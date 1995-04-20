Market Time Watch MT4
- Indicators
- Amirhossein Bakhtiari
- Version: 1.10
A clean, lightweight and essential time-tracking tool for every trader
Market Time Watch is a professional on-chart time display designed for traders who need an accurate real-time clock and precise candle timing while analyzing the markets. This tool helps you instantly see current local time, server time, and candle countdown directly on your chart without any clutter or heavy UI components.
Whether you scalp fast markets, swing-trade sessions, or simply need a clean time reference at a glance, Market Time Watch gives you all timing information in the most minimal and elegant way.
⭐ Why traders love Market Time Watch
- Ultra-lightweight and optimized for all MT4/MT5 environments
- Does not redraw charts or interfere with EAs or indicators
- Zero lag, zero load, no CPU consumption
- Perfect for scalping, day trading, news trading and indexes (US30, NAS100, Gold, Forex)
- Professional visual design that fits any chart theme
🔥 Key Features
✔ Real-Time Clock
Displays current time clearly on the chart (local or server time).
✔ Candle Timer
Shows how much time is left until the current candle closes. Ideal for scalpers and news traders.
✔ Modern Information Panel
A beautiful pop-up panel containing:
The panel opens with one click and stays above the chart.
✔ Customizable Position
Move the clock anywhere using X-Y offsets.
✔ Non-intrusive design
Works safely with all templates, EAs, indicators and chart styles.
🎯 Who is this tool for?
- Scalpers
- Indices traders (US30, NAS100, GER40…)
- Gold & Oil traders
- Forex intraday traders
- Anyone who needs clean time visibility on the chart
If your strategy depends on precise candle timing, Market Time Watch is essential.
💡 Why this tool is better than free scripts
- A polished UI
- Perfect alignment with MT5 rendering
- Multi-product info panel
- Stable performance on all devices
- No flicker, no jumps, no CPU drain
This is a professional-grade tool built and tested for reliability.
🛠 Additional Functions
- Clean “i” info button
- 3-column product table
- Contact and support footer
- Multi-symbol friendly
- Compatible with templates & profiles
⭐ Native MT4 & MT5 Support
- Forex
- Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)
- Indices (US30, NAS100, US500, DAX)
- Crypto pairs
- All timeframes
