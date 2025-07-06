Argento

Introducing Argento – Precision Trading for Silver Currency Pairs

Argento is a powerful, multi-currency Expert Advisor (EA) built exclusively for trading silver (XAG) currency pairs such as XAGUSD, XAGEUR, and XAGAUD in H1 timeframe. Developed with pure technical analysis at its core, Argento avoids unreliable and overhyped AI or neural network gimmicks. Instead, it delivers clear, disciplined, and transparent strategy execution designed for serious traders.

This multi-currency EA is fully customizable, allowing you to adjust trading symbols based on your broker’s instrument naming conventions (e.g., IC Markets, where symbols might vary slightly). Argento is broker-independent and supports hedging, making it versatile across a wide range of trading environments.

To help safeguard your capital, Argento includes essential risk-management features such as TrailStop, designed to help lock in gains and reduce drawdown—ideal for those prioritizing steady performance and long-term reliability.

Recommended Setup:

  1. Attach EA to the XAGUSD H1 chart only.
  2. Input these trading symbols in the settings: XAGUSD,XAGEUR,XAGAUD
  3. Use a low-spread, standard account (e.g., IC Markets or any similar broker).
  4. Supports hedging strategies – no restrictions on your trading style.
  5. Need help? Send me a private message—I'm happy to assist.

Reviews 4
mrea59
1661
mrea59 2025.07.24 12:19 
 

Been running this on my demo and very impressed with the results. Was looking for an EA to diversify as not traded Silver pairs before, so far has been great. Developer is also very polite and very helpful. Just bought his new Lux Oro EA to compliment Argento. Will look to use both on my live account.

More from author
AxiomFX
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
5 (3)
Experts
AxiomFX: Rules, Not Reactions A few copies left at 199$ - last chances to buy it below 200$; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] AxiomFX is a sophisticated, multi-symbol Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for the USD market and its major pairs. Operating on the M15 timeframe , this trading robot utilizes a core strategy built upon proprietary special candle patterns and harmonic price patterns derived directly from USD pair dynamics. Key Features: Traded S
Lux Oro
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2.59 (22)
Experts
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe A few copies left at 299$ - Current price is with 40% discount; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis , offering a transparent and reliable strategy for se
MilanoBTC
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
4.2 (5)
Experts
Milano BTC: Precision Bitcoin Trading for the H1 Timeframe A few copies left at 199$ - Future price is 999$; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Milano BTC is a powerful and disciplined Expert Advisor (EA) crafted exclusively for trading Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the H1 timeframe. Built on years of proven technical analysis methods, Milano BTC avoids untested AI gimmicks, focusing instead on transparent, time-honored strategies that deliver consistency in volatile cryp
Justin The Trader
890
Justin The Trader 2025.08.15 15:52 
 

Im not sure if the backtest is fixed, but at least in prop firms and a good broker is doing pretty bad, the last update didnt add anything good! Many people contact me to say the same, and i notice that lux algo is like the same thing, backtest good and real trading not! Seyed is very niece, but I prefer stop using the EA, because clean the profits of other EAs

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2234
Reply from developer Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:19
Hello sorry to hear this i will try to improve it in next update
Thomas Michael Kraemer
242
Thomas Michael Kraemer 2025.08.08 14:05 
 

Been running this on my live account for 3 days, with standard argento_commerciante_live_signal.set, but no trades yet. When can I expect an action from the EA?

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2234
Reply from developer Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:19
Hello sorry to hear this i will try to improve it in next update
John Woodward Jr
370
John Woodward Jr 2025.08.03 07:40 
 

This EA is poorly coded. Doesn't work if more than one EA on the terminal. Would not recommend. Only have in Demo. Typical garbage EA. Small wins followed by large SL.

After 3 weeks on a demo account (Fusion Markets) XAGUER is up 9% while XAGUSD is down 10%

Latest update made performance worse. Don't waste your money on this EA

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2234
Reply from developer Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.08.03 07:49
Dear John This is not a issue related to the EA. I will reach you directly.
mrea59
1661
mrea59 2025.07.24 12:19 
 

Been running this on my demo and very impressed with the results. Was looking for an EA to diversify as not traded Silver pairs before, so far has been great. Developer is also very polite and very helpful. Just bought his new Lux Oro EA to compliment Argento. Will look to use both on my live account.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2234
Reply from developer Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.07.24 12:28
thank you and appreciated your supportive feedback.
