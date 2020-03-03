AutoTrade NASDAQ

AutoTradeBot++ – Line-Based Pending Orders & Multi-Level Risk-Free EA

Draw lines. Set your risk. Let the bot do the rest.

AutoTradeBot++ is a professional trade execution and risk management Expert Advisor designed for traders who want clean charts, fixed dollar risk and automated risk-free management – without giving up control of their strategy. You decide where to trade, the EA handles how to trade.

Dedicated builds of AutoTradeBot++ are available for Gold (XAUUSD), Dow Jones (US30), NASDAQ (US100), all Forex pairs and S&P 500 (US500). You can find and download them in the developer panel and on the TesterMob platforms: testermob.com / market.testermob.com.

🎯 Concept: Trade by Simply Naming Your Lines

Instead of opening each order manually, AutoTradeBot++ uses horizontal lines on the chart as trade instructions. You just draw and name the lines, for example:

  • 1_buy_0.10 → Buy order with 0.10 lot
  • 1_sell_0.05 → Sell order with 0.05 lot

The EA will automatically:

  • Detect whether it is a Buy or Sell
  • Decide if it should be a Limit or Stop order
  • Calculate Stop Loss and Take Profit from your fixed dollar risk and RR ratio
  • Create, modify or delete the corresponding pending order when you move or remove the line

You focus on price levels and analysis, AutoTradeBot++ turns your lines into precise, consistent orders.

💰 True Risk Management in Dollar Terms

At the heart of AutoTradeBot++ is a clear and strict risk model: you define your Risk (USD) and your Risk-to-Reward ratio, and the EA does all the math for you.

  • Position size is calculated from your Risk, tick value and SL distance
  • Stop Loss is placed so that the maximum loss per trade equals your chosen risk
  • Take Profit is set according to the selected RR ratio (1:2, 1:3, …)
  • Minimum stop levels required by the broker are checked automatically

Whether you trade a small or large account, your risk stays fixed, measurable and repeatable on every setup.

🔒 Multi-Level Risk-Free Engine

AutoTradeBot++ includes a powerful multi-level risk-free system that protects your equity as the trade moves in your favor. No more guessing where to move your SL – the EA uses your Risk value as a reference.

  • When the trade reaches at least 1R profit, the EA can move SL to break-even or start locking profit (configurable)
  • As price reaches 2R, 3R, … the SL is stepped forward and more profit is secured
  • Each position has its own saved risk-free level to avoid unnecessary SL changes
  • Only better SL values are accepted – the EA never worsens your stop

This turns your trades into a dynamic, step-by-step process: as long as the market keeps moving in your direction, more profit is locked in.

🛡️ Safety Filters & Smart Order Handling

  • Margin Check – before placing any order, the EA verifies that your free margin is sufficient; if not, the trade is skipped safely.
  • Broker Stop Levels – SL and TP distances are validated against the broker’s minimum stop levels.
  • Clean-up Logic – if a line is deleted, the related order is removed; if an order is filled, the corresponding line is deleted.
  • Magic Number and symbol filters keep your other EAs and manual trades untouched.

📊 On-Chart Info Panel (Optional & Lightweight)

AutoTradeBot++ comes with a compact information display that you can enable or disable:

  • Account Balance and Equity
  • Used Margin, Free Margin and Margin Level %
  • Number of open trades and current floating P/L
  • List of all active pending orders with type, lot size, entry price, SL and TP

The UI can be collapsed/expanded with a simple double-click and moved to any corner of the chart. If you prefer a clean chart, you can switch off labels and arrows in the inputs.

⚙️ Minimal, User-Friendly Interface

On the chart you’ll find:

  • A small handle [+]/[-] to collapse or expand the panel
  • A button to show where to edit the EA inputs (risk, RR, etc.)
  • A Risk-Free button to quickly turn the risk-free engine ON or OFF

All elements are lightweight, draggable and designed not to clutter your chart.

👤 Who Is AutoTradeBot++ For?

  • Scalpers who need fast, consistent execution with strict dollar risk
  • Day traders who place multiple pending orders at key levels
  • Swing traders who want automatic risk-free and partial protection as price moves
  • Any trader who already has a strategy and wants the execution and risk management automated

AutoTradeBot++ does not generate signals. You remain the decision-maker; the EA simply transforms your levels and risk rules into precise, disciplined execution.

🚀 Turn Your Lines into a Professional Trade Engine

If you are tired of recalculating lot sizes, manually moving SL to break-even and babysitting every trade, AutoTradeBot++ will become your new trading assistant.

Draw your levels, define your risk, and let the EA handle the heavy lifting of order placement, safety checks and multi-level risk-free management.

Focus on your edge. Let AutoTradeBot++ execute it with discipline.


