Smart Risk Manager Pro
- Indicators
- Amirhossein Bakhtiari
- Version: 1.20
- Activations: 5
Smart Risk Manager Pro – Drag & Trade with Confidence
Smart Risk Manager Pro MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155713
Smart Risk Manager Pro is a professional on-chart risk management tool that calculates your position size based on your dollar risk. Simply click and drag on the chart and the indicator instantly shows:
- Direction (Buy / Sell)
- Distance in points
- Recommended Lot Size based on your RiskUSD value
The tool is ultra-light, extremely fast, and designed for traders who want a clean chart and a precise risk-first trading workflow.
✨ Features
- ✔️ Drag-to-measure risk directly on chart
- ✔️ Smart auto lot size calculation
- ✔️ Shows Buy/Sell direction
- ✔️ Shows distance in points
- ✔️ Works on all symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)
- ✔️ Ultra-fast – zero lag
- ✔️ Clean & minimal user interface
- ✔️ No subwindows, no heavy panels
- ✔️ Only calculates when you release the mouse → saves CPU
📌 How to Use
- Attach Smart Risk Manager Pro to any chart.
- Set your desired RiskUSD amount (for example: 5, 10, 20 USD).
- Click the ON/OFF button in the top-right corner.
- On the chart, left-click and hold at your potential entry price.
- Drag to your desired stop-loss level and then release the mouse.
- The tool will display:
- Dir: Buy / Sell
- Dis: distance in points
- Lots: recommended lot size based on your risk
Click the button again to turn the tool OFF. When it is OFF, all labels are hidden and your chart stays clean.
🎯 Inputs
- RiskUSD – dollar risk per trade. The indicator uses tick size, tick value and volume settings from your broker to calculate the position size.
👤 Who Is This For?
- Day traders and swing traders who respect a fixed risk per trade.
- Price action & Smart Money traders placing entries directly on chart.
- Scalpers who need a very fast, clean risk calculator.
- Anyone who wants to avoid manual calculator work before every trade.
🌟 Mini vs Pro Comparison
|Feature
|Smart Risk Manager Mini
|Smart Risk Manager Pro ⭐
|Drag-to-measure
|✔️ Yes
|✔️ Yes (enhanced)
|Lot size calculation
|✔️ Yes
|✔️ Yes (more accurate)
|Direction (Buy / Sell)
|❌ No
|✔️ Yes
|Distance in points
|❌ No
|✔️ Yes
|Supported symbols
|Forex only
|All symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)
|Usage limit
|31 uses
|Unlimited
|User interface labels
|Lots only
|Direction / Distance / Lots
|Performance
|Fast
|Ultra-fast
|Best for
|Beginners / free users
|Professional traders
Upgrade to Smart Risk Manager Pro for complete risk control, all-symbol support and advanced visualization.