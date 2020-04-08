Smart Risk Manager Pro

Smart Risk Manager Pro – Drag & Trade with Confidence

Smart Risk Manager Pro MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155713

Smart Risk Manager Pro is a professional on-chart risk management tool that calculates your position size based on your dollar risk. Simply click and drag on the chart and the indicator instantly shows:

  • Direction (Buy / Sell)
  • Distance in points
  • Recommended Lot Size based on your RiskUSD value

The tool is ultra-light, extremely fast, and designed for traders who want a clean chart and a precise risk-first trading workflow.

✨ Features

  • ✔️ Drag-to-measure risk directly on chart
  • ✔️ Smart auto lot size calculation
  • ✔️ Shows Buy/Sell direction
  • ✔️ Shows distance in points
  • ✔️ Works on all symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)
  • ✔️ Ultra-fast – zero lag
  • ✔️ Clean & minimal user interface
  • ✔️ No subwindows, no heavy panels
  • ✔️ Only calculates when you release the mouse → saves CPU

📌 How to Use

  1. Attach Smart Risk Manager Pro to any chart.
  2. Set your desired RiskUSD amount (for example: 5, 10, 20 USD).
  3. Click the ON/OFF button in the top-right corner.
  4. On the chart, left-click and hold at your potential entry price.
  5. Drag to your desired stop-loss level and then release the mouse.
  6. The tool will display:
    • Dir: Buy / Sell
    • Dis: distance in points
    • Lots: recommended lot size based on your risk

Click the button again to turn the tool OFF. When it is OFF, all labels are hidden and your chart stays clean.

🎯 Inputs

  • RiskUSD – dollar risk per trade. The indicator uses tick size, tick value and volume settings from your broker to calculate the position size.

👤 Who Is This For?

  • Day traders and swing traders who respect a fixed risk per trade.
  • Price action & Smart Money traders placing entries directly on chart.
  • Scalpers who need a very fast, clean risk calculator.
  • Anyone who wants to avoid manual calculator work before every trade.

🌟 Mini vs Pro Comparison

Feature Smart Risk Manager Mini Smart Risk Manager Pro
Drag-to-measure ✔️ Yes ✔️ Yes (enhanced)
Lot size calculation ✔️ Yes ✔️ Yes (more accurate)
Direction (Buy / Sell) ❌ No ✔️ Yes
Distance in points ❌ No ✔️ Yes
Supported symbols Forex only All symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)
Usage limit 31 uses Unlimited
User interface labels Lots only Direction / Distance / Lots
Performance Fast Ultra-fast
Best for Beginners / free users Professional traders

Upgrade to Smart Risk Manager Pro for complete risk control, all-symbol support and advanced visualization.

