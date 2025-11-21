Economic calendar defender
- Utilities
- Damaso Perez Moneo Suarez
- Version: 2.20
- Updated: 14 December 2025
Economic Calendar Defender – Smart News Protection for MT5
Economic Calendar Defender is a utility designed to protect your trades during high-volatility events caused by important economic news without needing to be in front of the chart or modifying your standard trading operations or the EAs you were using.
Simply install it on any chart, and the EA will be responsible for monitoring the economic calendar in real-time and managing your trades before, during, and after each relevant event.
If you trade with prop firms, this type of protection is essential: firms often penalize trading during high-impact news, violent spreads, or abrupt market movements.
This EA helps you comply with these rules by preventing unexpected news from damaging your account or invalidating your evaluation.
Main features
- Automatic protection against economic news: The EA automatically downloads the economic calendar from ForexFacotry and detects events by currency and impact. No additional installation is needed: just enable WebRequest and add the ForexFactory URL as shown in the images.
- Complete management of trades around the news: Before each event, the EA can:
- Close trades with profit (optional).
- Close trades with loss (optional).
- Simply temporarily remove the Take Profit to avoid unexpected executions due to volatility spikes.
- After the news: The EA automatically restores the TP. It maintains control until the market returns to normal conditions.
- Removes pending orders (Stop/Limit) to prevent them from being activated during the news due to volatility and thus comply with possible prop firm requirements.
- Granular control over which news you want to monitor: You can choose:
- Impact: Low, Medium, High.
- Specific currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, etc.).
- Includes the option to add special symbols like indices that are affected by certain news.
- Customizable protection window: Define how many minutes before and after each event the EA's rules are activated to adjust to possible requirements and avoid the most abrupt movements.
- Compatible and configurable to manage manual operations and external EAs.
- Visualization on the chart: The EA displays:
- Information about detected upcoming news.
- Orders that have been managed.
- Lightweight, stable, and designed for real trading: It does not open trades, does not consume resources, and can function in the background for weeks.
Who is it for?
- Traders who need protection during high-impact news
- Users of prop firms (FTMO, MFF, Alpha, Funding Pips, etc.)
- Traders who want to automate the control of the economic calendar
- Users who trade with several EAs and need an extra layer of security
How it works
The EA automatically downloads the upcoming news. If a piece of news matches the configured filters (currency + impact):
- It activates protection in the defined time window.
- Before the news, the EA:
- Partially closes or manages TP according to your parameters.
- During the news, it prevents certain trades from remaining open.
- Afterward, it returns the positions to their original state.
Requirements
- Before using the EA, you must enable WebRequest for the news URL, as shown in the images:
- Tools - Options - Expert Advisors - Allow WebRequest for the listed URLs
- Add: https://nfs.faireconomy.media
- If the URL is not added, the program will show an error message
- The program generates a file with the date of the day, which is located in its own folder […]/MQL5/Files. If you want to test on demo accounts, you can modify that file to perform tests.
Limitations
It cannot avoid slippage, requotes, or broker-specific executions.
It is a risk reduction tool, not a guarantee against extreme volatility.
It is advisable to confirm the rules with the prop firm to secure the accounts (news to consider, impact, minutes before and after, ....).
If a trade is opened during the news, this trade is instantly closed. This may cause a problem with PropFirms since the trade opens for milliseconds.
General Parameters
- MagicNumber to identify the EA - Identifies which trades belong to this EA. If you manage multiple EAs, define an exclusive MagicNumber.
- Choose the language for messages - Language for the EA's on-screen messages.
- time in sec for showing news in the graphic - Duration (in seconds) to show information about upcoming news on the chart.
- time in sec for showing operations modified in the graphic - Duration (in seconds) to show messages on the chart about operations that have been modified.
News Configuration
- Minutes before news to manage operations - Minutes before a news event when the EA will start managing and protecting trades.
- Minutes after news to manage operations - Minutes after a news event when protection will remain active.
- Manual news Time Zone correction (hours) - Parameter (initially 0) used to adjust the time if the news time is not displayed correctly (e.g., news is at 14:00 local time but appears at 13:00 on the chart). In this example, you would set '1' to add one hour for correct display.
Trades Management
- Manage Manual operations too. If false, Manual (or not ID) operations will not be modified - If true, the EA will also manage manual trades. If false, it will only manage trades with the defined MagicNumber.
- Close trades with profit just before News. If false, TP is removed during News - If true, trades in profit will be closed before the news. If false, the TP is temporarily removed to avoid unexpected executions.
- Close trades with losses just before News. If false, TP is removed during News - If true, trades in loss will be closed before the news. If false, the TP is temporarily removed.
impact
- Check low impact news - Select whether you want low impact news to activate the filter.
- Check medium impact news - Select whether you want medium impact news to activate the filter.
- Check High impact news - Select whether you want high impact news to activate the filter.
Currencies
- Check ALL - Select whether you want news for all currencies (AUD, CAD, CHF, CNY, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD) to activate the filter. In any case, it will check if the currency is in the position symbol to manage it according to the configuration.
- Check AUD news - Checks for AUD news.
- Check CAD news - Checks for CAD news.
- Check CHF news - Checks for CHF news.
- Check CNY news - Checks for CNY news.
- Check EUR news - Checks for EUR news.
- Check GBP news - Checks for GBP news.
- Check JPY news - Checks for JPY news.
- Check NZD news - Checks for NZD news.
- Check USD news - Checks for USD news.
extra currencies relations
- Coin to consider relation 1 - Currency that affects a symbol that does not include its name (e.g., USD to NASDAQ).
- Symbol to consider relation 1 - Symbol that is affected by the currency defined in the previous field.
- Coin to consider relation 2 - Currency that affects a symbol that does not include its name (e.g., USD to NASDAQ).
- Symbol to consider relation 2 - Symbol that is affected by the currency defined in the previous field.
- Coin to consider relation 3 - Currency that affects a symbol that does not include its name (e.g., USD to NASDAQ).
- Symbol to consider relation 3 - Symbol that is affected by the currency defined in the previous field.
- Coin to consider relation 4 - Currency that affects a symbol that does not include its name (e.g., USD to NASDAQ).
- Symbol to consider relation 4 - Symbol that is affected by the currency defined in the previous field.
- Coin to consider relation 5 - Currency that affects a symbol that does not include its name (e.g., USD to NASDAQ).
- Symbol to consider relation 5 - Symbol that is affected by the currency defined in the previous field.
Conclusion
Economic Calendar Defender is a lightweight, robust, and essential tool for any trader who wants to protect their account from the most dangerous moments in the market.
Whether you trade with EAs or manually, with prop firms or a proprietary account, this EA helps you avoid the extreme volatility that can ruin your trading in seconds.
