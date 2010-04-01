Engulfing EMA Arrow Plotter

Engulfing Signal Indicator with EMA Confirmation

This indicator is made to identify engulfing candlestick patterns in real-time using a mathematical approach and a constant bar-checking loop. It highlights these patterns as they occur, offering visual cues and confirmation when aligned with specific market conditions.

How it works:

Engulfing Pattern Detection: The indicator identifies engulfing candles using a division factor.

A candle is considered engulfing if the entire range (body + wicks) of the engulfing candle, divided by the division factor (default: 2), is larger than the body (wicks excluded) of the candle being engulfed. Visual Markers: A yellow or blue checkmark is plotted to indicate a detected engulfing pattern.

is plotted to indicate a detected engulfing pattern. If the engulfing pattern aligns with the direction of two Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), an arrow is plotted: Green arrow for bullish alignment. Red arrow for bearish alignment.

is plotted: Customizable EMAs: The indicator uses two EMAs (fast and slow) as an exceptional confirmation measure.

Both EMA periods can be customized in the constant tab to suit different strategies and timeframes. Timeframe Flexibility: The indicator is adaptable to any timeframe, as specified in the constant tab, making it suitable for various trading styles.

Please Note:

This indicator serves as a preview of our upcoming product, which will include advanced trade execution capabilities with fully customizable engulfing parameters. While this version focuses on the division factor for confirmation, the future release will offer enhanced flexibility for defining engulfing patterns and trade parameters.



