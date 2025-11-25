MT5 Indicators Data Extractor

This tool allows you to export MetaTrader indicator data (buffers) for any financial instrument available in your MetaTrader 5.

You can export multiple Symbols and Timeframes into a single CSV file. You can also schedule the export frequency (every 1 minute, 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.).

There is no need to open multiple charts to retrieve recent data—the tool downloads the data directly.

The CSV file will be saved in the folder: \MQL5\Files .


How it works

Report Tab

  • Select the indicators and open the tool. Click Refresh if you have added other indicators.

  • Select the Symbol, Timeframe, and Indicator.

  • To download 100 bars, click Export.

Download Tab

  • Select the Symbols to download: click on an item to select or deselect it.

  • Select the Timeframes: click on an item to select or deselect it.

  • Select the Indicator Buffers: click on an item to select or deselect it.

  • Select the export delimiter: Comma, Semicolon, or Tab.

  • Enter the number of bars to download (minimum 1, maximum 100000).

  • Set the Refresh Time to schedule the download. For example, if you set it to 5, the file will be updated every 5 minutes with the specified number of bars. A value of 0 means the file will be exported only once.

  • You can include candles data(Open, High, Low, Close and Volume) by selecting the OHLCV checkbox.

  • Click Start Export to begin the download, and Stop Export to stop the scheduled process.




추천 제품
Real Time Spread Display Tool
Yue Wen Wang
유틸리티
Real-Time Spread Display Tool A   real-time spread display tool   is a specialized software or application designed to provide traders and investors with instant, live data on the   spread —the difference between the bid price (the price at which buyers are willing to purchase an asset) and the ask price (the price at which sellers are willing to sell it)—for various financial instruments. This tool is critical in markets such as forex (FX), stocks, futures, and cryptocurrencies, where price f
Safety Control MT5 Prop Firm
Matteo Serpe
유틸리티
Safety Control: Your Ultimate Balance Management Solution for Prop Firm Challenges Overview Tired of manually monitoring your trading activities in prop trading challenges? Meet Safety Control, an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that will change the way you trade forever. This proprietary software aims to help you manage your balance effortlessly during prop firm challenges. Features Automated Drawdown Control : Safety Control continuously monitors your account's balance and equity in r
Telegram EA Manager
Ebunoluwa Abimb Owodunni
유틸리티
All in one Multipurpose Telegram Trade Management , Manage and Copy Trades on the go From Telegram Pro Version MT5:  www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95742 Pro Version MT4:  www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85691 Execute Trades on mobile with fast execution When away from desktop MT5, or scalping the market with mobile device, or needed to copy trades from telegram groups while away, or doing some other activities, Telegram EA Manager is an effective tool to perform any trade operation with swift
FREE
Phoenix Magic Number Dashboard
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
유틸리티
피닉스 매직 넘버 대시보드 (MT5) MetaTrader 5용 실시간 다중 EA 모니터링 대시보드. 매직 넘버를 사용하여 여러 전문가 자문(EA)을 동시에 추적하며, 각 전략별 실시간 오픈 및 클로즈된 손익을 표시합니다. 목적 통합된 감독 없이 여러 전문가 자문(EA)을 실행하면 위험, 성과 및 노출에 사각지대가 발생합니다. EA를 개별적으로 모니터링하면 시간이 낭비되고 드로다운 또는 무음 실패를 놓칠 가능성이 높아집니다. 피닉스 매직 넘버 대시보드는 계좌의 오픈 포지션과 거래 내역을 스캔하여 활성 매직 넘버를 자동으로 감지합니다. 각 EA별 실시간 손익, 통합 포트폴리오 총계, 활성/비활성 상태 표시기를 표시합니다. 자동 감지 또는 수동 설정을 통해 5~15개 EA를 지원합니다. 설치 방법 MQL5 마켓에서 다운로드하여 차트에 부착하세요. 대시보드는 자동 EA 감지와 함께 즉시 표시됩니다. 요구 사항 MetaTrader 5 빌드 3280 이상. 커스텀 인디케이터입니다
FREE
Copy Mt5 to Mt4 and Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
2.6 (5)
유틸리티
Excellent Multiplatform Copier of deals. I use it regularly on VPS (copy from Mt5 to Mt4). Multiplatform : copying from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4; copying from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 5; copying from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4; copying from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5. Modes: master   - the current terminal is   source of trades (deals are copied from it); slave   - the current terminal is the receiver of trades (trades are copied to it). from myself  - mode "deals multiplier" (usefu
Boleta TPSL Mini indice Mini Dolar Brasil
Carlos Ignacio Rincones Pons
유틸리티
Boleta de negociação, adiciona automáticamente as ordens Take Profit e Stop Loss quando excutada uma ordem de compra ou venda. Ao apertar as teclas de atalho (A, D, ou TAB), serão inseridas duas linhas de pre-visualização, representando as futuras ordens de take profit (azul) e stop loss (vermelho), as quais irão manter o distanciamento especificado pelo usuário. Ditas ordens só serão adicionadas ao ser executada a ordem inicial. Ao operar a mercado, as ordens pendentes de take profit, e stop lo
Indicator Values Panel MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
유틸리티
Indicator Values Panel – Your Ultimate Indicator Monitoring Solution! Are you tired of constantly switching between indicators to check values? Want a simple, elegant, and real-time solution that puts all key indicator readings in one place? Indicator Values Panel is the ultimate utility for traders who want a clear and concise display of important indicator values – directly on their chart! What is Indicator Values Panel? Indicator Values Panel is a sleek, easy-to-use utility that provides rea
Telegram to mt5 signal copier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
5 (1)
유틸리티
Copies Signal from any Telegram channel and instantly executes the trade on MT5 without admin rights! Do you receive trading signals on Telegram and wish they could execute instantly on Meta Trader 5? READ THIS FOR SETUP GUIDE Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier is a powerful bridge between your Telegram signal channels and MetaTrader 5. It listens to messages from a specific Telegram channel and automatically extracts trading signals — including symbol, action, entry price, stop loss, and take prof
Trade statistics for different time periods
Daniel Stosch
유틸리티
This   Trading Statistics Indicator   gives you an overview of your trade statistics for a selected period. You can set different periodsand filter for Symbols and magics to analyse your trading success. You can also create charts for Balance/Equity, MFE and MAE Periods: Total Time Today Yesterday This Week Last Week This Month Last Month This Year Last Year This Trading Statistics Indicator is still work in progress. In the next versions I will add telegram and email notifications and some more
Information panel for traders
Roman Klymenko
유틸리티
This utility displays the information required for making trades on each opened chart. For example: spread value, swap value; triple swap day; session closing time; ATR of the symbol by Gerchik; total profit/loss for the current symbol; the number of trades made earlier; the percentage change in the quotes of 6 selected instruments; and much more. The spread value is always shown. The rest of the information is displayed depending on the settings: Show total orders at the moment (long, short) .
Symbol Cost Info
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
지표
Introducing the “Symbol Cost Info MT5” indicator – your ultimate tool for staying ahead in the forex market! This innovative indicator is designed to empower traders with real-time cost information, directly on their charts. Here’s why every trader needs the “Symbol Cost Info MT5” in their arsenal: Real-Time Spread Monitoring : Keep a close eye on the spread for any currency pair, ensuring you enter the market at the most cost-effective times. Pip Value at Your Fingertips : Instantly know the v
FREE
REA Automatic Risk Monetary
Daniel Barranco Cruz
유틸리티
R.E.A. Automatic Risk Monetary (MT5) – Per-symbol manager for manual entries & pending orders Summary (hero) Automate risk management for manual trades (magic 0) and pending orders on the chart’s symbol : SL/TP by % of balance or fixed amount , BreakEven and Trailing (for positions), with instant reaction on order placement/execution. What it does Locked to the symbol where you attach it, this EA manages only: Your manual positions on that symbol. Your pending orders on that symbol (limit/stop/s
FREE
Binance Spot Live an History Data
Bahadir Hayiroglu
3 (1)
유틸리티
You can see Binance Spot data instantly in Metatrader 5 and it allows you to use all the features that Metatrader has provided to you. You can access the data of all symbols listed on Binance Futures. Don't forget to set the timezone. Binance it's 00:00 UTC. You need to fix it according to your own country You need to install the free Binance Spot Symbol List plugin. https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/83507 After loading, it automatically downloads the data of the cryptos in the market obser
Trading Position Tool
Nguyen Trung Duong
유틸리티
Position Tool Position Tool is a manual trading assistant for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders visualize positions, manage risk, and plan trades clearly on the chart . This product does not perform automated trading and does not provide trading signals . It is intended for traders who prefer full control over their trading decisions . Key Features Draw Long and Short positions directly on the chart Automatic Risk/Reward (R:R) visualization Adjustable entry, stop-loss, and take-profit level
Breakeven line calculator
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
5 (2)
지표
This indicator shows the breakeven line level for the total number of open positions of the current symbol with P/L value and total volume. This indicator is helpful to decide the exit level when using a trading grid strategy. The style of the breakeven line is customizable to choose the color, line shape and font size of the positions description. Send mobile notification when crossing a positive P/L target
FREE
Smart EA Summary
Abderrahmane Benali
유틸리티
Smart EA Summary MT5 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean, responsive panel. Click Here for MT4 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
유틸리티
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier: Unified Master-Slave Trade Replication for MetaTrader 5 Unlock seamless trade replication with the MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier, a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, now reengineered into a single, efficient solution. This updated version combines Master and Slave functionalities into one EA, allowing you to effortlessly switch between modes with a single parameter. Whether you are mirroring trades across accounts, managing client portfolios, or sca
CCI Dashboard for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
지표
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default. Parameters CCI Period  — averaging period. CCI Applied price  — price type. Clear th
News History Expoter
Donaldo Sande Angiela
유틸리티
This program is designed to download economic calendar news events for a specified country over a selected date range, allowing traders to analyze and incorporate important economic data into their trading strategies. By specifying both a start and end date, as well as a country code, the program retrieves relevant news events within the defined period and exports them to a CSV file for easy review and analysis. This tool helps traders stay informed about scheduled economic events that may impac
FREE
TerminatorTrades
Uriel Alfredo Evia Canche
유틸리티
"Terminator Trades " EA robot, built on the powerful MQ5 code,  is designed to simplify the process of closing your positions and pending orders. You can adjust if you want close all the trades or by specific symbols. With just a single click on a button, you can efficiently manage your current positions, ensuring that you never miss an opportunity to terminate a trade.  Close Trades , Delete Pending Orders with Terminator Trades. 
FREE
Advanced News Trading Panel
E Odoabuchi Timothy
유틸리티
Overview : The Advanced News Trading Panel is a versatile tool designed for traders who rely on news-based trading strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an intuitive graphical interface that allows users to quickly set up pending orders and manage risk with ease. With the ability to automatically place Buy/Sell Stop orders based on your pre-set stop order distance from the bid/ask price, stop-loss and take-profit levels, the EA allows for precision trading during high-volatility news eve
Trade Utility Pro
Sovannara Voan
3.91 (76)
유틸리티
Trade Utility Pro is a bot utility designed to help you manage trades more easily, quickly, and accurately. This utility features a control panel interface and supports MetaTrader 5 exclusively. This utility does not link to any account information or external sources, ensuring safety. Main Features: Open Trade Support: Lot size calculation Fixed Lot: Custom input lot required Money Risk Lot: Automatically calculated based on stop loss and money risk Account % Risk Lot: Automatically calculated
FREE
Yellowstone FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (3)
Experts
Yellowstone FX: 제품 설명 XAUUSD M15 차트를 위해 설계된 결정판 트레이딩 솔루션, Yellowstone FX 로 금 시장의 원초적이고 예측 가능한 힘을 활용하십시오. 시장의 일상적인 혼돈 속에서 일관성을 찾지 못하는 불규칙한 EA(엑스퍼트 어드바이저)에 지치셨나요? Yellowstone FX는 신뢰성을 기반으로 구축되었으며, 대자연의 힘과 같은 신뢰성으로 강력한 트레이딩 기회가 분출되도록 설계되었습니다. Yellowstone FX의 핵심에는 OpenAI 및 Google Gemini 와의 직접 통합으로 강화된 고급 뉴럴 네트워크가 있습니다. 이 듀얼 AI 엔진은 M15 차트의 기저에 깔린 압력을 분석하여, 높은 확률의 돌파 및 추세 지속으로 이어지는 에너지 축적을 감지합니다. 거래가 "분출"하기 전에, 대규모 언어 모델에 자문하여 맥락적 검증을 거침으로써 모든 움직임이 기술적 힘과 근본적 논리 모두에 의해 뒷받침되도록 보장합니다. 이것은 단순한 자동화를 넘어선,
Just Copier MT5
Agung Imaduddin
4.75 (4)
유틸리티
"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
Trade Condition Logger MT5
AbelPM Enterprises Pty Ltd
유틸리티
The   Trade   Condition   Logger   is   an   essential   tool,   offering   crucial   insights   into: Current   swap   and   spread   values Automatic   logging   of   fluctuations   in   swap   values Logging spread   value   range over   time Optimise   spread   values for specific instrument Displays   a   comprehensive   summary   on   the   chart,   providing   traders   with   insights   into   trade   conditions.  Review trade conditions for your various   broker   accounts   enabling  
Auto risk manager PRO MT5
Igor Chugay
유틸리티
AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO: 포렉스 거래에서 당신의 파트너! AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO_MT4 — MT4용 버전 데모 버전 + 자세한 설명 감정 때문에 돈을 잃는 것을 멈추세요! 이제 전문가 알고리즘에게 리스크 관리를 맡길 때입니다. 한번 상상해 보세요: 시장이 갑자기 당신의 포지션  으로 움직이는데, 그 순간 당신은 잠을 자거나, 일하거나, 가족과 시간을 보내고 있습니다. 익숙한 이야기인가요? Auto Risk Manager Pro — 더 이상 그렇지 않습니다! 장점 혁신적인 리스크 관리 접근 방식 24/7 자동 자본 보호 당신이 컴퓨터 앞에 없을 때도 작동 정확한 이익 목표 — 필요한 순간에 수익 고정 엄격한 손실 제한 — 치명적인 손실을 차단 멀티통화 지원 — 모든 거래 상품과 호환 차트를 닫아 EA까지 함께 언로드 가능 컨트롤 패널 Control Panel Settings PanelColor = clrDarkSlateGray; — 패널 색상
G Trade Broker Check
Hamidreza Sadkhosravi
유틸리티
G Trade Broker Check – Instantly Evaluate Broker Performance Across Multiple Accounts and Leverage Settings Take your trading to the next level by analyzing your broker’s performance in real time! With G Trade Broker Check , traders can effortlessly track their broker’s behavior over the past 24 hours on any symbol added to the Market Watch in MT5. Whether you’re comparing multiple brokers, testing different account types, or analyzing varying leverage setups, this powerful Expert Advisor prov
FREE
Tiger Lite
Dang Cong Duong
유틸리티
Tiger Lite recreate the history of entry and exit orders. The goal is that you can grasp their strategy how to play. CSV format support for WEB, MT4 and MT5 platforms. The sequence of steps is described in the photo. Note: Please choose the existing date and symbol on the CSV file. For MT4/5, export historical data and copy the records to excel, save it with the extension CSV. For MT4/MT5/WEB, save the name with format mt4.csv/mt5.csv/web.csv If you get the history from another source and your
FREE
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
유틸리티
혁신적인 Trades Time Manager로 손쉽게 거래 루틴을 관리하세요. 이 강력한 도구는 지정된 시간에 주문 실행을 자동화하여 거래 방식을 변화시킵니다. 수동 개입 없이 구매에서 주문 설정에 이르기까지 다양한 거래 작업을 위한 개인화된 작업 목록을 만드십시오. 거래 시간 관리자 설치 및 입력 가이드 EA에 대한 알림을 받으려면 MT4/MT5 터미널에 URL을 추가하십시오(스크린샷 참조). MT4 버전       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103716 MT5 버전       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103715 수동 모니터링에 작별을 고하고 간소화된 효율성을 수용하십시오. 직관적인 인터페이스를 통해 기호, 실행 시간, 가격, 손절매(SL), 이익실현(TP) 포인트 및 로트 크기를 포함한 정확한 매개변수를 설정할 수 있습니다. 도구의 유연성은 시장 행동과 일치하는 적응형 반복 옵션으로 강조됩니
Binance MT5 Copier
Roman Zhitnik
유틸리티
Binance Copier allows to seamlessly and easily copy trades between MT5 and Binance Futures! The tool's main feature is to replicate trades and all available orders between MetaTrader 5 and Binance that can be applied to both Expert Advisors and manually opened ones. Key Features: Bidirectional Copying - MT5 → Binance (Master Mode): Copy your MT5 trades to Binance - Binance → MT5 (Slave Mode): Mirror Binance positions in MT5 - Real-time synchronization with configurable delays Complete Trade M
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
유틸리티
거래당 위험 계산, 라인을 사용한 손쉬운 신규 주문, 부분 청산 기능을 통한 주문 관리, 7가지 유형의 트레일링 스탑 및 기타 유용한 기능을 제공합니다. 추가 자료 및 지침 설치 지침   -   애플리케이션 지침   -   데모 계정용 애플리케이션 평가판 라인 기능       - 차트에 개시선, 손절매, 차익실현을 표시합니다. 이 기능을 사용하면 새로운 주문을 쉽게 하고 개봉 전에 추가 특성을 볼 수 있습니다. 위기 관리       -       위험 계산 기능은 설정된 위험과 손절매 주문의 크기를 고려하여 새 주문의 볼륨을 계산합니다. 이를 통해 손절매 크기를 설정하고 동시에 설정된 위험을 존중할 수 있습니다. 로트 계산 버튼 - 위험 계산을 활성화/비활성화합니다. 필요한 위험 값은 위험 필드에 0에서 100 사이의 백분율 또는 예금 통화로 설정됩니다. 설정 탭에서 위험 계산 옵션을 선택합니다. $ 통화, % 잔액, % 지분, % 자유 마진, % 사용자 정의, % AB 이전
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (581)
유틸리티
Trade Manager EA에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 도구는 거래를 보다 직관적이고 정확하며 효율적으로 만들기 위해 설계된 궁극적인 리스크 관리 도구 입니다. 단순한 주문 실행 도구가 아닌, 원활한 거래 계획, 포지션 관리 및 리스크 제어를 위한 종합 솔루션입니다. 초보자부터 고급 트레이더, 빠른 실행이 필요한 스캘퍼에 이르기까지 Trade Manager EA는 외환, 지수, 상품, 암호화폐 등 다양한 시장에서 유연성을 제공합니다. Trade Manager EA를 사용하면 복잡한 계산은 이제 과거의 일이 됩니다. 시장을 분석하고 진입, 손절 및 익절 수준을 차트의 수평선으로 표시한 후 리스크를 설정하면, Trade Manager가 이상적인 포지션 크기를 즉시 계산하고 SL 및 TP 값을 실시간으로 표시합니다. 모든 거래가 간편하게 관리됩니다. 주요 기능: 포지션 크기 계산기 : 정의된 리스크에 따라 거래 크기를 즉시 결정합니다. 간단한 거래 계획 : 진입, 손절, 익절을 위한
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (147)
유틸리티
Trade Panel은 다기능 거래 보조원입니다. 이 애플리케이션에는 수동 거래를 위한 50개 이상의 거래 기능이 포함되어 있으며 대부분의 거래 작업을 자동화할 수 있습니다. 전략 테스터에서는 애플리케이션이 작동하지 않습니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 거래. 한 번의 클릭으로 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다: 자동 위험 계산을 통해 지정가 주문 및 포지션을 엽니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 여러 주문과 포지션을 열 수 있습니다. 주문 그리드를 엽니다. 그룹별 대기 주문 및 포지션을 마감합니다. 포지션 반전(매수 청산 후 매도 개시 또는 매도 청산 후 매수 개시). 포지션 고정(매수 포지션과 매도 포지션의 양을 동일하게 하는 추가 포지션 개설). 한 번의 클릭으로 모든 포지션을 부분 청산합니다. 모든 포지션의 이익실현과 손절매를 동일한 가격 수준으로 설정합니다. 모든 포지션에 대한 손절매를 해당 포지션의 손익 분기
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
유틸리티
베타 출시 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 곧 공식 알파 버전을 출시할 예정입니다. 일부 기능은 아직 개발 중이며, 작은 버그가 발생할 수 있습니다. 문제가 있으면 꼭 보고해 주세요. 여러분의 피드백은 소프트웨어 개선에 도움이 됩니다. 가격은 20건 판매 후 인상됩니다. 남은 $90 카피: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 Telegram 채널 또는 그룹의 거래 신호를 자동으로 MetaTrader 5 계정으로 복사하는 강력한 도구입니다. 공개 및 비공개 채널을 모두 지원하며, 여러 신호 제공자를 여러 MT5 계정에 연결할 수 있습니다. 소프트웨어는 빠르고 안정적으로 동작하며, 복사된 거래를 완벽히 제어할 수 있습니다. 인터페이스는 깔끔하며 대시보드와 차트가 시각적으로 구성되어 있고, 직관적인 네비게이션이 가능합니다. 여러 Signal Account를 관리하고, 공급자별 설정을 세밀하게 조정하며, 모든 동작을 실시간으로
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
유틸리티
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
유틸리티
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 는 사용하기 쉽고 완전히 커스터마이즈 가능한 유틸리티로, 특정 신호를 Telegram의 채팅, 채널 또는 그룹으로 전송하고, 귀하의 계정을 신호 제공자 로 만듭니다. 경쟁 제품과 달리 DLL 임포트를 사용하지 않습니다. [ 데모 ] [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT4 버전 ] [ 디스코드 버전 ] [ 텔레그램 채널 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 설정 단계별 사용자 가이드 가 제공됩니다. 텔레그램 API에 대한 지식은 필요하지 않습니다; 개발자가 제공하는 모든 것이 필요합니다. 주요 특징 구독자에게 보낸 주문 상세 정보를 커스터마이즈할 수 있습니다. 예를 들어, 브론즈, 실버, 골드와 같은 계층 구독 모델을 만들 수 있습니다. 골드 구독에서는 모든 신호를 받습니다. id, 심볼, 또는 코멘트로 주문을 필터링할 수 있습니다. 주문이 실행된 차트의 스크린샷이 포함됩니다 보낸 스크린샷에 닫힌 주문을 그려 추가 검증을 합니다
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
유틸리티
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
유틸리티
Smart Stop Scanner – 실제 시장 구조 기반의 멀티자산 스톱로스 분석 시스템 개요 Smart Stop Scanner는 여러 시장에서 스톱로스 구조를 전문적으로 모니터링하기 위해 설계된 강력한 도구입니다. 실제 시장 구조, 핵심 브레이크아웃, 가격 행동 로직을 기반으로 가장 의미 있는 스톱 영역을 자동으로 감지하며, 고해상도(DPI 지원)의 깔끔하고 일관된 패널에 모든 정보를 표시합니다. 포렉스(FOREX), 금, 지수, 금속, 암호화폐 등 다양한 자산군을 지원합니다. 스톱 레벨 계산 방식 이 시스템은 기존의 인디케이터 공식을 사용하지 않습니다. 대신 브레이크아웃, 더 높은 고점, 더 낮은 저점 과 같은 실제 시장 구조 이벤트를 분석합니다. 스톱 레벨은 이러한 구조적 지점에서 직접 생성되므로 시장의 실제 움직임과 자연스럽게 일치하며, 더 신뢰도 높은 스톱 시스템을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 • 고정밀 멀티자산 호환성 포렉스, 금속, 금, 지수, 암호화폐 등 다양한
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
유틸리티
Smart Stop Manager – 전문 트레이더 수준의 자동 스톱로스 실행 개요 Smart Stop Manager는 Smart Stop 라인업의 실행 계층으로, 여러 개의 오픈 포지션을 보유한 트레이더를 위해 설계된 구조적이고 신뢰할 수 있으며 완전 자동화된 스톱로스 관리 시스템입니다. 모든 활성 거래를 지속적으로 모니터링하고, Smart Stop 시장 구조 로직을 사용해 최적의 스톱레벨을 계산하며, 명확하고 투명한 규칙에 따라 스톱을 자동으로 업데이트합니다. 단일 자산부터 전체 멀티심볼 포트폴리오까지, Smart Stop Manager는 모든 거래에 규율, 일관성, 그리고 완전한 리스크 가시성을 제공합니다. 감정적 판단을 제거하고, 수동 작업을 줄이며, 모든 스톱이 항상 시장 구조 기반의 논리적 진행을 따르도록 보장합니다. 하이라이트 시장 구조 기반 자동 스톱 배치 • 모든 오픈 포지션을 평가하여 Smart Stop 로직에 기반한 최적의 스톱로스를 자동 적용합니다. 포트폴
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
유틸리티
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (복사 고양이 MT5) 는 오늘날의 거래 과제를 위해 설계된 로컬 거래 복사기이자 완전한 위험 관리 및 실행 프레임워크입니다. 프롭펌 챌린지부터 개인 포트폴리오 관리까지, 견고한 실행, 자본 보호, 유연한 구성 및 고급 거래 처리의 조합으로 모든 상황에 적응합니다. 복사기는 마스터(송신자)와 슬레이브(수신자) 모드 모두에서 작동하며, 시장 주문과 예약 주문, 거래 수정, 부분 청산 및 헷지 청산 작업의 실시간 동기화를 제공합니다. 데모 및 실계좌, 거래 또는 투자자 로그인과 호환되며, EA, 터미널 또는 VPS가 재시작되어도 지속적인 거래 메모리 시스템을 통해 복구를 보장합니다. 고유 ID로 여러 마스터와 슬레이브를 동시에 관리할 수 있으며, 브로커 간 차이는 접두사/접미사 조정 또는 사용자 정의 심볼 매핑을 통해 자동으로 처리됩니다. 매뉴얼/설정  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 채널  특별 기능: 설정이 간편함 —
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
유틸리티
이 제품은 뉴스 시간 동안 모든 전문가 어드바이저 및 수동 차트를 필터링하여 수동 거래 설정이나 다른 전문가 어드바이저가 입력한 거래가 파괴될 수 있는 급격한 가격 상승으로부터 걱정하지 않아도 됩니다. 이 제품은 또한 뉴스 발표 전에 열린 포지션과 대기 주문을 처리할 수 있는 완전한 주문 관리 시스템이 함께 제공됩니다.   The News Filter  를 구매하면 더 이상 내장 뉴스 필터에 의존할 필요가 없으며 이제부터 모든 전문가 어드바이저를 여기서 필터링할 수 있습니다. 뉴스 선택 뉴스 소스는 Forex Factory의 경제 캘린더에서 얻어집니다. USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD 및 CNY와 같은 어떤 통화 기준으로 선택할 수 있습니다. Non-Farm (NFP), FOMC, CPI 등과 같은 키워드 식별을 기준으로 선택할 수도 있습니다. 저, 중, 고 영향을 가지는 뉴스를 필터링할 수 있도록 선택할 수 있습니다. 차트와 관련된 뉴스만 선
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
유틸리티
거래 관리자는 위험을 자동으로 계산하는 동시에 거래를 빠르게 시작하고 종료하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 과잉 거래, 복수 거래 및 감정 거래를 방지하는 데 도움이 되는 기능이 포함되어 있습니다. 거래를 자동으로 관리할 수 있으며 계정 성과 지표를 그래프로 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이러한 기능은 이 패널을 모든 수동 거래자에게 이상적으로 만들고 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼을 향상시키는 데 도움이 됩니다. 다중 언어 지원. MT4 버전  |  사용자 가이드 + 데모 트레이드 매니저는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. 데모를 보려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하세요. 위기 관리 % 또는 $를 기준으로 위험 자동 조정 고정 로트 크기 또는 거래량과 핍을 기반으로 한 자동 로트 크기 계산을 사용하는 옵션 RR, Pips 또는 Price를 사용한 손익분기점 손실 설정 추적 중지 손실 설정 목표 달성 시 모든 거래를 자동으로 마감하는 최대 일일 손실률(%)입니다. 과도한 손실로부터 계정을 보호하고 과도한
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
유틸리티
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
유틸리티
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
유틸리티
DashPlus 는 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼에서 거래 효율성과 효과를 향상시키기 위해 설계된 고급 거래 관리 도구입니다. 리스크 계산, 주문 관리, 고급 그리드 시스템, 차트 기반 도구 및 성과 분석 등 포괄적인 기능을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 1. 리커버리 그리드 불리한 시장 상황에서 거래를 관리하기 위한 평균화 및 유연한 그리드 시스템을 구현합니다. 거래 회복을 최적화할 수 있도록 전략적인 진입 및 종료 포인트를 제공합니다. 2. 스택 그리드 강한 시장 움직임 동안 포지션을 추가하여 유리한 거래에서 잠재적 수익을 극대화하도록 설계되었습니다. 유리한 시장 트렌드에서 승률을 높이며 거래를 확장할 수 있도록 합니다. 3. 손익(P&L) 라인 차트에서 잠재적인 수익 및 손실 시나리오를 시각적으로 표현합니다. 설정을 조정하고 P&L 라인을 드래그하여 실행 전에 다양한 거래 결과를 평가할 수 있습니다. 4. 바스켓 모드 동일한 심볼에 여러 포지션을 단일 집계 포지션으로 결합하여 관리합니
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
유틸리티
EASY Insight AIO – 스마트하고 손쉬운 트레이딩을 위한 올인원 솔루션 개요 외환, 금, 암호화폐, 지수, 심지어 주식까지 — 전 시장을 몇 초 만에, 수동 차트 확인이나 복잡한 설치, 인디케이터 설정 없이 스캔할 수 있다고 상상해 보세요. EASY Insight AIO 는 AI 기반 트레이딩을 위한 궁극의 플러그 앤 플레이(Plug & Play) 데이터 내보내기 도구입니다. 단 하나의 깔끔한 CSV 파일로 전체 시장 스냅샷을 제공하며, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity 등 다양한 AI 플랫폼에서 즉시 분석할 수 있습니다. 창 전환, 복잡함, 차트 오버레이는 더 이상 필요 없습니다. 자동으로 내보내지는 순수하고 구조화된 데이터 인사이트만으로, 반복적인 차트 감시 대신 데이터 기반의 스마트한 의사결정에 집중할 수 있습니다. 왜 EASY Insight AIO인가요? 진정한 올인원 • 별도의 설정, 인디케이터 설치, 차트 오버레이가 필요 없습
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
유틸리티
MetaTrader 5용 Crypto Ticks – 실시간 암호화폐 틱 데이터 및 오더북 통합 개요 Crypto Ticks는 주요 암호화폐 거래소의 실시간 틱 데이터와 오더북 깊이를 MetaTrader 5에 직접 스트리밍합니다. 스캘핑, 알고리즘 트레이딩, 전략 테스트를 위한 정밀 데이터를 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 지원 거래소 Binance: 스팟 (차트창에 오더북 표시) 및 선물 (다중 종목 오더북 지원) KuCoin: 스팟 및 선물 (차트 오더북 지원) Bybit: 선물 및 역방향 선물 XT.com: 스팟 및 선물 주요 기능 WebSocket을 통한 실시간 틱 스트리밍 Binance 스트림 지원: @trade, @ticker, @bookTicker, @aggTrade API를 통한 완전한 OHLCV 히스토리 업데이트 오더북 시각화 (최고 매수/매도 + 레벨) 자동 재연결로 안정성 유지 정확한 캔들 차트를 위한 예약 데이터 교체 MT5 재시작 시 자동 히스토리 업데
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
유틸리티
Telegram에서 MT5로:   최고의 신호 복사 솔루션 DLL 없이도 Telegram 채널과 채팅에서 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼으로 거래 신호를 직접 복사하는 최신 도구인 Telegram to MT5를 사용하여 거래를 간소화하세요. 이 강력한 솔루션은 정밀한 신호 실행, 광범위한 사용자 정의 옵션을 제공하고 시간을 절약하며 효율성을 높여줍니다. [ Instructions and DEMO ] 주요 특징 직접 Telegram API 통합 전화번호와 보안 코드를 통해 인증하세요. 사용자 친화적인 EXE 브리지를 통해 채팅 ID를 쉽게 관리하세요. 여러 채널/채팅을 추가, 삭제, 새로 고침하여 동시에 신호를 복사합니다. 고급 필터를 사용한 신호 파싱 예외 단어(예: "보고서", "결과")가 포함된 원치 않는 신호를 건너뜁니다. 유연한 SL 및 TP 형식을 지원합니다: 가격, 핍 또는 포인트. 가격 대신 포인트를 지정하는 신호에 대한 진입 포인트를 자동으로 계산합니다. 주문 맞춤화 및
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
유틸리티
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
유틸리티
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
유틸리티
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
유틸리티
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
유틸리티
Custom Alerts: 여러 시장을 동시에 모니터링하고 중요한 기회를 놓치지 마세요 개요 Custom Alerts 는 여러 종목에 걸쳐 잠재적 트레이딩 기회를 한눈에 파악하고자 하는 트레이더를 위한 동적인 솔루션입니다. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power와 같은 Stein Investments의 주요 도구들과 통합되어, 여러 차트를 오가거나 기회를 놓치는 일 없이 중요한 시장 변화를 자동으로 알림으로 제공합니다. 이제 브로커가 제공하는 모든 자산군을 지원하며, 기호를 입력할 필요 없이 자산 유형만 선택하면 설정이 완료됩니다. 1. Custom Alerts가 트레이더에게 매우 유용한 이유 올인원 시장 모니터링 • Custom Alerts 는 외환, 금속, 암호화폐, 지수, 주식(브로커가 지원하는 경우)까지 다양한 자산군의 신호를 수집하고 통합합니다. • 여러 차트를 전환할 필요 없이 하나의 창에서 명확한 알림을 받아보
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
유틸리티
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
유틸리티
복사기->편리하고 빠른 인터페이스 상호작용으로 사용자가 바로 사용 가능       ->>>> Windows 컴퓨터 또는 VPS Windows에서 사용하는 것이 좋습니다. 특징: 다양하고 개인화된 복사 거래 설정: 1. 다양한 신호 소스에 대해 다양한 로트 모드를 설정할 수 있습니다. 2. 다양한 신호 소스를 포워드 및 리버스 복사 거래에 대해 설정할 수 있습니다. 3. 신호는 주석으로 설정할 수 있습니다. 4. 계약 로트에 따라 로트를 교정할지 여부 다양하고 개인화된 복사 주문 설정 2: 1. 다양한 품종에 대해 다양한 로트 모드를 설정할 수 있습니다. 2. 정방향 및 역방향 복사 주문에 대해 다양한 품종을 설정할 수 있습니다. 3. 주석으로 신호를 설정할 수 있습니다. 4. 계약 로트에 따라 로트를 교정할지 여부 댓글 필터링, MAGIC 필터링, 시그널 로트 필터링, 로컬 제품 필터링 근무시간 설정 역동기화 SLAVE 닫힘 주문 바인딩 기능: 모든 주문은 설정된 신호 소스 주문
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
유틸리티
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider 는 Discord로 직접 거래 신호를 보내는 데에 설계된 사용자 친화적이고 완전히 맞춤화할 수 있는 유틸리티입니다. 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 계좌를 효율적인 신호 제공자로 변환합니다. 귀하의 스타일에 맞게 메시지 형식을 사용자 정의하세요! 사용 편의성을 위해 사전에 디자인된 템플릿을 선택하고 포함하거나 제외할 메시지 요소를 선택할 수 있습니다. [ 데모 ] [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT4 버전 ] [ Telegram 버전 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 설정 간편한 설정을 위해 저희의 상세한 사용자 가이드 를 따르세요. Discord API에 대한 사전 지식이 필요 없습니다; 필요한 모든 도구를 제공합니다. 주요 기능 구독자 업데이트를 위한 주문 세부 정보를 사용자 정의합니다. 각 계층이 다른 수준의 신호 접근을 제공하는 브론즈, 실버, 골드와 같은 계층적 구독 모델을 구현합니다. 주문이 실행된 차트의 스크린샷을 첨
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
유틸리티
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
유틸리티
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
유틸리티
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
유틸리티
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Data Downloader For MT5
Mounir Cheikh
유틸리티
This tool will allow you to export the Historical data (Open, High, Low, Close, Volume) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 5. You can download multiple Symbols and TimeFrames in the same csv file. Also, you can schedule the frequency of download (every 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last data, the tool will download the data directly. The CSV File will be stored in the folder: \MQL5\Files . How it works Select the Symbols t
Buffer Reader For MT5
Mounir Cheikh
2.67 (3)
유틸리티
The Buffer Reader will help you to check and export the custom indicators buffers data for your current chart and timeframe. You can select the number of buffer and historical bars to read/export. The data can be exported in a CSV format and the files will be stored in the folder:   \MQL5\Files . How it works Put the number of buffers to read in the Buffers_Total input parameter. Put the number of rows to display in the Rows_Total. Choose the CSV separator in the parameter. Copy the correct nam
FREE
Data Downloader
Mounir Cheikh
5 (1)
유틸리티
This tool will allow you to export candles data (Open, High, Low, Close, Volume) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 4. You can download the data of multiple Symbols and TimeFrames in the same csv file at once. You can schedule the frequency, simply choose the refresh interval (1 minute minimum, if 0 then the extraction will be done once) and the tool will do the work. No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last sync, the tool will download the data directly. The
FREE
CandleStick Scanner for MT5
Mounir Cheikh
유틸리티
The CandleStick Scanner is a tool that allow you to perform a   market scan   and search any candlestick pattern that you already created in the current chart, You can perform a quick search in the current chart (500 bars will be scanned),  This is a lite version of  CandleStick Factory for MT5 . The   full version   video can be found here :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fq7pLXqVO94 The  full version  can be purchased here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75434 How it works You can
FREE
Buffer Reader
Mounir Cheikh
5 (3)
유틸리티
The Buffer Reader will help you to check and export the custom indicators buffers data for your current chart and timeframe. You can select the number of buffer and historical bars to read/export. The data can be exported in a CSV format and the files will be stored in the folder: \MQL4\Files . How it works Put the number of buffers to read in the Buffers_Total input parameter. Put the number of rows to display in the Rows_Total. Choose the CSV separator in the parameter. Copy the correct name
FREE
CandleStick Scanner for MT4
Mounir Cheikh
유틸리티
The CandleStick Scanner is a tool that allow you to perform a   market scan   and search any candlestick pattern that you already created in the current chart, You can perform a quick search in the current chart (500 bars will be scanned),  This is a   lite version   of  CandleStick Factory for MT4   . The   full version   video can be found here :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fq7pLXqVO94 The  full version  can be purchased here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75628 How it works Yo
FREE
FX Indicators Alert
Mounir Cheikh
유틸리티
The FX Indicators Alert is a Scanner Tool that allow you to set up alerts for any Indicator, and display or send notifications to your email box and/or mobile device. It will monitor your rules in the selected TimeFrames and Symbols. The tool can manage the standard indicators and the Custom one (7 buffers for the custom indicators). You can create your alerts by combining different indicators. Please note that this tool is not supported in the strategy tester due to multi Symbols, TimeFrames,
Indicators Data Extractor
Mounir Cheikh
5 (2)
유틸리티
This tool will allow you to export MetaTrader indicators data (Buffers) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 4. You can download multiple Symbols and Timeframes in the same csv file. Also, you can schedule the frequency of download (every minute, 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last data, the tool will download the data directly. The CSV File will be stored in the folder:   \MQL4\Files . MetaTrader 5 version :  https://www.
CandleStick Factory for MT4
Mounir Cheikh
유틸리티
The CandleStick Factory is a tool that allow you to perform a   market scan   and search any candlestick pattern that you already created. The   lite version  can be downloaded here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75622 You can perform a quick search in the current chart (500 bars will be scanned), or save your custom candlestick patterns, and search in different Symbols/Timeframes that you can select in the settings tab, the scan can be scheduled every 1, 5 or 10 minutes by updating t
CandleStick Factory for MT5
Mounir Cheikh
유틸리티
The CandleStick Factory is a tool that allow you to perform a market scan and search any candlestick pattern that you already created. The lite version  can be downloaded here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75568 You can perform a quick search in the current chart (500 bars will be scanned), or save your custom candlestick patterns, and search in different Symbols/Timeframes that you can select in the settings tab, the scan can be scheduled every 1, 5 or 10 minutes by updating the Ref
Ticks Downloader for MT5
Mounir Cheikh
유틸리티
This tool allows you to export Ticks for any financial instrument available in MetaTrader 5. You can download multiple symbols into the same CSV file. You can also schedule the download frequency (every 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). There is no need to open multiple charts to get the latest data—the tool downloads the data directly. The CSV file will be stored in the following folder: \MQL5\Files . How it works Select the symbols to download: Click an item to select or deselect it. Enter the CSV
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변