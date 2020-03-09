AuricPercent Grid EA

AuricPercent Grid EA is a percentage-based grid and portfolio management Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) but scaled to work across all instruments (Forex pairs, metals, indices, etc.), operating on a Long-Only (BUY only) logic.

The key difference of this EA is that grid distances and profit targets are calculated as a percentage (%) of the price instead of pips/points. This reduces inconsistent behavior caused by "pip value / digit / volatility" across different symbols.


Strategy Summary

  1. EA only opens BUY (long) trades.

  2. When the price returns to the specified GridStepPercent, a new BUY is added.

  3. The lot-weighted average price of open BUY trades is calculated.

  4. When the price rises above the average by BasketTP_Percent, the basket is closed with a profit (all trades are closed).

  5. Optional modules can be used to activate features such as (true/false) risk management, volatility protection, time filter, partial shutdown, etc.


Why a “% (Percentage) Based” Grid?

The same setting applies to pip-based systems:

  • In XAUUSD, very frequently/very rarely,

  • It's different with EURUSD,

  • It can behave completely differently in the indices.

The percentage-based approach, however, scales according to price:

  • It gives a "similar" response to different symbols.

  • It reduces digit/pip confusion.

  • It provides more consistent parameter behavior in long-term tests.


Risk Alert (Very Important)

Grid/martingale logic can generate high drawdowns in strong and long-lasting trends.
The following risks are always present:

  • The basket size can increase during long downtrends.

  • Margin inadequacy may occur.

  • Unexpected losses can occur during periods of gaps/news/low liquidity.

This EA does not provide a guarantee of capital security.
Before using it in a real account, you must:

  • long-term backtest,

  • forward test (demo),

  • Gradual use with small lot size
    recommended.


Key Notes for MQL5 Market Audit Compliance

  • EA includes Margin Guard logic to prevent order spamming in cases of insufficient margin. It attempts to automatically reduce the lot size when margin is low; if this is not possible, it stops opening the trade.

  • The OrderClose() return values are checked (preventing the "should be checked" warnings that are frequently encountered during auditing).

  • Time filters and the "close all operations on closing" option provide the user with clear control.


Features Core Features

  • Long-only (BUY only)

  • Grid step percentage

  • Percent-based basket take profit (BasketTP_Percent)

  • Lot expansion (martingale): With LotMultiplier (user controlled)

  • One symbol / one EA control: MagicNumber


Optional Modules (true/false)

  • Trading Hours (Time Filter)
    It opens trades within the specified time frame.
    Optional: close all trades at closing time (daily flat).

  • Spread Guard (% spread filter)

  • ATR-based minimum distance (if ATR is too large, it increases the step/TP)

  • Time Brake (minimum time between operations)

  • Regime Filter (Restricts trade addition based on trend strength using EMA/ADX)

  • Equity Kill Switch (cools down all processes when the maximum Equity Kill Switch is exceeded)

  • Volatility Guard (ATR%) (pause/kill in case of excessive volatility)

  • Max Total Lots (total lot limit)

  • Partial Close (lightening the basket by partially closing the basket as it approaches the target)

Additional Protection: Margin Guard

  • Margin eligibility is checked before the order is sent.

  • The lot size is automatically reduced if necessary.

  • If this is insufficient, order attempts are stopped (reducing the 134 errors observed during the audit).


Instructions for Use

  1. Open the MT4 terminal → Download EA from its product page to your terminal.

  2. Restart MT4 / See EA in Navigator.

  3. Add it to a chart (suggested: XAUUSD H1/H4).

  4. “AutoTrading” must be enabled.

  5. Configure input settings according to account size.


Recommended Initial Settings

This EA is free and may vary depending on different broker/account conditions. General approach:

  • For small accounts: BaseLot is low, LotMultiplier is low, MaxOrders is low.

  • For security, the following combination is recommended: MaxTotalLots + EquityKillSwitch + TradingHours (daily flat).

  • First test: Demo account + long-term (at least a few years) backtesting


Parameter Descriptions (Quick Guide) Basics

  • BaseLot: The lot size of the initial trade.

  • LotMultiplier: Lot multiplier with each addition (higher values increase risk)

  • MaxOrders: Maximum number of open BUY orders.

  • GridStepPercent: Insertion interval (%) as price reverses

  • BasketTP_Percent: Basket profit target (%)

Protection / Filter

  • UseSpreadGuard / MaxSpreadPercent: Prevents trades if the spread is excessive.

  • UseATR_MinStep / UseATR_MinTP: Increases step/TP if ATR is high.

  • UseTimeBrake: Minimum time between transaction insertions.

  • UseRegimeFilter: Limits additions in trending situations using EMA/ADX.

  • UseEquityKillSwitch: Closes the basket when the Equity drawdown limit is exceeded.

  • UseVoltageGuard: Pause/kill when ATR% threshold is exceeded.

  • UseMaxTotalLots: Total lot limit

  • UsePartialClose: Performs a partial shutdown when approaching the target.

  • UseTradingHours: Does not open trades outside of the specified time range.

  • CloseAllAtSessionEnd: Closes all sessions at closing time (daily flat)

  • UseMarginGuard: Reduces lot size / stops opening trades if margin is insufficient.


Frequently Asked Questions

1) Why does EA sometimes not open trades?
Selected filters (Trading Hours, Spread Guard, Regime Filter, Margin Guard, etc.) may be preventing you from opening new trades.

2) Is “Not enough money / error 134” possible?
Margin Guard automatically reduces lot size or halts trades to mitigate this situation. However, margin insufficiency can still occur with overly aggressive settings.

3) Which symbols does it work with?
It is designed to work with all symbols. However, performance may vary depending on the symbol/broker. Optimized usage is recommended for XAUUSD.

4) Is the Martingale system dangerous?
Yes, it carries a high risk if configured incorrectly. Protections like LotMultiplier, MaxOrders, MaxTotalLots, and kill-switch must be used correctly.


Disclaimer

This EA is not financial advice. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All risks are the user's responsibility. Demo testing is strongly recommended before switching to a real account.

Example Presets Conservative (Recommended)

  • BaseLot: low

  • LotMultiplier: 1.10–1.20

  • Maximum Orders: 4–7

  • GridStepPercent: higher

  • MaxTotalLots: enabled

  • EquityKillSwitch: enabled

  • TradingHours + CloseAllAtSessionEnd: on

Aggressive (High risk)

  • LotMultiplier high

  • MaxOrders high

  • Targeting a quick close with a small TP (Triple Tip).

This mode is high-risk and not recommended.


Recommended products
Hedging Adviser EA
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
Hedging Adviser EA Hedging Adviser EA It allows you to turn unprofitable transactions into profitable ones through the use of an intelligent back-and-forth hedging mechanism. I call this strategy "No more losses". Let the price go where it wants - The Surefire Forex Hedging EA PRO ADVISOR earns in any situation. Guaranteed! The secret of this amazing Expert Advisor is the well-known trading algorithm "Zone recovery algorithm" or "The Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy". Hedging Adviser EA uses
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding res
Big Deal
Ong Wee Kiat
Experts
An automated Expert Advisor that uses Price action techniques. It is developed and tested repeatedly. It is the only EA in the market that has passed 29 years of backtesting from 1990 to 2019. Recommendation: EURUSD 1hr timeframe Use the settings found on the comment page. You can play around with the settings like the deposits and lots. Do not change the take profit and stoploss settings.
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
EA Golden King
Maksym Shyshatskyi
Experts
Golden King Expert Advisor is an automated trading program designed specifically for the Forex market with a unique scalping strategy focused mainly on trading gold (XAU/USD). This EA is designed for traders who are looking for a high frequency and fast way to make money on gold price fluctuations. The main characteristics of the "Golden King": Scalping Strategy: This EA uses a scalping strategy, which means that it opens and closes positions in a short amount of time, often within minutes. T
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Bybit Scalper
Yuriy Kuzmin
1 (1)
Experts
Strategy Bybit Scalper - fully automated cryptocurrency trading algorithm, the main direction of the trading advisor for trading on the Bybit crypto exchange, IC Markets and other crypto exchanges and low spread brokers. The algorithm bybit scalping does not use dangerous trading methods - martingale, grid and averaging, it always uses only fixed stop loss, take profit and built-in trailing stop. To trade, install the adviser on the M1, M5, M15, H1 chart, cryptocurrency (BTCUSD (Bitcoin), BTCUSD
FREE
IMA Recover Loss
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
IMA Recover Loss is the expert advisor based on moving average and some technical indicators. This concept uses statistical tools that help in price analysis. By creating a trend line to find trading signals. This expert advisor has developed and improved the moving average to work well with current data and reduce delays. Long and Short Trade Signals: The method for using the Multiple Moving Average indicator is to trade a basic moving average crossover system using all of the MAs. This system
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (41)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Combo All In One MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Combo All In One is an EA combo 10 strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS STRA
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
VolnaFX
Roman Meskhidze
4.67 (15)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
EA i MT4
Indra Maulana
1 (1)
Experts
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence This expert is created by almost free artificial intelligence (Chat GPT) This robot is built by the free ChatGPT Ai. Also, to use the AI ​​tool (a great assistant in MetaTrader), you can see this product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136347 All trades have profit and loss limits Attributes: Usable:         in currency pair: EURUSD         in time frame: M30         on Account type: Any         in variou
FREE
Simos MT4
Maryna Shulzhenko
5 (1)
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Trades Manager AutoBE and Partial
Michele Camerra
Utilities
Questo EA è ha lo scopo di automatizzare lo spostamento dello stop loss a Breakeven e la presa di 2 parziali al raggiungimento di un certo numero di pips di guadagno. Si tratta solo di un assistente al proprio trading manuale, non apre ordini da solo. Dovrai solo preoccuparti di inserire gli ordini con lo stop loss. L'EA si occuperà di gestire l'ordine una volta attivato. Puoi anche non impostare il TP, come faccio io, e una volta presi i 2 parziali cercare di piramidare più posizioni nella dire
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Darwinex Obtain Funding
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
Obtain Funding Darwinex Un asesor experto diseñado para cuentas de Darwinex teniendo en cuenta sus reglas de drop y apalancamiento 1:10 .Diseñado especielmente para  la gestión de activos de divisas. Especializado para divisas en el eur usd por el bajo spread recomendación de métrica H1 Darwinex es una excelente plataforma y hemos creado este robot para trabajar expresamente con ella. Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.33 (3)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
EA Black Spark
Suparma Suparma
Experts
Introducing Black Spark - Your Path to Informed Investing. Investment decisions can often feel overwhelming for investors. However, with Black Spark, you can seize control and make well-informed choices. Our cutting-edge system is designed to provide you with up-to-the-minute information by analyzing vast amounts of real-time market data. Through advanced algorithms, we identify patterns and trends, delivering personalized recommendations that align with your unique investment preferences. Our a
Atena Gold EA
Igor Pereira Calil
Experts
The Atena specialist is a EA for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trends and strategies. GET Atena Gold EA FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. Atena was developed to operate with greater security on American metal (GOLD, XAUUSD). Atena GOLD is a long-term robot, with WEEKLY AND MONTHLY profits, don't be too alarmed if it sometimes takes some time to close. Remember that Athena operates in both market trends, buying and selling, re
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Elvis79
Artem Konkov
4 (1)
Experts
This trend Advisor is based on Alexander elder's multi-timeframe strategy. Automatic Advisor "Elvis79" royally strict, reliable and chic. It is optimized for the USDZAR currency pair. With the author's settings is set to the timeframe H4. At the same time, the EA trades at the level of the daily timeframe, that is, it holds the trade for several days. The EA uses a sophisticated trading system "Giant". His whole concept is directed against the risky and irresponsible policies. Before trading on
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.72 (53)
Experts
Capybara EA is an advanced automated trend following system based on the Hama indicator.  If the market turns bearish and the indicator turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the indicator turns blue the EA will buy.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad;
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.85 (40)
Experts
Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4 Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technolog
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 99 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculation
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introduction to DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Overview DCA CYCLEMAX is a powerful semi-automatic grid trading program (EA) optimized for assets that exhibit strong directional trends in the market. It is especially effective for assets with high volatility and a steady directional trend, such as Gold (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100), and cryptocurrencies. Using the DCA (Dollar-Cost Ave
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
SNeox AI   is an automated multi-currency trading robot for stable long-term trading on the Forex market. The advisor is developed using proven algorithms for analyzing market prices and volatility and is focused on careful trading with controlled risks. ATTENTION!   New Year's promotion: first 15 purchases - $99 Next 15 - $159 Final price: $229 Hurry to take advantage of this offer! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158518 Trading instruments: EURUSD GBPUSD NZDUSD AUDUSD
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Contact us after purchase (no rent) to access our VIP group. (Set files, tips, trade idea, community) Live result Ziwox Fundamental Trader Ziwox Fundamental trader is a trading assistant that helps financial markets traders reach smart decisions informed by the EA information data. This EA uses real-time online sources + AI tools to catch necessary information like the fundamental bias of currencies, Sentiment of retail traders ratio on a pair, Bank and institute forecast, COT report data, and
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (632)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA is  also known as Green Man due to its distinctive logo, is an Expert Advisor (EA) crafted specifically for overcoming challenges or evaluations from proprietary trading firms (prop firms) that permit High-Frequency Trading (HFT) strategies. With version 5.8 and above GreenMan  HFT Prop Firm EA is plug and play for for almost true HFT prop firm challenges without setfiles with it newly improved automatic features.  MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Experts
Fully automated trading system. A classic indicator is used as signals   MACD , which combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Fully automated trading system Easy setup and intuitive panel interface
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Experts
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Bitcoin Expert MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (3)
Experts
- Real price is 300$ - Limited Discount (It is 49$) -  Only 1 purchase is 49$. - Lifetime update free Welcome, Bitcoin Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a peer-to-peer digital currency that operates independently of a central governing authority . Bitcoin enables direct transactions between users, secured by cryptographic technology and recorded on a transparent and immutable ledger   without centra
PAHunter
Van Hoa Nguyen
3.8 (5)
Experts
PAHunter the ground breaking MT4 expert advisor is changing the way you trade gbpusd, gbpcad eurchf, euraud, audcad, usdchf, eurusd. currency pairs! Developed by a team of experienced traders with over 10+ years of trading experience in the forex market. The current version adds a number of features that help increase system consistency. Trade with scalping strategy on M5 timeframe. Orders always come with a fixed stop loss and take profit level. Robots do not use potentially risky strategies.
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA. The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time. The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5. Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits. No grid or martingale logic is used. The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and g
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
Experts
ThraeX – Scalping on M1    ( Recommended for DAX and XAU) Inspired by the discipline and precision of the Roman era, ThraeX is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed specifically for high-frequency trading on the 1-minute chart (M1) . It is built to handle rapid market fluctuations, aiming to detect and react to short-term price movements with high speed and adaptability. Key Features: ️ M1 Scalping Logic – Designed for high-frequency decision-making based on real-time market
More from author
Callous EA mt5
HUSEYIN CETINEL
5 (1)
Experts
Callous EA – Rule-Based Automated Trading System Callous EA is a rule-based Expert Advisor developed to execute fully automated trades in financial markets. The system analyzes market data in real time and according to predefined algorithmic rules: Opening the position Position management Position closing It automatically executes its processes without human intervention. This product does not offer any guarantee of profit or return. Performance may vary depending on market conditions, volatili
Wavy Grid EA mt5
HUSEYIN CETINEL
Experts
Wavy Grid EA – Two-Way Smart Grid and Dynamic Risk Management in One If you are looking for an expert advisor who not only “opens trades” in the market but also   focuses on protecting your capital   , Wavy Grid EA is designed exactly for this need. This EA combines both an intelligent grid structure that utilizes  intra-trend fluctuations  and  equity-based take profit and drawdown control  in a single package. 1. Overview Wavy Grid EA is a fully automated   grid trading system   that can mana
Wavy Grid EA
HUSEYIN CETINEL
Experts
Wavy Grid EA – Two-Way Smart Grid and Dynamic Risk Management in One If you are looking for an expert advisor who not only “opens trades” in the market but also   focuses on protecting your capital   , Wavy Grid EA is designed exactly for this need. This EA combines both an intelligent grid structure that utilizes  intra-trend fluctuations  and  equity-based take profit and drawdown control  in a single package. 1. Overview Wavy Grid EA is a fully automated   grid trading system   that can mana
Callous EA Fixed
HUSEYIN CETINEL
Experts
Callous EA – Rule-Based Automated Trading System Callous EA is a rule-based Expert Advisor developed to execute fully automated trades in financial markets. The system analyzes market data in real time and according to predefined algorithmic rules: Opening the position Position management Position closing It automatically executes its processes without human intervention. This product does not offer any guarantee of profit or return. Performance may vary depending on market conditions, volatili
AuricPercent Grid EA mt5
HUSEYIN CETINEL
Experts
AuricPercent Grid EA   is a percentage-based grid and portfolio management Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) but scaled to work across all instruments (Forex pairs, metals, indices, etc.), operating on a Long-Only (BUY only) logic. The key difference of this EA is that grid distances and profit targets are calculated as a percentage (%) of the price instead of pips/points. This reduces inconsistent behavior caused by "pip value / digit / volatility" across different symbols.
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review