr. Yun-seong Jang! I am a user who has purchased your "Envelope Watson LuxAlgo MT5 version" EA program. I found a problem and asked for advice. The program you released on the MT5 platform has inconsistent effects with the program released on the tradingview platform. Could you please unify them?

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Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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Envelope Watson LuxAlgo MT5 version
Yun-seong Jang
Indicators
Nadaraya-Watson Envelope Indicator convert to MT5 Nadaraya Watson Envelope Indicator is one of the monst popular indicator in TradingView. TradingView(Chrome, Edge) eats a huge of CPU, so I convert this to MT5 version. As you can see the screenshot, it's good with Schaff trend RSI Indicator (or others) If you want to get Schaff trend RSI Indicator , Link:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98011 Window Size - determines the window size for calculating smoothed values. A larger window siz
OFF Trend Indicator
Yun-seong Jang
Indicators
The Off Trend MT5 Forex Indicator is a   trend-following tool. Its signals are presented in the cloud. When the cloud is green, the trend momentum is bullish, and traders should take buy opportunities. Conversely, the trend momentum is bearish when the cloud is pink, and traders should take sell opportunities. The Off Trend mt5 Forex Indicator fits all timeframes and mt4 currency pairs.
SuperTrend MT5 Indicator
Yun-seong Jang
Indicators
It is one of the famous indicator in TradingView platform. Supertrend indicator shows the trend of the market intuitively . You can use it for understanding the trend or get insight about the market. ------- Value & Color -------- You can change the colour (line, filled). Default value is the same as Tradingview Supertrend default value ( period 10, ATR multiplier 3.0)
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Gang Liu
29
Gang Liu 2024.10.17 11:45 
 

Hello Mr. Yun-seong Jang! I am a user who has purchased your "Envelope Watson LuxAlgo MT5 version" EA program. I found a problem and asked for advice. The program you released on the MT5 platform has inconsistent effects with the program released on the tradingview platform. Could you please unify them?

Yun-seong Jang
346
Reply from developer Yun-seong Jang 2024.10.26 04:19
Hello. Thank you for your purchasing. Anyway, u mean that this indi and Trading view's indi have different result, right? Um... Are they have the same parameter value? (or sometimes when market value suddenly moved by Big events, there can be the problem. this is not a system problem. then, you can refresh the chart, it will be fine.)
Sorry about bad english.
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