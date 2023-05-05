Schaff Trend RSI Indicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Schaff trend RSI indicator
(It is related with EMA and RSI)
It is suited for sub-Indicator to undertand trend(or direction change)
As you can see the screenshot, it's good with Nagaraya-Watson Envelope Indicator (or others)
I am using this indicator as Screenshot setting. (Schaff value is default value. 23, 50, 9, close)
If you want to get Nagaraya-Watson Envelope, Link: https://www.mql5.com/ko/market/product/97965
Hello Mr. Yun-seong Jang! I am a user who has purchased your "Envelope Watson LuxAlgo MT5 version" EA program. I found a problem and asked for advice. The program you released on the MT5 platform has inconsistent effects with the program released on the tradingview platform. Could you please unify them?