Gold Trend Machine EA

  • Experts
  • Maricel Villanueva
    Maricel Villanueva

    Maricel Villanueva

    Hi! I’m a trader who loves working with Gold (XAUUSD) and building simple, smart trading robots that anyone can use — from beginners to experienced traders. I focus on making things easy: clear instructions, optimized SET files, and honest results that help people trade with confidence.
  • Version: 12.5
  • Activations: 10

Follow the trend, avoid the noise — a smart Gold trading robot.

Gold Trend Machine is a robot that trades Gold (XAUUSD) by following the trend. It checks the big trend first, then looks for strong movement using ADX. It only enters trades with the trend — never against it. Every trade has a safe stop‑loss based on ATR. No grid, no martingale. Works well on 3‑digit Exness Gold and has a simple dashboard.

Many Gold robots lose money because they trade against the trend or keep adding losing trades. Gold Trend Machine does the opposite.

First, it looks at the bigger trend. If the trend is up, it only looks for buys. If the trend is down, it only looks for sells. It also checks a second timeframe and uses ADX to make sure the trend is strong.

The robot has two ways to enter trades:

  1. Pullback‑resume: When price goes back a little and then continues the trend.

  2. Momentum‑breakout: When price breaks above or below a recent level with strong movement.

Everything is based on ATR, which means the robot adjusts to slow or fast markets. It behaves calmly during quiet times and reacts safely during fast news moves.

Risk control is built in. Every trade starts with a real stop‑loss. You also get protection features like:

  • Spread filter

  • Rollover pause

  • Friday close

  • News filter

  • Daily loss limit

  • Cooldown after losing streak

  • Limit on trades per day

There is also an optional “Smart Recovery” mode that increases lot size only on strong trend setups — without grid or martingale.

Gold Trend Machine works best on 3‑digit Exness Gold, but it can trade Gold on any broker because it automatically adjusts to the price format. The dashboard shows trend direction, filters, daily profit/loss, and buttons for manual Buy, Sell, Close All, and Pause.

You can try the free demo and test it yourself.

Features

  • Trades only with the trend

  • Two entry styles: pullback and breakout

  • Uses two timeframes to confirm direction

  • ADX strength filter

  • ATR‑based stop‑loss, take‑profit, and trailing stop

  • Optional breakeven and trend‑flip exit

  • Spread filter and volatility band

  • Rollover and Friday protection

  • News filter for big USD events

  • Daily loss limit and cooldown

  • Trades‑per‑day limit

  • Fixed lot or percent‑of‑equity

  • Optional Smart Recovery (no martingale)

  • Optional zone‑recovery (high risk, off by default)

  • Dashboard with manual controls

  • Auto point‑scaling for all Gold price formats

  • No DLLs or external files needed

Benefits

  • Safer trading: every trade has a real stop‑loss

  • No fighting the trend: only trend‑based entries

  • Adapts to market speed: ATR keeps things balanced

  • Avoids dangerous times: news, rollover, and weekend filters

  • Easy to use: clear inputs and a simple dashboard

  • Quick setup: presets included

Why It’s Different

  • It never trades against the trend

  • No grid or martingale in the default setup

  • ATR makes it smarter in fast and slow markets

  • Two entry styles but one rule: follow the trend

  • Designed for Exness Gold but works everywhere

  • Clean, transparent logic — no hidden tricks

⚠️ Important Warning

I do NOT sell this robot or any settings on Telegram, WhatsApp, or any other app. If someone tries to sell you my EA or settings outside MQL5, it’s a scam.

All settings and updates are free here on my MQL5 blog:

Gold Trend Machine – Easy SET File & Instructions - My Trading - 17 July 2026 - Traders' Blogs

Disclaimer

Trading Gold with leverage is risky. Past results do not guarantee future results. Always test on demo first.


Recommended products
DualEngine Pro Breakout y Trend Pullback
Luigi Salvatores Buigues Morillo
Experts
Instead of relying on a single market condition that might eventually fail, this EA features an Independent Dual-Engine Architecture . Each engine trades with its own logic, timeframe, and risk management, smoothing your equity curve and protecting your margin at all times. EXCLUSIVE ADVANTAGES (Why we stand out): Zero Toxic Risk: Absolutely NO Grid, NO Martingale, and NO cost averaging. Every single trade has a hard, physical Stop Loss (based on market structure + ATR) and a mathematical Tak
XAU Multiestrategia
Alejandro Roma Perez
Experts
XAUUSD MULTIESTRATEGIA: La Solución Definitiva para el Trading de Oro Automatizado Descubra   XAUUSD MULTIESTRATEGIA , un innovador Expert Advisor (EA) diseñado específicamente para optimizar su operativa en el volátil y lucrativo mercado del Oro (XAUUSD). Este robot de trading avanzado combina una arquitectura multi-estratégica con un enfoque riguroso en la gestión de riesgo, ofreciendo una solución robusta para traders que buscan consistencia y rendimiento diversificado. Rendimiento Comprobado
SuperR V2
Mario El Kallab
Experts
Overview SuperR V2 is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor that combines the proven SuperTrend indicator with an advanced Rational Quadratic Kernel (RQK) filter. This unique combination provides exceptional trend detection while effectively filtering out market noise. Key Features The EA implements a canonical SuperTrend algorithm with single-band tracking for reliable trend identification. The RQK kernel filter acts as a sophisticated signal confirmation mechanism, ensuring entries onl
Orion Guard EA
Shu-hsien Teng
Experts
Orion Guard EA is a standalone MetaTrader 5 trading robot designed around candle structure, multi-timeframe context, and volatility-normalized risk placement. The default preset is balanced and GBPUSD-oriented. It combines a breakout-continuation module with a stricter trend-pullback continuation module, places confirmation stop orders, and controls risk with a volatility-based stop loss and fixed target multiple. The EA includes spread, daily equity loss, pending-order expiry, weekday, session,
BTC Conqueror
Ng Chu En
Experts
BUY ONE FREE ONE, contact me after purchase for your special gift.  Live signal: https://www.fxblue.com/users/NCE_SStrading The  <<BTC Conqueror>> Expert Advisor is built for traders who demand precision, consistency, and intelligent automation in the world's most dynamic cryptocurrency market. Designed exclusively for BTCUSD, this advanced trading system combines sophisticated algorithms, adaptive market logic, and disciplined risk management to help traders navigate changing market conditi
Aurum Saucer
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Aurum Saucer Portfolio for XAUUSD H1 Aurum Saucer Portfolio is a high-capacity MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, built on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework. This system represents a significant evolution beyond standard portfolio EAs, delivering over 280 strategies and approximately three times the trading opportunities of traditional portfolio configurations. It is designed for structured, high-frequency opportunity capture on gold, while maintaining
Tradax Propfirms
Jean Christophe Paput
Experts
****************   TRADAX– PropFirm Ready TRADAX PF    has been specially designed to meet the strict requirements of PropFirm Challenges. The tests were carried out on an   FTMO account , but the EA can be easily adapted to the criteria of other Prop Firms.                 ****************     Built-in Safety Features: Automatic compliance with a   maximum 5% daily drawdown   (adjustable). Control of the   overall drawdown at 8%, 9%, 10%   (adjustable). Intelligent manage
Gold Surge
Sergey Fateev
Experts
Gold Surge Gold Surge is a simple Expert Advisor trading on the XAUUSD instrument. There is no "artificial intelligence" in it, there is no rigged story, there is no guaranteed result that you will become a millionaire and the like. There is only a result here and now. live signal Recommendations Currency Pair : XAUUSD Time Frames : Any Minimum Deposit : $100 Account Type : ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads. Brokers : Tickmill, Fusion Marketing To achieve the best results, it is cruc
Stocks Trade MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
Experts
Stocks Trade — A Sector-Specific Trading Robot Powered by Machine Learning We present to you the most effective portfolio-based approach combined with a strictly limited sector of trading instruments. The primary goal is to enable anyone to trade US stocks without prior preparation. We aim to trade as many of the most stable US equities simultaneously as possible to ensure maximum deposit safety while achieving substantial returns over a relatively short period. Links to help you learn more abo
Btc Shudoken
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
BTC/USD M1 Expert Advisor Version: 1.2 | Developed by: Worldinversor 2026 Overview BTC SHUDOKEN is a high-performance Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading BTC/USD on the M1 timeframe. It combines Price Action analysis with a multi-layered confirmation system based on four advanced technical indicators. Its intelligent voting architecture filters out low-quality signals and only executes trades when the minimum required consensus is reached among the active filters. Signals System
Rul MT5
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The expert Advisor is designed for dealing with complex situations, including Loka. In addition, the expert Advisor can successfully trade itself. To do this, it provides auto-trading functions. Parameters BUY   – allow to resolve sales SELL   – allow to resolve purchases Step   = 60; – step between averaging positions ProfitClose   – closing profit in currency Lot   = 0.01; – the first lot of averaging K_Lot   = 1.5; – averaging coefficient Max_Lot   = 10.0; – maximum possible volume StartLot  
Flashe pro trader
Kodjo Olivier Leonard Daga
Experts
FLASHE PRO TRADER - Robot de Trading Professionnel Présentation Générale FLASHE PRO TRADER est un robot de trading professionnel nouvelle génération, conçu pour le Day Trading. Ce système intelligent combine des algorithmes avancés et une gestion des risques robuste dans une solution unique, puissante et automatisée. Développé par DovTech, avec une architecture solide et des stratégies éprouvées, FLASHE PRO TRADER s'adapte à toutes les conditions de marché et offre une protection optima
Boomerang GBPUSD
Evgenii Romaneev
Experts
Boomerang GBPUSD A fully automated trading robot for the GBPUSD pair, based on a mean reversion strategy within a dynamic channel. Full Description: Boomerang GBPUSD is a reliable trading expert developed specifically for the high volatility conditions of the British Pound. The robot's strategy is based on the classic "mean reversion" principle. The robot is designed to detect "false breakouts": it enters the market at the moment the price moves outside the channel boundaries and begins to re
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Daikoku MT5
Imamudin Alimuradov
Experts
The system of work, the adviser is trending!!! and it is concluded on averaging the price over a period of time with the placing and changing the location of pending orders.  The system has proven itself over many years of trading me on a real account. And I wrote an adviser so that you can try this strategy!!! The promotion price is up to 15.03.2023 at $ 50 after +350      If you want to use the settings on multiple currency pairs, file EAAset.txt with the general settings for all currency pai
NEXA Ichimoku Directional System
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Ichimoku Directional System Description NEXA Ichimoku Directional System is an automated trading system designed to identify market direction using a combination of Exponential Moving Average (EMA), Ichimoku indicators, and the Relative Vigor Index (RVI). The system analyzes trend direction and market strength, and executes trades only when predefined conditions are met. It is structured to evaluate price position, cloud structure, and momentum in a consistent and rule-based manner. Key Fea
Black Wolf MT5
Mike Pascal Plavonil
3 (3)
Experts
EA Black Wolf initiate a cycle of buy or sell depending of the trend of a built-in indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Recommend pairs EURUSD,GBP USD, EURAUD,AUDJPY,GBPAUD,CADJPY Time Frame  M15  Recommend deposit  1000 usd or 1000 cents  Recommend settings   Default SETTINGS Lot type - lot type calculation (can be Constant, based on risk or Constant size per 1000) Lot size - lot size Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy Trade
Sangkakala Merbabu MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Experts
Sangkakala Merbabu   is a very accurate expert advisor for AUDCAD.  This EA is designed with many momentum indicator for entry points. Signal Features : MFI Force Index De Marker WPR CCI RSI Stochastic Bollinger Bands Additional Signal : Moving average PSAR MACD ADX Recommendations: Currency pair: AUDCAD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit currencies : $500 Account type: Standart, Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! This EA u
AV Level EA MT5 Full
Anja Vivia Vogel
Experts
"AV Level EA MT5 Full" is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5, which is intended exclusively for the german DAX (DE40, GE40, etc.) and is also available as a free version with MinLot to try out. NEW: More ways to close, third entry, MagicNr adjustable. Strategy: - Level Trading, DAX M15 (also M5 or M30) - Entry: Buy level 75, sell level 25 - Exits: TP = 25 (i.e. approx. 00 level) or TP = 50 (buy 75 level, sell 25 level) - Second entry in the event of a reset, distance e.g. 25 or 50 (it
GM Grid Pro
Guillaume Pierre Philippe Mesplont
Experts
GM Grid Pro — Multi-Filter Grid EA | EURUSD M5 Optimized (MT5) Short Description Conservative grid EA with triple signal confirmation (Stochastic + ADX + CCI). Pre-optimized for EURUSD M5. Fully customizable for any pair and timeframe. Full Description GM Grid Pro — Intelligent Grid Trading with Multi-Filter Signal Confirmation GM Grid Pro is a conservative grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines three independent technical indicators to filter trade entries, then builds a controlle
GME trend
Caochunyun Cao
Experts
Symbol：only EURUSD; TF:1 min; account type：stand or  ecn; Spread:max 35 point; Worktime:any and all auto; Min capital：200$; mm=true(defaut); risk=5-20; Models:short trend, base ai-rnn ; 500 to 10000 ony 20-40 days; This new ea,best models and test..one day open 40-100 order.keep one order 5-30min. and all day auto work which as miner, best choose Next 10 pay—>1000$;
Range Breaker
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
Introducing the "Range Breaker". Range Breaker is a daily breakout EA that allows you to define a custom daily time range. Once the designated time range elapses, the "Range Breaker" place two STOP/LIMIT orders at the upper and lower limits of the range. This approach allows to automate daily ORB strategies. Once the day range is over, you can decide whether to keep the orders or to close/delete them. It also counts with several filters such as  - News - Inside Bar range - Trend - Narrow range
Hawk Auto Trading Robot for Gold
Zhanybek Kalybekov
Experts
HAWK BOT 4.2 — AI AUTO TRADING EXPERT FOR XAUUSD The most intelligent automated trading system for XAUUSD (Gold). No manual trading needed. Set it up once — it works 24/7 for you. HOW IT WORKS The bot uses the same proven logic as Hawk 4.3 Indicator: 1. Calculates ATR Bands automatically    (MA 15 + ATR 30 × 2.0) 2. Detects Pivot points    (local high / local low) 3. Waits for band touch + close inside    → Opens 3 positions instantly 4. Sets SL and TP autom
Hpgoldmaster
Parviz Hamrokulov
Experts
HP GOLD MASTER is a very effective breakout scalper. The Expert Advisor is long-term and shows good results on a long timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses a trailing stop to manage trades, and depending on the situation, it can activate the stop immediately after entering a trade or wait for a small profit. Recommended pairs: XAUUSD; Main features: Fast scalping trades (average position hold time of 0-10 minutes) The EA trades between 01:05 and 23:59 (GMT +2) The EA always uses a small stop loss (
Rebate Hunters
Sudibyo Raharjo
Experts
Triangular ABR EA (EURUSD – GBPUSD – EURGBP) Take advantage of market inefficiencies with this high-speed Triangular ABR   Expert Advisor , designed to trade across three major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, and EURGBP . This EA identifies price discrepancies between correlated pairs and executes trades within milliseconds to capture risk-adjusted profits before the market corrects itself.  Key Features: Triangular Abr Strategy Exploits real-time price differences between EURUSD, GBPUSD, and E
ADM Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
ADM Trade X MT5 is an EA based onAverage Directional Movement Index. Average Directional Movement Index parameters such as Period, BuyShift1, BuyShift2, SellShift1, and SellShift2 can be adjusted. ADM Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through ADM Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Sir Stoch and Commodities
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a go
Gold Piece XAU
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Gold Piece XAU Version 2.0 | Developed by Worldinversor 2026 Overview Gold Piece XAU is an algorithmic Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD pair (spot gold) on the M15 timeframe. It combines market structure analysis with three technical confirmation filters—RSI, double EMA, and CCI—along with a Liquidity Sweep and Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection system, achieving a professional approach focused on trend-following trades with high-probability entries. Trading Strate
Gold Pyramid Trader Pro
Jianxiong Xiao
Experts
Gold Pyramid Trader Pro is a standalone MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for gold-focused automated trading, especially XAUUSD and broker-specific gold symbols. It combines neutral grid deployment, trend breakout entries, pyramid-style trend following, martingale recovery layers, one-sided trend mode, and account-level risk control in one configurable EA. The EA is designed for traders who want a flexible rule-based system rather than a fixed black-box strategy. All key trading logic can b
AI Hybrid Trader
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Experts
AI-Hybrid Trader v6.06 The Ultimate Autonomous Self-Learning AI Trading System "Not a simple rigid indicator bot. Powered by a built-in self-evolving Deep Neural Network, Autonomous Reinforcement Learning (Q-Learning) with Binary Memory Persistence, and Real-Time Risk Intelligence that modulates trade volume based on AI Signal Confidence." Latest Update: Version 6.06 — Autonomous Self-Learning, Binary Memory Persistence & Dashboard Telemetry AI Hybrid Trader v6.06 introduces a groundbreaking Au
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
More from author
Gold Impulse Engine
Maricel Villanueva
Experts
Built for traders who refuse to give up — a disciplined impulse‑breakout engine for XAUUSD with real SL/TP, full protection, and a mission to help traders succeed in this career. Gold trading is one of the most unforgiving paths a trader can choose — but also one of the most rewarding. Gold Impulse Engine was created with a simple motivation: to give traders a structured, disciplined tool that supports their journey toward becoming consistently profitable in this chosen career. Gold moves in bur
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review