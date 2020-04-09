MT5 Indicators Data Extractor

This tool allows you to export MetaTrader indicator data (buffers) for any financial instrument available in your MetaTrader 5.

You can export multiple Symbols and Timeframes into a single CSV file. You can also schedule the export frequency (every 1 minute, 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.).

There is no need to open multiple charts to retrieve recent data—the tool downloads the data directly.

The CSV file will be saved in the folder: \MQL5\Files .


How it works

Report Tab

  • Select the indicators and open the tool. Click Refresh if you have added other indicators.

  • Select the Symbol, Timeframe, and Indicator.

  • To download 100 bars, click Export.

Download Tab

  • Select the Symbols to download: click on an item to select or deselect it.

  • Select the Timeframes: click on an item to select or deselect it.

  • Select the Indicator Buffers: click on an item to select or deselect it.

  • Select the export delimiter: Comma, Semicolon, or Tab.

  • Enter the number of bars to download (minimum 1, maximum 100000).

  • Set the Refresh Time to schedule the download. For example, if you set it to 5, the file will be updated every 5 minutes with the specified number of bars. A value of 0 means the file will be exported only once.

  • You can include candles data(Open, High, Low, Close and Volume) by selecting the OHLCV checkbox.

  • Click Start Export to begin the download, and Stop Export to stop the scheduled process.




Mais do autor
Data Downloader For MT5
Mounir Cheikh
Utilitários
This tool will allow you to export the Historical data (Open, High, Low, Close, Volume) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 5. You can download multiple Symbols and TimeFrames in the same csv file. Also, you can schedule the frequency of download (every 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last data, the tool will download the data directly. The CSV File will be stored in the folder: \MQL5\Files . How it works Select the Symbols t
Indicators Data Extractor
Mounir Cheikh
5 (2)
Utilitários
This tool will allow you to export MetaTrader indicators data (Buffers) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 4. You can download multiple Symbols and Timeframes in the same csv file. Also, you can schedule the frequency of download (every minute, 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last data, the tool will download the data directly. The CSV File will be stored in the folder:   \MQL4\Files . How it works Report Tab : Select th
Buffer Reader For MT5
Mounir Cheikh
2.67 (3)
Utilitários
The Buffer Reader will help you to check and export the custom indicators buffers data for your current chart and timeframe. You can select the number of buffer and historical bars to read/export. The data can be exported in a CSV format and the files will be stored in the folder:   \MQL5\Files . How it works Put the number of buffers to read in the Buffers_Total input parameter. Put the number of rows to display in the Rows_Total. Choose the CSV separator in the parameter. Copy the correct nam
FREE
CandleStick Scanner for MT5
Mounir Cheikh
Utilitários
The CandleStick Scanner is a tool that allow you to perform a   market scan   and search any candlestick pattern that you already created in the current chart, You can perform a quick search in the current chart (500 bars will be scanned),  This is a lite version of  CandleStick Factory for MT5 . The   full version   video can be found here :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fq7pLXqVO94 The  full version  can be purchased here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75434 How it works You can
FREE
Data Downloader
Mounir Cheikh
5 (1)
Utilitários
This tool will allow you to export candles data (Open, High, Low, Close, Volume) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 4. You can download the data of multiple Symbols and TimeFrames in the same csv file at once. You can schedule the frequency, simply choose the refresh interval (1 minute minimum, if 0 then the extraction will be done once) and the tool will do the work. No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last sync, the tool will download the data directly. The
FREE
CandleStick Scanner for MT4
Mounir Cheikh
Utilitários
The CandleStick Scanner is a tool that allow you to perform a   market scan   and search any candlestick pattern that you already created in the current chart, You can perform a quick search in the current chart (500 bars will be scanned),  This is a   lite version   of  CandleStick Factory for MT4   . The   full version   video can be found here :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fq7pLXqVO94 The  full version  can be purchased here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75628 How it works Yo
FREE
Buffer Reader
Mounir Cheikh
5 (3)
Utilitários
The Buffer Reader will help you to check and export the custom indicators buffers data for your current chart and timeframe. You can select the number of buffer and historical bars to read/export. The data can be exported in a CSV format and the files will be stored in the folder: \MQL4\Files . How it works Put the number of buffers to read in the Buffers_Total input parameter. Put the number of rows to display in the Rows_Total. Choose the CSV separator in the parameter. Copy the correct name
FREE
FX Indicators Alert
Mounir Cheikh
Utilitários
The FX Indicators Alert is a Scanner Tool that allow you to set up alerts for any Indicator, and display or send notifications to your email box and/or mobile device. It will monitor your rules in the selected TimeFrames and Symbols. The tool can manage the standard indicators and the Custom one (7 buffers for the custom indicators). You can create your alerts by combining different indicators. Please note that this tool is not supported in the strategy tester due to multi Symbols, TimeFrames,
CandleStick Factory for MT4
Mounir Cheikh
Utilitários
The CandleStick Factory is a tool that allow you to perform a   market scan   and search any candlestick pattern that you already created. The   lite version  can be downloaded here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75622 You can perform a quick search in the current chart (500 bars will be scanned), or save your custom candlestick patterns, and search in different Symbols/Timeframes that you can select in the settings tab, the scan can be scheduled every 1, 5 or 10 minutes by updating t
CandleStick Factory for MT5
Mounir Cheikh
Utilitários
The CandleStick Factory is a tool that allow you to perform a market scan and search any candlestick pattern that you already created. The lite version  can be downloaded here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75568 You can perform a quick search in the current chart (500 bars will be scanned), or save your custom candlestick patterns, and search in different Symbols/Timeframes that you can select in the settings tab, the scan can be scheduled every 1, 5 or 10 minutes by updating the Ref
