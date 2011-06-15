DemoBitmapOffset
- Utilities
- MetaQuotes Ltd.
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 31 March 2020
The script illustrates the usage of the OBJPROP_XOFFSET and OBJPROP_YOFFSET properties. It displays the specified fragment of the .BMP image.
