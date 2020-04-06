Ares Quantum

Ares Quantum is an advanced AI-powered hedge trading system built on Machine Learning and Deep Learning technology.
It is designed for gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD, enabling intelligent recognition of volatility, precise entry timing, and adaptive risk management.

Unlike traditional grid or martingale systems, Ares Quantum applies a dual-directional hedge engine that dynamically adjusts position size and direction according to real-time market conditions. Its Smart Volatility Control system ensures balanced performance during both trending and ranging phases, maintaining stability even through strong price fluctuations.

The AI core continuously learns from live trading data to refine entry logic, optimize internal parameters, and evolve with the market. This ensures a truly intelligent, self-adaptive strategy that remains consistent and robust across different environments.

📊 Recommended setup: Gold (XAUUSD), EURUSD, GBPUSD — 15-minute timeframe
💰 Recommended balance: Minimum 3000 USD
⚙️ Note: The EA includes a Risk switch (off recommended).
Please turn it off during backtesting or live trading to activate the full AI trading logic and ensure optimal performance.

Core Advantages:
⚡ AI Deep Learning · Intelligent Decision Engine
⚡ Multi-Symbol Adaptation · Gold & Major Currencies
⚡ Advanced Hedge Logic · Dual-Directional Stability
⚡ Smart Volatility Control · Long-Term Consistency

Ares Quantum — Where Intelligent Balance Meets AI Precision.


More from author
Smart Trend and Range EA
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Live Signal (Real Trading Data)  https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2341050 Live Signal (Real Trading Data) ： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2346893 Smart Trend and Range EA Smart Trend and Range EA is an automated trading program designed to operate based on market structure analysis under different market conditions. The EA analyzes price behavior and market structure to apply different trading logic in trending markets and ranging markets. It does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or recover
Gold Terminator EA
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Gold Terminator EA is a fully automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAUUSD) trading. The core logic follows a single-trade mode , meaning it opens only one position at a time — no martingale, no grid, no averaging. This design ensures stability, low risk, and consistent performance , making it ideal for conservative traders and professional fund managers . Live Account Link： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2342785 The system intelligently analyzes market volatility and price
Poseidon X4
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Poseidon X4 is a professional breakout trading system specially designed for gold (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe . It focuses on precision trend detection, disciplined order execution, and consistent long-term performance. The system is built for traders who seek stability and efficiency rather than high-frequency randomness. Poseidon X4 intelligently identifies key breakout zones and places pending orders at strategic levels. Once triggered, it manages positions dynamically — securing profits wit
Ares Hunter
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Monitoring Account (Demo) Gained 31.6× profit in 10 months , trading XAUUSD (Gold), M15 timeframe. Demo Account: Broker: AUSCommercial-Demo Account: 100285857 Contact: vx563664524 Live account link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2343389 Ares Hunter is a powerful, intelligent trading system engineered for gold and major currency pairs. Named after the Greek God of War, it embodies precision, discipline, and strategic aggression — attacking when the opportunity arises, and defending when mark
Valkyrie Gold
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Valkyrie Gold is an advanced automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute (M15) timeframe. It embodies the spirit of precision and discipline — executing every trade with strategic intent, controlled exposure, and intelligent adaptation to market dynamics. Live Account Link： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2342786 Unlike typical grid or martingale systems, Valkyrie Gold operates through a structured single-entry logic with strict stop-loss protection on every
Zeus Hedge AI
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Zeus Hedge AI is an advanced trading system powered by Machine Learning and Deep Learning technologies , developed through extensive live optimization and professional algorithmic modeling. While deeply optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , it is also fully compatible with EURUSD and EURGBP , maintaining high stability and low risk across various market conditions and timeframes. The EA utilizes AI-driven Deep Learning models to analyze price behavior, volatility patterns, trend intensity, and volume dy
Thunder Breaker
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Thunder Breaker EA is an advanced pending-order breakout system engineered for markets with strong volatility and directional momentum. By analyzing volatility expansion, momentum shifts, and structural breakout zones, the EA strategically places pending orders at key levels. These orders are activated only when a genuine breakout occurs, allowing the system to capture clean directional moves while filtering out most false signals. This structured approach enhances entry accuracy and improves tr
Neural Hedge AI
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Neural Hedge AI is a multi-currency correlation hedge engine designed to operate across three highly related symbols, such as AUDNZD, AUDCAD, and NZDCAD . The EA captures the natural price relationships among these pairs and constructs balanced hedge positions to achieve smoother equity curves and long-term stability. By combining correlation logic with smart grid management, dynamic distance control, weighted take-profit, and intelligent volatility-adaptive TP modules, the EA delivers a robust
Vector AI
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Vector AI is an intelligent trading system built on multi-symbol structural analysis and mean-reversion principles. It is designed to provide stable, smooth, and sustainable long-term growth. The system continuously monitors price deviations, cross-pair behavior, and structural changes across multiple correlated instruments, identifying statistically favorable reversion opportunities and executing trades in a diversified manner to reduce single-point exposure. Live account monitoring link： https
Gold Overlord
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Gold Overlord is a professional trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD , built on a refined combination of trend recognition and a smart averaging model . Its core philosophy is simple: stable growth, controlled risk, and long-term consistency in the highly volatile gold market. Unlike aggressive systems that rely on luck or uncontrolled exposure, Gold Overlord focuses on reading market structure, filtering noise, and entering positions only when the environment is favorable. Through mul
