Institutional Liquidity Compression Indicator

This indicator measures real-time liquidity tightening using the normalized width of Bollinger Bands, trading volume, and average spread to identify compression phases preceding price breakouts.

Display:

Professional-style separate window with a histogram showing the “Compression Score” and a threshold line.

Key Features

Early Detection: Identifies contraction zones before major price impulses.

Multi-Factor Measurement: Combines normalized Bollinger Band width, volume, and average spread.

Real-Time Calculation: Updates on every tick for the current bar.

Clear Visualization: “Compression” histogram with a dotted “Threshold” line.

Compatibility: Fully functional MT4 and MT5 versions.

How to Use

Attach the indicator to the target instrument’s chart. Adjust the threshold and weighting parameters according to volatility and trading session. Interpretation: A high score indicates a liquidity compression phase. Monitor price action for a potential breakout.

Parameters

BB_Period / BB_Dev: Bollinger Bands width calculation.

Norm_Period: Normalization window for recent volatility regime.

Vol_Period: Normalization window for tick volume.

Spr_Period: Normalization window for average spread (historical spread in MT5, instant proxy in MT4).

Weight_Width / Weight_Volume / Weight_Spread: Weights of each factor in the overall score.

Smooth_Period: Smoothing period for the final score.

Threshold: Reference level (displayed as a dotted line).

Best Practices