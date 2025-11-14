AxiomFX
- 专家
- Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
- 版本: 1.20
- 更新: 20 十一月 2025
AxiomFX: 规则，而非反应
AxiomFX 是一款复杂的、多品种的专家顾问（EA），专为美元市场及其主要货币对而设计。该交易机器人运行于 M15 时间框架，其核心策略基于专有的特殊蜡烛图模式和直接源自美元货币对动态的谐波价格模式。
关键特点：
-
交易品种： USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF, 和 NZDUSD。
-
时间框架： M15（15分钟图）。
-
专业逻辑： 交易决策植根于美元货币市场独有的模式和结构。
-
定制化： 该 EA 配备了广泛的可调设置，为交易者提供了根据其个人风险承受能力和交易风格微调其性能的灵活性。
AxiomFX 提供了一种优化方法，通过利用市场结构和专业的模式识别来实现对最具流动性货币对的自动化交易执行。
Recommended Setup:
- Attach EA to the USDJPY M15 chart only.
- Use a low-spread, standard account (e.g., IC Markets or any similar broker).
- Supports hedging strategies – no restrictions on your trading style.
- Need help? Send me a private message—I'm happy to assist.
I like what I am seeing, weekly profit is looking consistent. I want to say its a dream EA, but knock on wood. I am happy with the EA.