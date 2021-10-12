Breakeven line calculator

5

This indicator shows the breakeven line level for the total number of open positions of the current symbol with P/L value and total volume.

This indicator is helpful to decide the exit level when using a trading grid strategy.

The style of the breakeven line is customizable to choose the color, line shape and font size of the positions description.

Send mobile notification when crossing a positive P/L target


Reviews 3
Richardus Ryksen Minnaar
231
Richardus Ryksen Minnaar 2026.01.14 07:51 
 

Very useful, well done

Hao Chen Liu
265
Hao Chen Liu 2024.02.06 03:19 
 

Good job! Thanks for sharing!

Wasim Akram
673
Wasim Akram 2023.11.11 15:52 
 

Its great tool, but not working good on that XAUUSD (Gold) which price is 3 digits after dot like this 1945.123. If your Forex Broker provide Gold Price like this, that after point just 2 digits (1945.12) then this will work properly on Gold too.

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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Richardus Ryksen Minnaar
231
Richardus Ryksen Minnaar 2026.01.14 07:51 
 

Very useful, well done

Hao Chen Liu
265
Hao Chen Liu 2024.02.06 03:19 
 

Good job! Thanks for sharing!

Wasim Akram
673
Wasim Akram 2023.11.11 15:52 
 

Its great tool, but not working good on that XAUUSD (Gold) which price is 3 digits after dot like this 1945.123. If your Forex Broker provide Gold Price like this, that after point just 2 digits (1945.12) then this will work properly on Gold too.

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