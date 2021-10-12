Breakeven line calculator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 15 October 2021
This indicator shows the breakeven line level for the total number of open positions of the current symbol with P/L value and total volume.
This indicator is helpful to decide the exit level when using a trading grid strategy.
The style of the breakeven line is customizable to choose the color, line shape and font size of the positions description.
Send mobile notification when crossing a positive P/L target
Very useful, well done