MT5 Indicators Data Extractor

This tool allows you to export MetaTrader indicator data (buffers) for any financial instrument available in your MetaTrader 5.

You can export multiple Symbols and Timeframes into a single CSV file. You can also schedule the export frequency (every 1 minute, 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.).

There is no need to open multiple charts to retrieve recent data—the tool downloads the data directly.

The CSV file will be saved in the folder: \MQL5\Files .





How it works

Report Tab

Select the indicators and open the tool. Click Refresh if you have added other indicators.

Select the Symbol, Timeframe, and Indicator.

To download 100 bars, click Export.

Download Tab

Select the Symbols to download: click on an item to select or deselect it.

Select the Timeframes: click on an item to select or deselect it.

Select the Indicator Buffers: click on an item to select or deselect it.

Select the export delimiter: Comma, Semicolon, or Tab.

Enter the number of bars to download (minimum 1, maximum 100000).

Set the Refresh Time to schedule the download. For example, if you set it to 5, the file will be updated every 5 minutes with the specified number of bars. A value of 0 means the file will be exported only once.

You can include candles data(Open, High, Low, Close and Volume) by selecting the OHLCV checkbox.

Click Start Export to begin the download, and Stop Export to stop the scheduled process.







