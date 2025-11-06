Trillion Pips GridX EA

Trillion Pips GridX EA — Professional Grid, Martingale & Mild Hedging Expert Advisor

Developed by Trillion Pips, the Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated trading system designed for traders who want consistent growth through a smart combination of Grid Trading, Martingale recovery, and Mild Hedging protection.
This EA is built to adapt dynamically to market conditions, offering professional-grade automation with strong money management control.

Core Features

🔹 Advanced Grid Strategy – Automatically opens and manages a grid of trades to capture profits in both trending and ranging markets.

🔹 Martingale-Based Recovery System – Uses intelligent scaling to recover temporary drawdowns while maintaining steady equity growth.

🔹 Mild Hedging Logic – Applies counter-protection during high volatility to balance risk exposure.

🔹 Fully Automated Operation – Once attached and configured, it manages entries, exits, and risk automatically on MT4.

🔹 Multi-Pair Compatibility – Optimized for major pairs and instruments such as XAUUSD, EURUSD, BTCUSD, and more.

🔹 Smart Risk Control – Designed to perform best with the default lot size and sound money management.

Recommended Settings

  • Minimum Account Balance: $3,000

  • Ideal Capital: $10,000+ for stable and smooth grid performance

  • Platform: MT4

  • Leverage: 1:500

  • Timeframe: Any (M1–H1)

  • Default Lot Size: Use the default settings and apply disciplined money management

Performance Notes

Trillion Pips GridX EA has shown steady performance in both historical and forward testing when used with proper capital and broker conditions.
It is designed for traders who understand the balance between risk and consistent profit accumulation.
(Results vary depending on broker, spread, and execution quality; past performance does not guarantee future results.)

Inputs

Parameter Description
GridStep Distance between each grid level
LotMultiplier Martingale multiplier for progressive orders
MaxOrders Maximum number of grid orders
TakeProfit Target profit for each grid cycle
StopLoss Global safety stop
MagicNumber Unique ID for trade tracking
HedgeMode Enables or disables mild hedging function

How to Use

  1. Attach the EA to any preferred symbol and timeframe (M1–H1).

  2. Enable AutoTrading in your MT4 terminal.

  3. Use default lot size and follow money management principles.

  4. Always test the EA on a demo account before going live.

Important

  • Use on ECN or low-spread brokers for best results.

  • Avoid running multiple grid or martingale EAs on the same symbol.

  • Suitable for traders with sufficient capital who seek professional-grade automated performance.

Trillion Pips GridX EA — Smart Grid Power. Adaptive Recovery. Professional Results.
Developed by Trillion Pips.

