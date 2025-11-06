Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor

Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions.

This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems.

Strategy Overview

Grid Trading Logic

The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to capture market retracements in both ranging and trending conditions.

Progressive Lot Management

Adaptive lot scaling is used to manage recovery cycles. Exposure increases with each cycle and requires sufficient trading capital.

Hedging Module

Optional counter positions can be opened to help manage exposure during increased market volatility.

Fully Automated Trading

The EA handles trade entry, trade scaling, profit targeting, and position management automatically once attached to the chart.

Risk Management System

Supports automatic lot calculation based on account balance or use of fixed lot sizing. Proper configuration is required.

Instrument Compatibility

Optimized primarily for XAUUSD (Gold). Other instruments may be traded only after proper testing and optimization.

Trading Requirements

Capital Guidelines

Grid and progressive lot strategies require sufficient account capital to safely manage drawdowns and open trade sequences. These are general reference guidelines only and may vary based on broker conditions and user risk tolerance.

Timeframe and recommended minimum capital:

M30 - 3000 USD or higher

M15 - 10000 USD or higher

M5 - 20000 USD or higher

M1 - 50000 USD or higher

Lower timeframes increase trade frequency and overall risk exposure. Higher timeframes produce slower trade activity with reduced exposure. Timeframe selection should match your capital level and risk tolerance.

Timeframe Compatibility

M1 to M30.

Recommended Trading Conditions

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Broker: ECN or low spread broker

Leverage: 1 to 500 or higher

Execution: Low latency VPS recommended

Input Parameters

UseMoneyManagement - Enables automatic lot calculation based on balance

LotSize - Fixed lot size if money management is disabled

TakeProfit - Profit target per trade cycle

StopLoss - Emergency drawdown protection value

MagicNumber - Trade identifier

MaxSpread - Maximum allowed spread for trade entry

TradePairs - Trading instruments (default XAUUSD)

Risk Disclosure

This EA uses grid trading and progressive lot scaling methods which expose accounts to increased risk levels. Prolonged trending market conditions or inadequate capital can lead to severe drawdowns or total loss of funds.

All users must:

Test this EA on a demo account before live trading.

Adjust lot sizing and timeframe selection according to account capital.

Avoid operating more than one grid or martingale EA on the same trading account.

Trade using risk capital only.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

How to Use

Attach Trillion Pips GridX EA to your chosen chart (recommended XAUUSD).

Configure input settings according to your account size and timeframe selection.

Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader 4.

Monitor performance and adjust parameters as required.