Liquidity Compression
- Indicators
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Institutional Liquidity Compression Indicator
This indicator measures real-time liquidity tightening using the normalized width of Bollinger Bands, trading volume, and average spread to identify compression phases preceding price breakouts.
Display:
Professional-style separate window with a histogram showing the “Compression Score” and a threshold line.
Key Features
-
Early Detection: Identifies contraction zones before major price impulses.
-
Multi-Factor Measurement: Combines normalized Bollinger Band width, volume, and average spread.
-
Real-Time Calculation: Updates on every tick for the current bar.
-
Clear Visualization: “Compression” histogram with a dotted “Threshold” line.
-
Compatibility: Fully functional MT4 and MT5 versions.
How to Use
-
Attach the indicator to the target instrument’s chart.
-
Adjust the threshold and weighting parameters according to volatility and trading session.
-
Interpretation: A high score indicates a liquidity compression phase. Monitor price action for a potential breakout.
Parameters
-
BB_Period / BB_Dev: Bollinger Bands width calculation.
-
Norm_Period: Normalization window for recent volatility regime.
-
Vol_Period: Normalization window for tick volume.
-
Spr_Period: Normalization window for average spread (historical spread in MT5, instant proxy in MT4).
-
Weight_Width / Weight_Volume / Weight_Spread: Weights of each factor in the overall score.
-
Smooth_Period: Smoothing period for the final score.
-
Threshold: Reference level (displayed as a dotted line).
Best Practices
-
Adjust periods according to the asset type (FX, indices, crypto).
-
Combine with a directional or contextual filter (market structure, support/resistance levels).
-
Watch for volatility expansion following compression to confirm trade setups.