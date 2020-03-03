AutoTradeBot FOREX
- Experts
- Amirhossein Bakhtiari
- Version: 2.21
- Activations: 5
Draw lines. Set your risk. Let the bot do the rest.
AutoTradeBot++ is a professional trade execution and risk management Expert Advisor designed for traders who want clean charts, fixed dollar risk and automated risk-free management – without giving up control of their strategy. You decide where to trade, the EA handles how to trade.
Dedicated builds of AutoTradeBot++ are available for Gold (XAUUSD), Dow Jones (US30), NASDAQ (US100), all Forex pairs and S&P 500 (US500). You can find and download them in the developer panel and on the TesterMob platforms: testermob.com / market.testermob.com.
🎯 Concept: Trade by Simply Naming Your Lines
Instead of opening each order manually, AutoTradeBot++ uses horizontal lines on the chart as trade instructions. You just draw and name the lines, for example:
- 1_buy_0.10 → Buy order with 0.10 lot
- 1_sell_0.05 → Sell order with 0.05 lot
The EA will automatically:
- Detect whether it is a Buy or Sell
- Decide if it should be a Limit or Stop order
- Calculate Stop Loss and Take Profit from your fixed dollar risk and RR ratio
- Create, modify or delete the corresponding pending order when you move or remove the line
You focus on price levels and analysis, AutoTradeBot++ turns your lines into precise, consistent orders.
💰 True Risk Management in Dollar Terms
At the heart of AutoTradeBot++ is a clear and strict risk model: you define your Risk (USD) and your Risk-to-Reward ratio, and the EA does all the math for you.
- Position size is calculated from your Risk, tick value and SL distance
- Stop Loss is placed so that the maximum loss per trade equals your chosen risk
- Take Profit is set according to the selected RR ratio (1:2, 1:3, …)
- Minimum stop levels required by the broker are checked automatically
Whether you trade a small or large account, your risk stays fixed, measurable and repeatable on every setup.
🔒 Multi-Level Risk-Free Engine
AutoTradeBot++ includes a powerful multi-level risk-free system that protects your equity as the trade moves in your favor. No more guessing where to move your SL – the EA uses your Risk value as a reference.
- When the trade reaches at least 1R profit, the EA can move SL to break-even or start locking profit (configurable)
- As price reaches 2R, 3R, … the SL is stepped forward and more profit is secured
- Each position has its own saved risk-free level to avoid unnecessary SL changes
- Only better SL values are accepted – the EA never worsens your stop
This turns your trades into a dynamic, step-by-step process: as long as the market keeps moving in your direction, more profit is locked in.
🛡️ Safety Filters & Smart Order Handling
- Margin Check – before placing any order, the EA verifies that your free margin is sufficient; if not, the trade is skipped safely.
- Broker Stop Levels – SL and TP distances are validated against the broker’s minimum stop levels.
- Clean-up Logic – if a line is deleted, the related order is removed; if an order is filled, the corresponding line is deleted.
- Magic Number and symbol filters keep your other EAs and manual trades untouched.
📊 On-Chart Info Panel (Optional & Lightweight)
AutoTradeBot++ comes with a compact information display that you can enable or disable:
- Account Balance and Equity
- Used Margin, Free Margin and Margin Level %
- Number of open trades and current floating P/L
- List of all active pending orders with type, lot size, entry price, SL and TP
The UI can be collapsed/expanded with a simple double-click and moved to any corner of the chart. If you prefer a clean chart, you can switch off labels and arrows in the inputs.
⚙️ Minimal, User-Friendly Interface
On the chart you’ll find:
- A small handle [+]/[-] to collapse or expand the panel
- A button to show where to edit the EA inputs (risk, RR, etc.)
- A Risk-Free button to quickly turn the risk-free engine ON or OFF
All elements are lightweight, draggable and designed not to clutter your chart.
👤 Who Is AutoTradeBot++ For?
- Scalpers who need fast, consistent execution with strict dollar risk
- Day traders who place multiple pending orders at key levels
- Swing traders who want automatic risk-free and partial protection as price moves
- Any trader who already has a strategy and wants the execution and risk management automated
AutoTradeBot++ does not generate signals. You remain the decision-maker; the EA simply transforms your levels and risk rules into precise, disciplined execution.
🚀 Turn Your Lines into a Professional Trade Engine
If you are tired of recalculating lot sizes, manually moving SL to break-even and babysitting every trade, AutoTradeBot++ will become your new trading assistant.
Draw your levels, define your risk, and let the EA handle the heavy lifting of order placement, safety checks and multi-level risk-free management.
Focus on your edge. Let AutoTradeBot++ execute it with discipline.