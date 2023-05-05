Schaff trend RSI indicator

(It is related with EMA and RSI)

It is suited for sub-Indicator to undertand trend(or direction change)





As you can see the screenshot, it's good with Nagaraya-Watson Envelope Indicator (or others)

I am using this indicator as Screenshot setting. (Schaff value is default value. 23, 50, 9, close)

If you want to get Nagaraya-Watson Envelope, Link: https://www.mql5.com/ko/market/product/97965







