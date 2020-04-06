Thunder Breaker EA is an advanced pending-order breakout system engineered for markets with strong volatility and directional momentum. By analyzing volatility expansion, momentum shifts, and structural breakout zones, the EA strategically places pending orders at key levels. These orders are activated only when a genuine breakout occurs, allowing the system to capture clean directional moves while filtering out most false signals. This structured approach enhances entry accuracy and improves trend-following efficiency during fast price movements.

Live account link：https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2343387

In addition to its breakout logic, Thunder Breaker EA integrates a controlled Progressive Lot Scaling mechanism. As the breakout direction becomes clearer and momentum continues to strengthen, the system gradually increases position size in a regulated manner. Unlike traditional martingale methods, this progressive scaling is designed to be safer, more stable, and fully rule-based, enabling stronger profit extension during confirmed trends while maintaining defensive behavior during choppy or uncertain conditions.

The EA is suitable for XAUUSD and major FX pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, and more. It performs optimally in market environments characterized by rising volatility, directional expansion, and clean breakout structures. With a straightforward parameter layout, traders can easily configure lot sizes, scaling steps, and risk preferences according to their account size and trading goals.

The Risk control (Recommended: OFF) parameter is designed as an optional risk-related setting. For both real trading and backtesting, this switch should remain OFF to allow the EA to operate under its full original strategy logic, ensuring optimal performance and consistent behavior across all market conditions.

Thunder Breaker EA is ideal for traders seeking a reliable breakout engine capable of capturing directional momentum during fast-moving market phases. Its combination of structured entries, clean breakout detection, and controlled scaling provides a powerful automated solution for achieving stable, high-quality breakout trading results.