Thunder Breaker

Thunder Breaker EA is an advanced pending-order breakout system engineered for markets with strong volatility and directional momentum. By analyzing volatility expansion, momentum shifts, and structural breakout zones, the EA strategically places pending orders at key levels. These orders are activated only when a genuine breakout occurs, allowing the system to capture clean directional moves while filtering out most false signals. This structured approach enhances entry accuracy and improves trend-following efficiency during fast price movements.

Live account link：https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2343387

In addition to its breakout logic, Thunder Breaker EA integrates a controlled Progressive Lot Scaling mechanism. As the breakout direction becomes clearer and momentum continues to strengthen, the system gradually increases position size in a regulated manner. Unlike traditional martingale methods, this progressive scaling is designed to be safer, more stable, and fully rule-based, enabling stronger profit extension during confirmed trends while maintaining defensive behavior during choppy or uncertain conditions.

The EA is suitable for XAUUSD and major FX pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, and more. It performs optimally in market environments characterized by rising volatility, directional expansion, and clean breakout structures. With a straightforward parameter layout, traders can easily configure lot sizes, scaling steps, and risk preferences according to their account size and trading goals.

The Risk control (Recommended: OFF) parameter is designed as an optional risk-related setting. For both real trading and backtesting, this switch should remain OFF to allow the EA to operate under its full original strategy logic, ensuring optimal performance and consistent behavior across all market conditions.

Thunder Breaker EA is ideal for traders seeking a reliable breakout engine capable of capturing directional momentum during fast-moving market phases. Its combination of structured entries, clean breakout detection, and controlled scaling provides a powerful automated solution for achieving stable, high-quality breakout trading results.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Smart Trend and Range EA
Cong Wei Jia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Trend and Range EA – Stable Non-Martingale Strategy Monitoring Account (Demo) Achieved 8.1× profit in 1.5 years , trading one position per signal , each trade with a stop loss . Smart Trend and Range EA is a fully automated trading system that intelligently switches between trend-following and range-trading logic to adapt to changing market conditions. It does not use any Martingale, Grid, or averaging methods — every trade is independent and single-entry , ensuring full control over ris
Gold Terminator EA
Cong Wei Jia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Terminator EA is a fully automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAUUSD) trading. The core logic follows a single-trade mode , meaning it opens only one position at a time — no martingale, no grid, no averaging. This design ensures stability, low risk, and consistent performance , making it ideal for conservative traders and professional fund managers . Live Account Link： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2342785 The system intelligently analyzes market volatility and price
Poseidon X4
Cong Wei Jia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Poseidon X4 is a professional breakout trading system specially designed for gold (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe . It focuses on precision trend detection, disciplined order execution, and consistent long-term performance. The system is built for traders who seek stability and efficiency rather than high-frequency randomness. Poseidon X4 intelligently identifies key breakout zones and places pending orders at strategic levels. Once triggered, it manages positions dynamically — securing profits wit
Ares Hunter
Cong Wei Jia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Monitoring Account (Demo) Gained 31.6× profit in 10 months , trading XAUUSD (Gold), M15 timeframe. Demo Account: Broker: AUSCommercial-Demo Account: 100285857 Contact: vx563664524 Ares Hunter is a powerful, intelligent trading system engineered for gold and major currency pairs. Named after the Greek God of War, it embodies precision, discipline, and strategic aggression — attacking when the opportunity arises, and defending when markets turn volatile. At its core, Ares Hunter is a trend-follo
Valkyrie Gold
Cong Wei Jia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Valkyrie Gold is an advanced automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute (M15) timeframe. It embodies the spirit of precision and discipline — executing every trade with strategic intent, controlled exposure, and intelligent adaptation to market dynamics. Live Account Link： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2342786 Unlike typical grid or martingale systems, Valkyrie Gold operates through a structured single-entry logic with strict stop-loss protection on every
Zeus Hedge AI
Cong Wei Jia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Zeus Hedge AI is an advanced trading system powered by Machine Learning and Deep Learning technologies , developed through extensive live optimization and professional algorithmic modeling. While deeply optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , it is also fully compatible with EURUSD and EURGBP , maintaining high stability and low risk across various market conditions and timeframes. The EA utilizes AI-driven Deep Learning models to analyze price behavior, volatility patterns, trend intensity, and volume dy
Ares Quantum
Cong Wei Jia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ares Quantum is an advanced AI-powered hedge trading system built on Machine Learning and Deep Learning technology. It is designed for gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD , enabling intelligent recognition of volatility, precise entry timing, and adaptive risk management. Unlike traditional grid or martingale systems, Ares Quantum applies a dual-directional hedge engine that dynamically adjusts position size and direction according to real-time market conditions. Its
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt