Argento
- Experts
- Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
- Version: 1.40
- Updated: 8 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Introducing Argento – Precision Trading for Silver Currency Pairs
Argento is a powerful, multi-currency Expert Advisor (EA) built exclusively for trading silver (XAG) currency pairs such as XAGUSD, XAGEUR, and XAGAUD in H1 timeframe. Developed with pure technical analysis at its core, Argento avoids unreliable and overhyped AI or neural network gimmicks. Instead, it delivers clear, disciplined, and transparent strategy execution designed for serious traders.
This multi-currency EA is fully customizable, allowing you to adjust trading symbols based on your broker’s instrument naming conventions (e.g., IC Markets, where symbols might vary slightly). Argento is broker-independent and supports hedging, making it versatile across a wide range of trading environments.
To help safeguard your capital, Argento includes essential risk-management features such as TrailStop, designed to help lock in gains and reduce drawdown—ideal for those prioritizing steady performance and long-term reliability.
Recommended Setup:
- Attach EA to the XAGUSD H1 chart only.
- Input these trading symbols in the settings: XAGUSD,XAGEUR,XAGAUD
- Use a low-spread, standard account (e.g., IC Markets or any similar broker).
- Supports hedging strategies – no restrictions on your trading style.
Been running this on my demo and very impressed with the results. Was looking for an EA to diversify as not traded Silver pairs before, so far has been great. Developer is also very polite and very helpful. Just bought his new Lux Oro EA to compliment Argento. Will look to use both on my live account.