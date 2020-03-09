AuricPercent Grid EA is a percentage-based grid and portfolio management Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) but scaled to work across all instruments (Forex pairs, metals, indices, etc.), operating on a Long-Only (BUY only) logic.

The key difference of this EA is that grid distances and profit targets are calculated as a percentage (%) of the price instead of pips/points. This reduces inconsistent behavior caused by "pip value / digit / volatility" across different symbols.





Strategy Summary

EA only opens BUY (long) trades. When the price returns to the specified GridStepPercent, a new BUY is added. The lot-weighted average price of open BUY trades is calculated. When the price rises above the average by BasketTP_Percent, the basket is closed with a profit (all trades are closed). Optional modules can be used to activate features such as (true/false) risk management, volatility protection, time filter, partial shutdown, etc.





Why a “% (Percentage) Based” Grid?

The same setting applies to pip-based systems:

In XAUUSD, very frequently/very rarely,

It's different with EURUSD,

It can behave completely differently in the indices.

The percentage-based approach, however, scales according to price:

It gives a "similar" response to different symbols.

It reduces digit/pip confusion.

It provides more consistent parameter behavior in long-term tests.





Risk Alert (Very Important)

Grid/martingale logic can generate high drawdowns in strong and long-lasting trends.

The following risks are always present:

The basket size can increase during long downtrends.

Margin inadequacy may occur.

Unexpected losses can occur during periods of gaps/news/low liquidity.

This EA does not provide a guarantee of capital security.

Before using it in a real account, you must:

long-term backtest,

forward test (demo),

Gradual use with small lot size

recommended.





Key Notes for MQL5 Market Audit Compliance

EA includes Margin Guard logic to prevent order spamming in cases of insufficient margin. It attempts to automatically reduce the lot size when margin is low; if this is not possible, it stops opening the trade.

The OrderClose() return values are checked (preventing the "should be checked" warnings that are frequently encountered during auditing).

Time filters and the "close all operations on closing" option provide the user with clear control.





Features Core Features

Long-only (BUY only)

Grid step percentage

Percent-based basket take profit (BasketTP_Percent)

Lot expansion (martingale): With LotMultiplier (user controlled)

One symbol / one EA control: MagicNumber





Optional Modules (true/false)

Trading Hours (Time Filter)

It opens trades within the specified time frame.

Optional: close all trades at closing time (daily flat).

Spread Guard (% spread filter)

ATR-based minimum distance (if ATR is too large, it increases the step/TP)

Time Brake (minimum time between operations)

Regime Filter (Restricts trade addition based on trend strength using EMA/ADX)

Equity Kill Switch (cools down all processes when the maximum Equity Kill Switch is exceeded)

Volatility Guard (ATR%) (pause/kill in case of excessive volatility)

Max Total Lots (total lot limit)

Partial Close (lightening the basket by partially closing the basket as it approaches the target)

Additional Protection: Margin Guard

Margin eligibility is checked before the order is sent.

The lot size is automatically reduced if necessary.

If this is insufficient, order attempts are stopped (reducing the 134 errors observed during the audit).





Instructions for Use

Open the MT4 terminal → Download EA from its product page to your terminal. Restart MT4 / See EA in Navigator. Add it to a chart (suggested: XAUUSD H1/H4). “AutoTrading” must be enabled. Configure input settings according to account size.





Recommended Initial Settings

This EA is free and may vary depending on different broker/account conditions. General approach:

For small accounts: BaseLot is low, LotMultiplier is low, MaxOrders is low.

For security, the following combination is recommended: MaxTotalLots + EquityKillSwitch + TradingHours (daily flat).

First test: Demo account + long-term (at least a few years) backtesting





Parameter Descriptions (Quick Guide) Basics

BaseLot: The lot size of the initial trade.

LotMultiplier: Lot multiplier with each addition (higher values increase risk)

MaxOrders: Maximum number of open BUY orders.

GridStepPercent: Insertion interval (%) as price reverses

BasketTP_Percent: Basket profit target (%)

Protection / Filter

UseSpreadGuard / MaxSpreadPercent: Prevents trades if the spread is excessive.

UseATR_MinStep / UseATR_MinTP: Increases step/TP if ATR is high.

UseTimeBrake: Minimum time between transaction insertions.

UseRegimeFilter: Limits additions in trending situations using EMA/ADX.

UseEquityKillSwitch: Closes the basket when the Equity drawdown limit is exceeded.

UseVoltageGuard: Pause/kill when ATR% threshold is exceeded.

UseMaxTotalLots: Total lot limit

UsePartialClose: Performs a partial shutdown when approaching the target.

UseTradingHours: Does not open trades outside of the specified time range.

CloseAllAtSessionEnd: Closes all sessions at closing time (daily flat)

UseMarginGuard: Reduces lot size / stops opening trades if margin is insufficient.





Frequently Asked Questions

1) Why does EA sometimes not open trades?

Selected filters (Trading Hours, Spread Guard, Regime Filter, Margin Guard, etc.) may be preventing you from opening new trades.

2) Is “Not enough money / error 134” possible?

Margin Guard automatically reduces lot size or halts trades to mitigate this situation. However, margin insufficiency can still occur with overly aggressive settings.

3) Which symbols does it work with?

It is designed to work with all symbols. However, performance may vary depending on the symbol/broker. Optimized usage is recommended for XAUUSD.

4) Is the Martingale system dangerous?

Yes, it carries a high risk if configured incorrectly. Protections like LotMultiplier, MaxOrders, MaxTotalLots, and kill-switch must be used correctly.





Disclaimer

This EA is not financial advice. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All risks are the user's responsibility. Demo testing is strongly recommended before switching to a real account.

Example Presets Conservative (Recommended)

BaseLot: low

LotMultiplier: 1.10–1.20

Maximum Orders: 4–7

GridStepPercent: higher

MaxTotalLots: enabled

EquityKillSwitch: enabled

TradingHours + CloseAllAtSessionEnd: on

Aggressive (High risk)

LotMultiplier high

MaxOrders high

Targeting a quick close with a small TP (Triple Tip).

This mode is high-risk and not recommended.