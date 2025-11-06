Trillion Pips GridX EA

Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor

Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions.

This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems.

Strategy Overview

Grid Trading Logic
The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to capture market retracements in both ranging and trending conditions.

Progressive Lot Management
Adaptive lot scaling is used to manage recovery cycles. Exposure increases with each cycle and requires sufficient trading capital.

Hedging Module
Optional counter positions can be opened to help manage exposure during increased market volatility.

Fully Automated Trading
The EA handles trade entry, trade scaling, profit targeting, and position management automatically once attached to the chart.

Risk Management System
Supports automatic lot calculation based on account balance or use of fixed lot sizing. Proper configuration is required.

Instrument Compatibility
Optimized primarily for XAUUSD (Gold). Other instruments may be traded only after proper testing and optimization.

Trading Requirements

Capital Guidelines
Grid and progressive lot strategies require sufficient account capital to safely manage drawdowns and open trade sequences. These are general reference guidelines only and may vary based on broker conditions and user risk tolerance.

Timeframe and recommended minimum capital:

M30 - 3000 USD or higher
M15 - 10000 USD or higher
M5 - 20000 USD or higher
M1 - 50000 USD or higher

Lower timeframes increase trade frequency and overall risk exposure. Higher timeframes produce slower trade activity with reduced exposure. Timeframe selection should match your capital level and risk tolerance.

Timeframe Compatibility
M1 to M30.

Recommended Trading Conditions

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Broker: ECN or low spread broker
Leverage: 1 to 500 or higher
Execution: Low latency VPS recommended

Input Parameters

UseMoneyManagement - Enables automatic lot calculation based on balance
LotSize - Fixed lot size if money management is disabled
TakeProfit - Profit target per trade cycle
StopLoss - Emergency drawdown protection value
MagicNumber - Trade identifier
MaxSpread - Maximum allowed spread for trade entry
TradePairs - Trading instruments (default XAUUSD)

Risk Disclosure

This EA uses grid trading and progressive lot scaling methods which expose accounts to increased risk levels. Prolonged trending market conditions or inadequate capital can lead to severe drawdowns or total loss of funds.

All users must:

Test this EA on a demo account before live trading.
Adjust lot sizing and timeframe selection according to account capital.
Avoid operating more than one grid or martingale EA on the same trading account.
Trade using risk capital only.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

How to Use

Attach Trillion Pips GridX EA to your chosen chart (recommended XAUUSD).
Configure input settings according to your account size and timeframe selection.
Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader 4.
Monitor performance and adjust parameters as required.

Рекомендуем также
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Эксперты
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Golden 30 minutes exclusive to EA
Fu Cun Dai
Библиотеки
实盘交易盈利，回测年化125%，回撤25%，交易量少，不是经常下单，挂起后要有耐心。没有多牛的技术，只是一套简单的交易策略，贵在长期坚持，长期执行。我们有时候就是把自己高复杂，想想我们交易的历程，你就会发现，小白好赚钱，当你懂得越多的时候也是亏损的开始，总是今天用这个技术，明天用那个指标，到头来发现，没有一个指标适合你。其实每个技术指标都是概率性的，没有100%的胜率。很多技术指标你要融合一套交易策略，资金仓位控制，止损止盈比例，一套策略下来下一步你做的就是执行力了，必须要坚决执行你的交易策略，如果不能坚持的话最终还是在亏损。说实话不是每个人都有好的心态和执行力，所以我们做出来这款ea自己来用，发现时间久了扭亏为盈了，那现在就拿出来给大家分享，让更多的人来达到自己的盈利目标。购买后留下邮箱或添加软件里的qq，我们会根据你的资金来调整软件参数。 经测试过的柱数 14794 用于复盘的即时价数量 51321985 复盘模型的质量 n/a 输入图表错误 213935 起始资金 10000.00 点差 当前 (54) 总净盈利 12583.42 总获利 37630.02 总亏损 -25046.
Sharp
Vitalii Zakharuk
Эксперты
Экспертная система Sharp работает с депозитом в 100 $! Классический метод торговли скальпингом. Также стоит отметить, что при допустимом уровне спрэда бот проходит любой исторический период на любой валютной паре. Ключевым для бота Sharp является спрэд, работает с настройками по умолчанию возможна работа со спрэдом до 10. Если спрэд больше 10, то настройки нужно подбирать другие. Тестирование проводить со спрэдом до 10 на всех тиках. Тестировать на ценах открытия нет смысла. Возможна работа н
King Box Thor
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Эксперты
The product has a great combination of pending orders and trends to help investors manage capital effectively. The bot does not have a martingale, so it is always safe of capital. Run the D1 timeframe pairs. The main parameters can be installed: Lot -  Startot . Auto-Grid   -    ON/OFF AutoLot  - ON/OFF TP - Takeprofit   -pips. SL - StopLoss  - Pips. Magic -  Number magic. TralllingStop  - ON/OFF Comment  - KING Tralling - pips
EAs Holder
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Эксперты
EA ' s HOLDER — Управление множеством торговых роботов под вашим контролем. С ним вы сможете разделить торговый баланс на выделенные счета под каждый EA с выделенной equity и расчётом лота.   Цена временно снижена. Это дорогой технический помошник который прошёл не мало версий, идей, времени и средств. На моём личном использовании как модер ограниченных возможностей торговых роботов и для ведения раздельных выделенных счетов под каждый EA или ешо параметры.  Как работает EA ' s HOLDER ?   EA '
Station100
貴 広 井 上
Эксперты
EURGBPを使用した両建てスキャルピングを行います。 相場の波にしっかり合わせて、ナンピンを行いコツコツ、たまにドカンと利益を重ねていきます。 M1、M5で使える完全放置型EAです。 LongOnlyやSellOnlyに設定していただくことも可能ですのでスキャルピングなのに、融通の利くEAと言えます。 また、比較的ボラティリティの高いユーロポンドのこれまでの相場で幾度もシミュレーションを重ねてますので適確な注文タイミングになっておりますのでボラティリティで攻めたい方にもぴったりです 途中でナンピンを止めたいと思ったときは自動売買をオフにしていただき、 相場がもどったときにオンしていただければいいところで決済もしてくれます。 【パラメータ】 ロット数：1ポジション目のロット数です。ナンピンするほどに自動で増加していきます。 (0.01⇒0.01⇒0.02⇒0.03・・・) ロスカット：損切りの有効無効を切り替えます ロスカットpips：各ポジションの損切りpipsを指定します。ロスカットがオンの場合に有効です。
GridTrailX
Mykola Pavliuchenko
Эксперты
GridTrailX — полностью автоматизированный советник-сеточник с интеллектуальным трейлингом. Он самостоятельно открывает сделки по встроенным алгоритмам и формирует сетку ордеров, сопровождая позиции с помощью гибкой системы закрытия. Советник не копирует чужие сигналы, а работает по своей уникальной логике, что позволяет адаптироваться к разным рыночным условиям. Основные параметры LOTS — стартовый лот для первой сделки MAX TRADERS — максимальное количество ордеров в сетке (по умолчанию 50) Со
Team Trading System Pro
Hulya Cinar
Эксперты
Team Trading System Pro is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Trade Zone Unlimited
Chathusanka Yamasinghe
Эксперты
The EA strategy is based on  Zone Recovery , with simple inputs. - This EA is only using pending orders to execute the trades. - Using trailing stop and take profit levels to secure the profits. When you back testing the EA most of the time it might end up in losses. This happens because we must active the EA on London and New York time. Other trading sessions will make you lose. So keep manually filter the time. Update will available soon for the time filtering option.   Features The advantage
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Алгоритм советника определяет свечные фигуры дневных графиков, которые задают направление торговли внутри дня. Торговый эксперт определяет продолжительность нахождение цены в зонах перекупленности/перпроданности и начинает работу в сторону предполагаемого трендового движения. Каждая открываемая позиция имеет жесткие стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. В рынке может находиться только одна активная позиция. Разработка и тестирование советника производились на котировках 99% качества. Советник имеет встроенны
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Эксперты
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper - Трендовый сигнальный скальпер Советник торгует по трендовой стратегии с использованием оригинального встроенного индикатора для открытия и закрытия ордеров. Доступны внешние настройки для ограничения входа в рынок по пятницам и понедельникам. Цель стратегии - максимально выгодно использовать текущий тренд. По результатам тестирования и работы на демо и реальных счетах, наилучшие результаты достигаются при использовании таймфрейма Н4 на паре GBP/USD Работает на МТ4 Build
White bird
Jean Christophe Paput
5 (2)
Эксперты
WHITE BIRD EA is a fully automated & customizable EA. The EA's objective is to provide steady incomes (See pictures) with a high level of safeness  (See pictures). The algorythm based on an auto-adaptive system, is constantly controlling : - The distance between orders - The lot size of orders - The level of Equity - The level of security  3 trading modes can be used  (See backtests 9 examples) : - CHALLENGE FUNDERS (PROP FIRMS) COMPATIBLE: Profit higher than 10 %  / Drawdown lower t
FinaForps M5
Andrey Kozak
Эксперты
FinaForps - нейросетевой скальпирующий робот для пары GBPUSD, периода М5. Робот сам обучается в процессе торговли, запоминает эффективные торговые стратегии и применяет для торговли в данный момент времени только те стратегии, которые показали эффективный результат. Робот не нуждается в настройке параметров. Торговать можно с настройками по умолчанию. Этот робот, в зависимости от активности рынка, открывает от 5 до 50 торговых операций каждый день. Он торгует внутри дня на коротких движениях цен
NebularMan
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Эксперты
Cоветник для ручной торговли с возможностью добавления новых ордеров с увеличением в один лот. Управлять риском можно с помощью изменения объёма лота, шага между ордерами и ограничения на количество открытых позиций и суммарного объёма лотов. Есть трейлинг стоп, виртуальный стоп лосс и виртуальный тейк профит, которые можно свободно передвигать по графику. С помощью встроенного симулятора торговли, вы можете проверить, как работает советник в тестере стратегий. Преимущества начальный лот открыва
Tiger Security
Yang Wu
Эксперты
ATTENTION : The Tiger Security EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerSecurity EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerSecurity EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerSecurity EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the Tige
Teamwork Eur Gbp EA
Hulya Cinar
Эксперты
Teamwork EUR GBP EA   is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this way,
US30 Break Scalp
Vitor Manuel Goncalves Pinto
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor trades based on a specific range breakout within a specific hour using scalp techniques. It does not use dangerous techniques like martingale. It only opens a maximum of 3 trades per day (default settings). The default settings are optimized for IcMarkets, FTMO and MFF (set file in the comments) although it can be used with other brokers, you just need to confirm the hours input. Despite this Expert Advisor presents good results in backtesting and for this month (January 2023
Silicon Ex
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
" Silicon Ex ": Ваш надежный помощник в мире Forex Silicon Ex — это современный торговый бот, специально созданный для трейдеров на рынке Forex. Этот инновационный инструмент служит надежным партнером для тех, кто стремится к эффективной и автоматизированной торговле. Ключевые особенности "Silicon Ex": Надежность и стабильность: Создан с применением передовых технологий, обеспечивающих стабильную и надежную работу на рынке. Интеллектуальное управление рисками: Встроенная система управления кап
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Эксперты
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Gap EA
Yuriy Kuzmin
Эксперты
Gap EA - механическая торговая система, которая использует закономерности закрытия ценового разрыва (гэпа). Всем известно, что в 90% случаев гэпы "закрываются", т.е цена почти всегда стремится к цене закрытия предыдущего бара - на этом и основан принцип работы советника. Робот отслеживает гэп, и ставит ордер с тейк-профитом на экстремуме разрыва с малым стоп-лоссом. Параметры MAGIC - Идентификатор ордеров советника; Lots - Размер торгуемого лота; Stop - Размер фиксированного стоп-лосса (в пункт
Forex Juggernaut
Joel Protusada
Эксперты
F O R E X  J U G G E R N A U T  A highly powerful Expert Advisor even if used only with one currency pair, GBPJPY. The system structure is focused on the precision of the order entries and safety.   The EA is suitable and recommended for newbies.        V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the  Margin Level %  and assumes that all open trades are cre
Rebate Virtual Grid
Sergii Onyshchenko
3 (1)
Эксперты
This is a Virtual Grid EA  with  positive (for traders) slippage. I recommend it for pair EURUSD. EA may be use as Rebate generator. Works ok during news and gaps (with depo >1000$). Working timeframe M1 . Strategy The system does not use regular takeprofits and stop loss. Martingale is not used. EA use unique indicator (for open "Zero"). Monitoring (5EAs) _ https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/508303 Parameters (one of the safest) Rebate Virtual Grid                          MM_Type    0  MM: 0-mi
RSI MA Grid Pro Advanced Automated Trading EA
Ong Kai Wen Kelvin
Эксперты
Introducing the RSI_EA, an advanced automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This EA combines the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Averages (MA) with sophisticated money management strategies to maximize your trading potential. Rigorous backtesting  from   2020 to 2024  to ensure that your capital is safe without stop outs using  Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes) To be used on EURUSD 5M Cha
Blue Onyx Pi MT4
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
Fully-adjustable multi-layer Fibonacci strategies to suit any risk-appetite and trading styles| Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue Onyx Pi MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal   -->  (Coming soon) Intro BlueOnyx Pi EA   ('Onyx') is a next-gen   multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on multi-layer / cross-timeframe Fibonacci indicator. There are options for both grid & no-grid trading to suit
StarsAndSun
Adeleke Awojobi
Эксперты
This is an EA based on price action and Volatility using a tested algorithm. This EA ONLY works best with GBP-USD on 1 min TF The EA will open trades only when a signal is found. Please do note that this EA does not necessarily open Trades on a daily basis. Also note that this EA has not been optimised either. Advise - 1 min TimeFrame - to run EA with a broker that has very tight spreads with a maximum spread of 10 points(1 pip) - only on GBP/USD - VPS strongly advised for uninterrupted signals 
Forex Fraus MAD DOG
Dmitriy Zaytsev
3.5 (2)
Эксперты
Советник семейства Forex Fraus предназначен для скальпинга на паре EURUSD (для пятизначных котировок) и адаптирована для счетов с быстрым исполнением ордеров. Принцип работы При поступлении сигнала ордера открываются путем аккумуляции, используя тиковые данные; Советник не использует индикаторы и прочие системы анализа, сигналы поступают исключительно из формульных вычислений обработки часового графика и минутного графика; Три вида режима работы советника: Normal : используется фильтр торговли
FREE
Molecule
Andrey Kolmogorov
3.5 (4)
Эксперты
Торговый советник использующий в своей работе алгоритм построенный на способности адаптации к текущей рыночной ситуации. Сигналы:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/old_padre Сеты находятся в разделе "Обсуждение" комментарии #47-52. Основные преимущества Не использует Мартингейл (настройки по умолчанию); Стартовый депозит от 100$; Не нужно отключать во время новостей; Работает на 4 и 5-ти знаках; Конструктор уникальных стратегий; Все ордера открываются со строго фиксированным Stop Loss; Ад
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
"ANYWAY EA" - это инструмент для управления сделками с другой концепцией, который не запускает трейлинг с фиксирования прибыли. Он просто переносит стоп-лосс на 1. SL будет перемещаться с шагом 1, поэтому с каждым пипсом SL будет устанавливаться на 19, 18, 17 и т.д. Брокеры видят это и ничего не могут с этим сделать. А в этом время вы будете ожидать, пока советник зафиксирует пункты, которые он накопил. Все уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит можно скрыть от брокера, выбрав SLnTPMode = Client. Запуск
Trends EA Only one order at a time
Bo Xu
Эксперты
趋势EA“缔造者”4.1.8版本最新产品，联系方式qq398867673 ，微信15940404448，（qq不经常登录，电话微信均可）都是实名认证的。国内按授权开户数量限制、授权交易仓位限制、授权使用时间限制为参考依据定价，不管您是大资金还是小资金都有相应的权限价格。黄金缔造者经过多次更新现在的交易获利能力有目共睹如图。 购买须知： 1.提供所想要授权账号，用于写入EA授权； 2.报备账户资金额度以及所想使用的时间（半年起），用于写入EA授权； 3.添加微信，有一个简单的培训； 4.本产品只适合XAUUSD的交易； 5.产品为趋势类EA，所以震荡行情会小亏，属于正常，趋势行情大赚。 （注：交易一定是有亏有赚，主要看盈亏比例，我们不会说“放心用单单都赢利”这种骗人的话）。 虽然在官网售卖，但我们有修改权限的权力，有人不相信可以联系我们，先给你写一个简单的EA都是可以的，也可以你购买产品后，额外为你写一个你自己的策略EA，算是赠送。定价高低自有意义，我们只会给最好的产品，定最合适的价格。本产品为mt4使用 EA介绍： 1.EA没有任何参数，所有的算法我们全部封存在EA里了，使用简单；
С этим продуктом покупают
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Выкованный из потерь. Совершенный с болью. Выпущенный с целью. ️ СТРУКТУРА. НЕ СПЕКУЛЯЦИЯ. Three Little Birds EA — это не просто очередной торговый робот. Это закаленный в боях движок, созданный за годы реальных неудач и предназначенный для одной миссии:   защищать, восстанавливать и увеличивать ваш капитал — когда рынок становится жестоким. Он сочетает в себе   три мощные стратегии   в идеальной синхронизации: Сетка при убытках с Мартингейлом   : поглоща
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Эксперты
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, согласно отображаемому времени сервера инструмента, запущенного в
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Эксперты
Советник Avato - один из наших автономных инструментов. (Сигнал на основе советника будет в будущем представлен на сайте). Он разработан на основе комбинированной формы хеджирования и мартингейла и использует сложные алгоритмы и фильтры для размещения сделок. Эксперт использует стоп-лосс и тейк-профит, размер лота рассчитывается автоматически на основе соответствующих настроек. Это готовый инструментарий для опытных трейдеров. Разработан для рынка золота, однако его можно протестировать и на дру
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Эксперты
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
CSM System
Michal Milko
Эксперты
Система CSM System в настоящее время полностью автоматизирована, обладает всеми специальными особенностями и функциями и регулярно контролируется. Ее эволюция, параметры и индивидуальные алгоритмы оцениваются профессионалами и оптимизируются группой опытных программистов, которые разрабатывают новые обновленные версии системы. В отличие от других систем, мы сосредоточили свое внимание на создании системы, в которой успешные результаты тестирования соответствуют реальной торговле. Основная идея
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
Эксперты
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
Pisces EA
Nuttawut Khiawkiri
Эксперты
"Pisces Expert Advisor" Powered by FxGangster This EA Better work with GBPJPY and USD Pairs. this Expert Advisor has a Scalping, hedging and trend following  strategy when trade with wrong way, it will use hedging to fix it, and I have included too much indicator inside this EA, you can use all setting inside to set this EA, by the way you can look how many indicator and how to setting in my screenshots pictures. Live myfxbook : Pisces EA  ------------------- We provide Forex Analyst signals,
Raider
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Торговый советник-скальпер с инновационным методом расчета открытия торговых позиций. Робот предназначен для высокочастотной торговли инструментами терминала МТ4. Эксперт контролирует объемы торговых позиций, расширение спреда, проскальзывание. Может использоваться на любом тайм-фрейме, с любым размером депозита. Легко оптимизируется и настраивается на нужный инструмент. Можно использовать предустановленные настройки.  Рекомендации по использованию эксперта Начальный депозит от100USD. Брокеры с
Wizard
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Эксперт для работы на основных валютных парах. Открытие сделок на основе анализа ценового движения. Вход в рынок отложенными динамическими ордерами, всегда выставляет StopLoss  и  TakeProfit, не использует мартингейл и усреднение. Робот не выходит за границы заложенной в него стратегии, соблюдает заданный уровень риска и контролирует расширения спреда, выбирая наиболее благоприятные моменты входа в сделку. Для эффективной работы желательно провести оптимизацию для каждой валютной пары. Для ускор
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Эксперты
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
Global EA DJ
Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
Эксперты
Robot experto diseñado para valorar las tendencias del mercado especialmente  y apropiado para operar sobre el índice Dow Jones. Realiza operaciones de forma automática siguiendo la tendencia del mercado en las últimas horas. Adecuado para todo tipo de usuarios interesados en un robot sencillo de gestionar, muy intuitivo y apto para personas no expertas.
Shadow Bot
Will Ng
Эксперты
Shadow Bot is mainly designed for trading the EURSGD H1  timeframe on a low spread EURSGD ECN broker. It trades mainly during the asian session. It primarily waits for a valid trade opportunity before executing the trade orders. Once in sight, it will execute the order and proceed to manage the order from there. There is no martingale/grid/averaging/hedging used for this particular strategy. Stoploss is given for every single trade to minimize the risk. Default setting is mainly for the purpose
Beach Trip EA
Rikky Patia
Эксперты
BEACH TRIP EA Этот советник предназначен для серьезных трейдеров, которые становятся слишком серьезными и нуждаются в отстранении, но при этом сохраняют приличную торговлю, настройка очень проста и работает на любом графике. Робот будет непрерывно сканировать на графике 1, 5 и 15 минут. СМОТРИТЕ Руководство по тестированию стратегий, чтобы узнать, достаточно ли достоверны ваши исторические данные. Советник не оптимизирует ни одну валюту, поэтому управление капиталом не рассчитано на то, что
It is recommended to hang more accounts for EA
Yuzhu Liu
Эксперты
Apart from the view of violent positions, this EA focuses on stable profits Applicable varieties: AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, USDJPY and other currencies with relatively stable trend This EA provides chart parameters and quick close position buttons. The table text is spelled in Chinese and Pinyin, which is more convenient for Chinese people to watch. You can understand the meaning of variables simply by spelling. The account should keep more than 3000 yuan. If it is less than 3000, please change
Alfascal
Vladislav Filippov
1 (1)
Эксперты
Чтобы эксперт работал правильно, не забудьте закинуть файлы в директорию терминала(...AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files) Alfascal – это новая модель полностью автоматизированной торговой нейро-системы, работающей на коротких таймфреймах, используя стратегию активного скальпинга. Данная система, в базис которой интегрирована специализированная нейронная сеть, способна к постоянному обучению, преобразовывая хаотичные реалии рынка в определенную систему, что позволяет повысить качест
Stick And Stone
Rikky Patia
Эксперты
Вслед за индустрией искусственного интеллекта есть много мнений о том, что человек будет заменен алгоритмом, некоторые люди беспокоятся, что на смену работе придут роботы. в то время как некоторые люди считают, что роботы действительно могут работать лучше (если не идеально), чем люди. «Лишь немногие поняли, что это сочетание творческого потенциала и проницательности человека, а также дисциплинированности и неутомимости ИИ. это будет действительно превосходно ". - Цитата SomeGuy. Люди
Bfxenterprise CCI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Эксперты
Bfxenterprise CCI When you use this Expert Advisor (EA), transactions will be based on the CCI indicator. Every calculation of trend or price reversal uses CCI. The prowess of this indicator is the reason for optimization in the program. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy at the t
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Эксперты
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Soul Gou
Yuzhu Liu
Эксперты
Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish). Price for open - open price. If set to 0, the orders will be placed on the following distance from the current price: current price + "The distance in the first order". Lot - lot size for pending orders. Use Order type - type of pending orders. The distance in the first order - distance for the first order in points. Count of orders - number of orders to be opened.
Big Banks Can Lose
Rikky Patia
Эксперты
Большой банк может проиграть - это не просто ваш средний советник Оказалось, что Вы являетесь прибыльным помощником на реальном счете, это в основном PRO трейдер в вашем распоряжении. Вот что отличает этот советник от остальных продуктов здесь: 1. Точное управление капиталом: вы можете подсчитать биты вручную, потратить 10 минут в одной паре, просто чтобы понять, что возможность упущена или даже не стоит торговать 2. Это не просто скальпер, где ваша маржа ограничена 20 или даже 10 пунктам
Thor Scalper
Will Ng
Эксперты
Thor Scalper is a bot optimized mainly for night trading operations with capital preservation and low drawdown strategies in mind. It uses a selective algorithm to find trades suitable for trading operations and to close trades that are not favorable at a lower value to minimize loss and to safeguard profits. Recommendation : You will need an ECN account with low raw spreads and a VPS, you may use MQL5's vps or a vps provider of your choice with low latency connection to your broker's live trad
Extreme Reversal EA
Elmira Memish
Эксперты
Extreme Reversal EA EA is designed to trade CS ATR Fibo Channels Indicator :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60415 Extreme Reversal EA opens trades according to the following calculations: - ATR - TMA  - Cycles - Murrey Math Calculations - Moving Averages Extreme Reversal EA works on every timeframe and instrument. Full alert and push notification functions. INPUTS: GLOBAL VARIABLES: MAGIC NUMBER: CHANGE THE VALUE TO TRADE ON THE SAME INSTRUMENT / TIMEFRAME ORDER LOTS: MANUAL / USER DEF
AI Nodiurnal EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
Эксперты
AI Nodiurnal EA - это передовой Форекс-робот, который использует передовую технологию машинного обучения для оптимизации стратегий торговли и повышения эффективности на динамичном валютном рынке. Термин "Nodiurnal" отражает его способность адаптироваться и работать не только в традиционные дневные часы торговли, но и в нестандартные периоды, обеспечивая непрерывный и адаптивный подход к торговле на валютном рынке. Настройки: Настройки по умолчанию для валютной пары: EURUSD H1. Специальные настро
BitcoinWhale
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
5 (1)
Эксперты
BitcoinWhale - это профессиональная автоматическая торговая система, разработанная и оптимизированная для платформы MT4 и пары биткойн / доллар США. Эта система работает независимо на вашем терминале, вы можете запустить ее на своем компьютере или на VPS, потому что компьютер должен быть включен, пока робот работает. Робот анализирует рынок 24 часа в сутки, благодаря чему он эффективнее человека. Обновления и оптимизации производятся на постоянной основе и будут доступны покупателю. Робот п
GoldScalper
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Эксперты
GoldScalper - это профессиональная автоматическая торговая система, разработанная и оптимизированная для платформы MT4 и пары XAU / USD. Эта система работает независимо на вашем терминале, вы можете запустить ее на своем компьютере или на VPS, потому что компьютер должен быть включен, пока робот работает. Робот анализирует рынок 24 часа в сутки, открывая сделки на 5-минутном таймфрейме. благодаря чему он эффективнее человеческого. Обновления и оптимизации производятся на постоянной основе и
IndexPro
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Эксперты
IndexPro - это профессиональная автоматическая торговая система, разработанная и оптимизированная для платформы MT4 и торговли такими индексами, как Ger30. S & P500, индекс US30. Эта система работает независимо на вашем терминале, вы можете запустить ее на своем компьютере или на VPS, потому что компьютер должен быть включен, пока робот работает. Робот 24 часа в сутки анализирует рынок, открывая сделки на таймфрейме H1 на Ger30. H1 или 5M по S & P500. & 5M US30. благодаря чему он эффективнее
Icaro
Christian Ricci
Эксперты
PROMO PRICE ONLY FOR LIMITED TIME  6 month at only 30$ (5$/month) RECOMMENDED VALUE: Timeframe: M1 ONLY FOR NAS100  SPREAD RECOMMENDED: 80 Test Broker: Vantage Fx EA SETUP: Lots: 1 for each 100€ (if Balance is 1000€, Lots = 10) TP: 5 SL: 0 min: 10 After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages. I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor. If you have never used EAs before, I will show and teach you how to use it.
Happy77 System 3 Robot 2 in 1
Trader Robo Corporation 6 Ltd
Эксперты
http://onlineskoleniakurzywebinareburza.cheapindex.com/happy77-system-3-robot-2-in-1-en/ See new video Nasdaq100 from 25K TO 80K IN 3 MONTH,UK100,Forex reults https://youtu.be/z4A0i-EJDuE System3 use Move average+own indicators,+Our Science Reseach rules +special functions for save+reduce drawdown We trade it success 20 yrs. Contact us on mesenger -Profitable setting set files from us free you need know buy or sell for product from chance for more profits Aviable profitable setting tested ab
Intelligent Detector
ALGOCHURCH LTD
Эксперты
Intelligent Detector is an expert advisor that works based on Artificial Intelligence algorithms for the EURUSD symbol. Its trading strategy is Swing trade, which identifies safe trades in order to prevents high-risk decisions and uncertain positions. It has been able to make the most stable profits over a long period of about 19 years (not every expert has this capability and they are only responsive in short and specific period), it has not overfitted. Caution: The number of licenses are lim
Другие продукты этого автора
Trillion Pips X EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Эксперты
Trillion Pips X EA - Multi Symbol Scalping Expert Advisor Overview Trillion Pips X EA is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses price action analysis combined with dynamic volatility filtering to execute short duration trades. The EA identifies short term price imbalances during retracements or consolidation phases and executes rapid trades targeting small price movements. It supports multiple instruments including commodities, indices, and currency pairs. Supporte
Фильтр:
Narendra Avdhutrao Naik
123
Narendra Avdhutrao Naik 2025.11.13 09:18 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
255
Ответ разработчика Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan 2025.11.17 05:26
Thank you so much for your feedback
I’m really glad to hear that the GridX EA worked well for you and delivered good profits. Your satisfaction means a lot, and your positive review motivates me to keep improving my work.
If you ever need any help, updates, or have questions, feel free to contact me anytime.
Thanks again for your support
Ответ на отзыв