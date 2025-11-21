Economic Calendar Defender – Smart News Protection for MT5

Economic Calendar Defender is a utility designed to protect your trades during high-volatility events caused by important economic news without needing to be in front of the chart or modifying your standard trading operations or the EAs you were using.

Simply install it on any chart, and the EA will be responsible for monitoring the economic calendar in real-time and managing your trades before, during, and after each relevant event.

If you trade with prop firms, this type of protection is essential: firms often penalize trading during high-impact news, violent spreads, or abrupt market movements.

This EA helps you comply with these rules by preventing unexpected news from damaging your account or invalidating your evaluation.