AutoTrader GOLD

Draw lines. Set your risk. Let the bot do the rest.

AutoTradeBot++ is a professional trade execution and risk management Expert Advisor designed for traders who want clean charts, fixed dollar risk and automated risk-free management – without giving up control of their strategy. You decide where to trade, the EA handles how to trade.

Dedicated builds of AutoTradeBot++ are available for Gold (XAUUSD), Dow Jones (US30), NASDAQ (US100), all Forex pairs and S&P 500 (US500). You can find and download them in the developer panel and on the TesterMob platforms: testermob.com / market.testermob.com.

🎯 Concept: Trade by Simply Naming Your Lines

Instead of opening each order manually, AutoTradeBot++ uses horizontal lines on the chart as trade instructions. You just draw and name the lines, for example:

1_buy_0.10 → Buy order with 0.10 lot

1_sell_0.05 → Sell order with 0.05 lot

The EA will automatically:

Detect whether it is a Buy or Sell

or Decide if it should be a Limit or Stop order

or order Calculate Stop Loss and Take Profit from your fixed dollar risk and RR ratio

and from your fixed dollar risk and RR ratio Create, modify or delete the corresponding pending order when you move or remove the line

You focus on price levels and analysis, AutoTradeBot++ turns your lines into precise, consistent orders.

💰 True Risk Management in Dollar Terms

At the heart of AutoTradeBot++ is a clear and strict risk model: you define your Risk (USD) and your Risk-to-Reward ratio, and the EA does all the math for you.

Position size is calculated from your Risk , tick value and SL distance

, tick value and SL distance Stop Loss is placed so that the maximum loss per trade equals your chosen risk

per trade equals your chosen risk Take Profit is set according to the selected RR ratio (1:2, 1:3, …)

(1:2, 1:3, …) Minimum stop levels required by the broker are checked automatically

Whether you trade a small or large account, your risk stays fixed, measurable and repeatable on every setup.

🔒 Multi-Level Risk-Free Engine

AutoTradeBot++ includes a powerful multi-level risk-free system that protects your equity as the trade moves in your favor. No more guessing where to move your SL – the EA uses your Risk value as a reference.

When the trade reaches at least 1R profit, the EA can move SL to break-even or start locking profit (configurable)

profit, the EA can move SL to or start locking profit (configurable) As price reaches 2R, 3R, … the SL is stepped forward and more profit is secured

the SL is stepped forward and more profit is secured Each position has its own saved risk-free level to avoid unnecessary SL changes

Only better SL values are accepted – the EA never worsens your stop

This turns your trades into a dynamic, step-by-step process: as long as the market keeps moving in your direction, more profit is locked in.

🛡️ Safety Filters & Smart Order Handling

Margin Check – before placing any order, the EA verifies that your free margin is sufficient; if not, the trade is skipped safely.

– before placing any order, the EA verifies that your free margin is sufficient; if not, the trade is skipped safely. Broker Stop Levels – SL and TP distances are validated against the broker’s minimum stop levels.

– SL and TP distances are validated against the broker’s minimum stop levels. Clean-up Logic – if a line is deleted, the related order is removed; if an order is filled, the corresponding line is deleted.

– if a line is deleted, the related order is removed; if an order is filled, the corresponding line is deleted. Magic Number and symbol filters keep your other EAs and manual trades untouched.

📊 On-Chart Info Panel (Optional & Lightweight)

AutoTradeBot++ comes with a compact information display that you can enable or disable:

Account Balance and Equity

and Used Margin , Free Margin and Margin Level %

, and Number of open trades and current floating P/L

List of all active pending orders with type, lot size, entry price, SL and TP

The UI can be collapsed/expanded with a simple double-click and moved to any corner of the chart. If you prefer a clean chart, you can switch off labels and arrows in the inputs.

⚙️ Minimal, User-Friendly Interface

On the chart you’ll find:

A small handle [+]/[-] to collapse or expand the panel

to collapse or expand the panel A button to show where to edit the EA inputs (risk, RR, etc.)

A Risk-Free button to quickly turn the risk-free engine ON or OFF

All elements are lightweight, draggable and designed not to clutter your chart.

👤 Who Is AutoTradeBot++ For?

Scalpers who need fast, consistent execution with strict dollar risk

who need fast, consistent execution with strict dollar risk Day traders who place multiple pending orders at key levels

who place multiple pending orders at key levels Swing traders who want automatic risk-free and partial protection as price moves

who want automatic risk-free and partial protection as price moves Any trader who already has a strategy and wants the execution and risk management automated

AutoTradeBot++ does not generate signals. You remain the decision-maker; the EA simply transforms your levels and risk rules into precise, disciplined execution.

🚀 Turn Your Lines into a Professional Trade Engine

If you are tired of recalculating lot sizes, manually moving SL to break-even and babysitting every trade, AutoTradeBot++ will become your new trading assistant.

Draw your levels, define your risk, and let the EA handle the heavy lifting of order placement, safety checks and multi-level risk-free management.

Focus on your edge. Let AutoTradeBot++ execute it with discipline.