Smart Risk Manager Pro – Drag & Trade with Confidence



Smart Risk Manager Pro MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155713

Smart Risk Manager Pro is a professional on-chart risk management tool that calculates your position size based on your dollar risk. Simply click and drag on the chart and the indicator instantly shows:

Direction (Buy / Sell)

(Buy / Sell) Distance in points

in points Recommended Lot Size based on your RiskUSD value

The tool is ultra-light, extremely fast, and designed for traders who want a clean chart and a precise risk-first trading workflow.

✨ Features

✔️ Drag-to-measure risk directly on chart

✔️ Smart auto lot size calculation

✔️ Shows Buy/Sell direction

✔️ Shows distance in points

✔️ Works on all symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)

✔️ Ultra-fast – zero lag

✔️ Clean & minimal user interface

✔️ No subwindows, no heavy panels

✔️ Only calculates when you release the mouse → saves CPU

📌 How to Use

Attach Smart Risk Manager Pro to any chart. Set your desired RiskUSD amount (for example: 5, 10, 20 USD). Click the ON/OFF button in the top-right corner. On the chart, left-click and hold at your potential entry price. Drag to your desired stop-loss level and then release the mouse. The tool will display: Dir: Buy / Sell

Buy / Sell Dis: distance in points

distance in points Lots: recommended lot size based on your risk

Click the button again to turn the tool OFF. When it is OFF, all labels are hidden and your chart stays clean.

🎯 Inputs

RiskUSD – dollar risk per trade. The indicator uses tick size, tick value and volume settings from your broker to calculate the position size.

👤 Who Is This For?

Day traders and swing traders who respect a fixed risk per trade.

Price action & Smart Money traders placing entries directly on chart.

Scalpers who need a very fast , clean risk calculator.

, clean risk calculator. Anyone who wants to avoid manual calculator work before every trade.

🌟 Mini vs Pro Comparison

Feature Smart Risk Manager Mini Smart Risk Manager Pro ⭐ Drag-to-measure ✔️ Yes ✔️ Yes (enhanced) Lot size calculation ✔️ Yes ✔️ Yes (more accurate) Direction (Buy / Sell) ❌ No ✔️ Yes Distance in points ❌ No ✔️ Yes Supported symbols Forex only All symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto) Usage limit 31 uses Unlimited User interface labels Lots only Direction / Distance / Lots Performance Fast Ultra-fast Best for Beginners / free users Professional traders

Upgrade to Smart Risk Manager Pro for complete risk control, all-symbol support and advanced visualization.