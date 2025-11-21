Economic calendar defender

Economic Calendar Defender – Smart News Protection for MT5

Economic Calendar Defender is a utility designed to protect your trades during high-volatility events caused by important economic news without needing to be in front of the chart or modifying your standard trading operations or the EAs you were using.
Simply install it on any chart, and the EA will be responsible for monitoring the economic calendar in real-time and managing your trades before, during, and after each relevant event.
If you trade with prop firms, this type of protection is essential: firms often penalize trading during high-impact news, violent spreads, or abrupt market movements.
This EA helps you comply with these rules by preventing unexpected news from damaging your account or invalidating your evaluation.


Main features

  • Automatic protection against economic news: The EA automatically downloads the economic calendar from ForexFacotry and detects events by currency and impact. No additional installation is needed: just enable WebRequest and add the ForexFactory URL as shown in the images.
  • Complete management of trades around the news: Before each event, the EA can:
    • Close trades with profit (optional).
    • Close trades with loss (optional).
    • Simply temporarily remove the Take Profit to avoid unexpected executions due to volatility spikes.
  • After the news: The EA automatically restores the TP. It maintains control until the market returns to normal conditions.
  • Removes pending orders (Stop/Limit) to prevent them from being activated during the news due to volatility and thus comply with possible prop firm requirements.
  • Granular control over which news you want to monitor: You can choose:
    • Impact: Low, Medium, High.
    • Specific currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, etc.).
    • Includes the option to add special symbols like indices that are affected by certain news.
  • Customizable protection window: Define how many minutes before and after each event the EA's rules are activated to adjust to possible requirements and avoid the most abrupt movements.
  • Compatible and configurable to manage manual operations and external EAs.
  • Visualization on the chart: The EA displays:
    • Information about detected upcoming news.
    • Orders that have been managed.
  • Lightweight, stable, and designed for real trading: It does not open trades, does not consume resources, and can function in the background for weeks.

Who is it for?

  • Traders who need protection during high-impact news
  • Users of prop firms (FTMO, MFF, Alpha, Funding Pips, etc.)
  • Traders who want to automate the control of the economic calendar
  • Users who trade with several EAs and need an extra layer of security

How it works

The EA automatically downloads the upcoming news. If a piece of news matches the configured filters (currency + impact):
  • It activates protection in the defined time window.
  • Before the news, the EA:
    • Partially closes or manages TP according to your parameters.
  • During the news, it prevents certain trades from remaining open.
  • Afterward, it returns the positions to their original state.

Requirements

  • Before using the EA, you must enable WebRequest for the news URL, as shown in the images:
    • Tools - Options - Expert Advisors - Allow WebRequest for the listed URLs
    • Add: https://nfs.faireconomy.media
    • If the URL is not added, the program will show an error message
  • The program generates a file with the date of the day, which is located in its own folder […]/MQL5/Files. If you want to test on demo accounts, you can modify that file to perform tests.

Limitations

It cannot avoid slippage, requotes, or broker-specific executions.
It is a risk reduction tool, not a guarantee against extreme volatility.
It is advisable to confirm the rules with the prop firm to secure the accounts (news to consider, impact, minutes before and after, ....).
If a trade is opened during the news, this trade is instantly closed. This may cause a problem with PropFirms since the trade opens for milliseconds.

General Parameters

  • MagicNumber to identify the EA - Identifies which trades belong to this EA. If you manage multiple EAs, define an exclusive MagicNumber.
  • Choose the language for messages - Language for the EA's on-screen messages.
  • time in sec for showing news in the graphic - Duration (in seconds) to show information about upcoming news on the chart.
  • time in sec for showing operations modified in the graphic - Duration (in seconds) to show messages on the chart about operations that have been modified.

News Configuration

  • Minutes before news to manage operations - Minutes before a news event when the EA will start managing and protecting trades.
  • Minutes after news to manage operations - Minutes after a news event when protection will remain active.
  • Manual news Time Zone correction (hours) - Parameter (initially 0) used to adjust the time if the news time is not displayed correctly (e.g., news is at 14:00 local time but appears at 13:00 on the chart). In this example, you would set '1' to add one hour for correct display.

Trades Management

  • Manage Manual operations too. If false, Manual (or not ID) operations will not be modified - If true, the EA will also manage manual trades. If false, it will only manage trades with the defined MagicNumber.
  • Close trades with profit just before News. If false, TP is removed during News - If true, trades in profit will be closed before the news. If false, the TP is temporarily removed to avoid unexpected executions.
  • Close trades with losses just before News. If false, TP is removed during News - If true, trades in loss will be closed before the news. If false, the TP is temporarily removed.

impact

  • Check low impact news - Select whether you want low impact news to activate the filter.
  • Check medium impact news - Select whether you want medium impact news to activate the filter.
  • Check High impact news - Select whether you want high impact news to activate the filter.

Currencies

  • Check ALL - Select whether you want news for all currencies (AUD, CAD, CHF, CNY, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD) to activate the filter. In any case, it will check if the currency is in the position symbol to manage it according to the configuration.
  • Check AUD news - Checks for AUD news.
  • Check CAD news - Checks for CAD news.
  • Check CHF news - Checks for CHF news.
  • Check CNY news - Checks for CNY news.
  • Check EUR news - Checks for EUR news.
  • Check GBP news - Checks for GBP news.
  • Check JPY news - Checks for JPY news.
  • Check NZD news - Checks for NZD news.
  • Check USD news - Checks for USD news.

extra currencies relations

  • Coin to consider relation 1 - Currency that affects a symbol that does not include its name (e.g., USD to NASDAQ).
  • Symbol to consider relation 1 - Symbol that is affected by the currency defined in the previous field.
  • Coin to consider relation 2 - Currency that affects a symbol that does not include its name (e.g., USD to NASDAQ).
  • Symbol to consider relation 2 - Symbol that is affected by the currency defined in the previous field.
  • Coin to consider relation 3 - Currency that affects a symbol that does not include its name (e.g., USD to NASDAQ).
  • Symbol to consider relation 3 - Symbol that is affected by the currency defined in the previous field.
  • Coin to consider relation 4 - Currency that affects a symbol that does not include its name (e.g., USD to NASDAQ).
  • Symbol to consider relation 4 - Symbol that is affected by the currency defined in the previous field.
  • Coin to consider relation 5 - Currency that affects a symbol that does not include its name (e.g., USD to NASDAQ).
  • Symbol to consider relation 5 - Symbol that is affected by the currency defined in the previous field.

Conclusion

Economic Calendar Defender is a lightweight, robust, and essential tool for any trader who wants to protect their account from the most dangerous moments in the market.

Whether you trade with EAs or manually, with prop firms or a proprietary account, this EA helps you avoid the extreme volatility that can ruin your trading in seconds.


Recommended products
DeletePendingOrder
Konstantin Chernov
5 (1)
Utilities
Script for deleting pending orders If you need to delete all pending orders you placed, this script will do it for you! It doesn't have any input parameters. Allow AutoTrading before running the script. Usage: Run the script on a chart. If you need a possibility to adjust parameters of the script, use the version with input parameters https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/627 You can download MetaTrader 4 version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/2782
FREE
CloseAllOrders at once
Lamont Simone Reynecke
Libraries
Simple program i created, to help close all your orders instantly when you are busy scalping the market or if you want to avoid news days but still have a lot of orders and pending orders open and can't close them in time.. with this script all you're problems will be solved. Simple drag and drop and the script automatically does it's thing, quick and easy  also a very good tool to use when scalping
FREE
Colored Candle Timer
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Utilities
Candle Time (MT5) The Candle Time indicator shows the remaining time for the current candle on the active chart timeframe. It adapts automatically to the chart period and updates on every tick. This is a charting utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Main functions Display the time remaining for the current candle on any timeframe (M1 to MN). Color-coded state: green when price is above the open (up), gray when unchanged, and red when below the open (do
FREE
Stop Loss With Ptofit Free
JOSE LUIS MOLINA RAJA
Utilities
Stop Loss with Profit Free Version*. Complete Version here. This utility / expert for MetaTrader 5 modifies the stop loss of all your operations dynamically and automatically to ensure the minimum benefits you want, and be able to operate with or without Take Profit. Maximize your benefits, by being able to trade with Unlimited Take Profit. You will ensure the number of minimum points you want to earn in each operation and the stop loss will be adjusted as long as the benefit of the operatio
FREE
Pivot Levels of Day Or Week Or Month
Nikolay Mitrofanov
5 (3)
Utilities
The utility draws pivot levels based on a selection from day week month The previous candlestick of the selected timeframe is taken and the values for the levels are calculated using the following formulas: Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + (R1 -S1) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot)); The style and thickness for all lines are adjusted. The colors for the R, Pivot and S lines ar
FREE
Session Timers
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Utilities
Session Timers (MT5) Session Timers adds a clean ribbon at the bottom of the chart showing the time until open and time until close for major FX sessions. While a session is open, a progress bar fills in real time. Vertical separators also mark session open and close directly on the chart. This is a charting utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Sessions covered Sydney Tokyo Frankfurt London New York Main functions Countdown to each session’s next open/
FREE
Chart Time MT5
Isaac Montesinos Valdes
Indicators
-   Chart Time Indicator is very simple and easy, but it can be very important to control the time before opening any manual trade. This indicator shows the time on the chart between 3 different options. Input Parameters:   -   Show Time : Select all the time options that you want to see. Local Time (Personal Computer Time), Server time (Broker Time) or GMT Time. Recommendations:   -   Use only one Chart Time Indicator for each Chart.
FREE
Simple Trade Terminal
Philipp Ohlrogge
Utilities
Simple Trade Terminal Overview: This Simple Trade Terminal replaces the standard quick-trading buttons. It is important to note that the terminal does not introduce new features; it only makes opening, closing, and setting SL and TP lines more elegant. The inputs are relatively simple and mainly for visual purposes. The cleanest look is achieved by disabling the quick-trading buttons in the chart settings and hiding the border in the Simple Trade Terminal settings. Inputs: Risk Percentage: De
FREE
MT5toTLGRM
Fernando Morales
4.2 (5)
Utilities
Do not use Windows 7 with this EA MT5toTLGRM EA only sends text messages to a Telegram group or channel of your choice. The messages are customizable to show information about any trading activity in the account. Also it shows a daily PnL report. Several instances of this EA can be used simultaneously in the same MT5 terminal for sending messages to different Telegram group/channel but ensure that each one has a different number in [B13] setting. Following are the features of MT5toTLGRM EA send
FREE
Engulfing EMA Arrow Plotter
Axel Aasmund Anderson
Utilities
Engulfing Signal Indicator with EMA Confirmation This indicator is made to identify engulfing candlestick patterns in real-time using a mathematical approach and a constant bar-checking loop. It highlights these patterns as they occur, offering visual cues and confirmation when aligned with specific market conditions. How it works: Engulfing Pattern Detection : The indicator identifies engulfing candles using a division factor. A candle is considered engulfing if the entire range (body + wicks)
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
DemoBitmapOffset
MetaQuotes Ltd.
Utilities
The script illustrates the usage of the OBJPROP_XOFFSET and OBJPROP_YOFFSET properties. It displays the specified fragment of the .BMP image.
FREE
Smart Setup Bot
Joakim Samuel
Utilities
SmartSetup Bot Is an advanced trading tool that combines the flexibility of manual configurations with the power of semi-automated features. It automatically generates graphical objects, displaying critical zones such as support and resistance levels, stop loss and take profit areas, and other essential indicators. SmartSetup Bot provides clear and precise visualization of your trading parameters, facilitating informed decision-making. This bot is designed for traders who value manual control bu
FREE
Smart Trading Copilot MT5
Issam Kassas
4.25 (8)
Utilities
Smart Trading Copilot: Its a smart trading assistant that will help you in your daily trading management, the smart trading copilot comes with a user friendly trade panel which has a modern design and uses cutting edge technology. The smart trading copilot has vast number of features: Risk Management Support: Automatically calculates the appropriate lot size based on the specified risk percentage and stop loss, helping traders manage their risk effectively. Risk-to-Reward Preview: Displays pote
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Simple Engulfing bar BUY
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a buy trade the engulfing bar must close above the previous red bars high Includes Alarm and Phone notifications Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this.
FREE
HYTradePanel MT5
Hai Yang Wu
Utilities
ProTrade Panel – Speed, Precision, Professionalism Master the markets with the ultimate MT5 assistant. Are you tired of the slow, clumsy default execution in MT5? Do you struggle to manage multiple orders during high volatility? ProTrade Panel   is designed for serious manual traders. It combines     One-Click Execution, Breakout Pending Orders, Bulk Closing, and Visual Risk Management   into one sleek, floating interface. Key Features Smart Drag & Drop : Long-press the header to move th
FREE
Raba BreakEven and Trailing StopLoss EA MT5
Aleix Rabassa Puigdomenech
Utilities
Automatically protect you positions with  Raba BreakEven and Trailing StopLoss EA. Functionalities: Automatic break even. Automatic trailing stoploss I you have any doubt you can leave it in comments and I will anwer it asap. If you found this tool helpful for you, a comment and a good rating will be appreciated. Also any proposal will be taken into account for future versions.
FREE
Exact Time
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Exact Time — detailed time on the seconds chart. The utility shows the opening time of the selected candle. This is necessary when working with seconds charts. For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Inputs Base corner — the chart corner to which an object Is attached. X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner. Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner. Text font — font name Font size — font size Color — text color
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Indicators
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
RenkoExpert
Andrey Goida
3.8 (5)
Experts
Renko Expert Advisor based on Renko bar simulation.    The EA has two options for building Renko bars. Classic and ATR. In the classic version, renko bars are marked with areas on the main chart; in the ATR version, renko bars are modeled and drawn in the indicator window. Modeling renko bars inside the EA allows you to optimize the robot better than drawing renko bars offline.   Our new product based on artificial intelligence   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/127820   Telegramm channel
FREE
Multiple Close All
Ynal Al Khalil
Utilities
(Multiple Close All) for MT5 a lightweight and efficient utility designed to help traders close their open positions and pending orders directly from the chart. It provides a clean panel with interactive buttons, allowing quick closing of opened trades and deleting the Pending Orders with one click. Key Features: Close all BUY , SELL , or ALL positions with one click. Close only profitable trades or only losing trades . Close trades filtered by Magic Number or Ticket Number . Perform par
FREE
Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition Mini
Gakko Takahashi
Utilities
Product Overview Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition Mini is a 7-day free trial version of Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition. This Product is a powerful MT5 chart tool that integrates the features of Chart Auto Flow and Focus Time Line. The trial can be used once per user. Variable-speed chart playback and reverse playback Quickly review past price movements with fast playback or perform trade simulations with slow playback. Includes all features of the product Chart Auto Flow Instant focus movement to im
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicators
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
RangeScalper
Ndumiso Mavuso
3.2 (5)
Experts
The strategy is based on finding top and bottoms during the night flat range. The night flat range usually lasts during the Pacific and Asian trading session and is characterized by low volatility. Most night scalpers have one weakness, that is, small gains and few big losses which wipe all the small gains. This Scalper is using Neutral network to avoid days that can potentially have high volatility and result in big loses, Neutral network does this accurately . The Neutral network has currently
FREE
One thousand Pip Direction
Niklas Templin
1 (1)
Experts
One thousand Pip  Set1:TP/SL 20kpip. Set2:TP/SL 10kpip. Set3: TP/SL 5k pip. Set4:  TP/SL 2k pip. Set5:  TP/SL 500 pip. Rate Prop FTMO Broker.  Only Pair DE40, US100, US30. Automatic added EU London Session. This Version works with fixed Lot and buy/sell. Robot Strategy: Trade open = First "Round Price-Number Entry". Write me a Message of Questions when undecided. I send ex4 Code by Request.
FREE
Countdown Clock
Alexandre Borela
4.86 (22)
Utilities
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws a compact countdown clock of the time remaning for the candle to close and: It can be positioned on any corner of the chart; Multiple timeframes; You can add it to an indicator window by dragging it from the MT5 navigator. Different color when the candle has 10 seconds left to close. Customizable colors for better integration with the chart.
FREE
Old Trade Marks JFF
Dmitriy Gurenko
Utilities
This is a decorative utility that replaces the standard marks of completed deals with "Kingdom Come: Deliverance" game style markers. In addition to the graphic display of the price and time of the transaction, the notes also contain a textual representation of the transaction volume. Running utility Drag the utility from the Navigator window to the desired graph. The utility does not use input parameters and does not require configuration. All trademarks available on the chart will be replaced
FREE
Server Clock
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (5)
Utilities
Many friends asked me for a simple, non-obtrusive, resource-friendly clock to track the time during their trades. It seems pretty obvious, but it is a must-have for those trading the market manually, waiting for the Market News, or just to visually know what time it is... Trading is an absorbing endeavor! So, here it is... Totally configurable, including Font Type, Font Size and Chart Location: Upper Left/Center/Right OR Lower Left/Center/Right, with a little twist of adjusting the Offset, just
FREE
Close All Indicators Script for MT5
Mathew Louis Sau Kinminja
Utilities
Indicator Removal Script for MetaTrader 5 (Version 1.4) The Delete  All Indicators Script is a powerful and user-friendly tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to instantly remove all indicators from the main chart, sub-windows, or both, with a single click. Developed by Louis MattFX , this script (Version 1.4) simplifies chart management, saving traders time and effort when resetting their workspace for fresh analysis or new trading strategies. Key Features Flexible Removal Options : Choose to c
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (145)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 5 platform. Multi Language support. MT4 Version  |  User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work i
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilities
Chart Sync indicator - designed to synchronize graphic objects in terminal windows. Can be used as an addition to TradePanel . Before purchasing, you can test the Demo version on a demo account. Demo here . To work, install the indicator on the chart from which you want to copy objects. Graphic objects created on this chart will be automatically copied by the indicator to all charts with the same symbol. The indicator will also copy any changes in graphical objects. Input parameters: exception -
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilities
Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilities
DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilities
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT5 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader. With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance. [Instruction for Risk Manager parameter
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilities
Introducing the Order Manager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT5 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 5. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT4 Version ]  [ Teleg
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
Utilities
The UTM Trade Manager is a powerful, yet intuitive trading tool offering fast, efficient trade execution and advanced features such as the "Ignore Spread" mode and a built-in local trade copier, and others. Designed to simplify your trading operations, it provides a user-friendly graphical interface and on-chart controls for seamless management. Important Notice: This manager may experience performance issues on systems with less than 8GB of RAM or when running on Mac ARM (M1) systems using emul
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilities
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
More from author
Break Runner
Damaso Perez Moneo Suarez
Experts
BreakRunner - Automated Trading with Advanced Risk Management BreakRunner is an Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking to automate their operations with a Price Action scalping strategy and advanced risk control. The robot identifies price accumulations and executes buy or sell trades when key highs or lows are broken. Key Features Trading Strategy: Identifies price accumulation breakouts to execute scalping trades. Recommended for 5-minute timeframes, configurable. Risk Management: Variab
FREE
Break Asian Range
Damaso Perez Moneo Suarez
Experts
Introduction Break Asian Range is a trading bot that automates the well-known “Asian highs and lows” strategy. It is designed to detect and trade breakouts of the Asian session in assets like EURUSD, GBPJPY, and other volatile pairs. It combines customizable technical confirmations with advanced risk management (SL, TP, trailing stop, variable risk, reentries...) to suit both conservative and aggressive trading styles. It works with multiple timeframes and recognizes key candlestick patterns lik
FREE
Filter:
Damasopms
34
Damasopms 2025.12.11 13:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review