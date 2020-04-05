Gold Trend Machine EA

Follow the trend, avoid the noise — a smart Gold trading robot.

Gold Trend Machine is a robot that trades Gold (XAUUSD) by following the trend. It checks the big trend first, then looks for strong movement using ADX. It only enters trades with the trend — never against it. Every trade has a safe stop‑loss based on ATR. No grid, no martingale. Works well on 3‑digit Exness Gold and has a simple dashboard.

Many Gold robots lose money because they trade against the trend or keep adding losing trades. Gold Trend Machine does the opposite.

First, it looks at the bigger trend. If the trend is up, it only looks for buys. If the trend is down, it only looks for sells. It also checks a second timeframe and uses ADX to make sure the trend is strong.

The robot has two ways to enter trades:

Pullback‑resume: When price goes back a little and then continues the trend. Momentum‑breakout: When price breaks above or below a recent level with strong movement.

Everything is based on ATR, which means the robot adjusts to slow or fast markets. It behaves calmly during quiet times and reacts safely during fast news moves.

Risk control is built in. Every trade starts with a real stop‑loss. You also get protection features like:

Spread filter

Rollover pause

Friday close

News filter

Daily loss limit

Cooldown after losing streak

Limit on trades per day

There is also an optional “Smart Recovery” mode that increases lot size only on strong trend setups — without grid or martingale.

Gold Trend Machine works best on 3‑digit Exness Gold, but it can trade Gold on any broker because it automatically adjusts to the price format. The dashboard shows trend direction, filters, daily profit/loss, and buttons for manual Buy, Sell, Close All, and Pause.

You can try the free demo and test it yourself.

Features

Trades only with the trend

Two entry styles: pullback and breakout

Uses two timeframes to confirm direction

ADX strength filter

ATR‑based stop‑loss, take‑profit, and trailing stop

Optional breakeven and trend‑flip exit

Spread filter and volatility band

Rollover and Friday protection

News filter for big USD events

Daily loss limit and cooldown

Trades‑per‑day limit

Fixed lot or percent‑of‑equity

Optional Smart Recovery (no martingale)

Optional zone‑recovery (high risk, off by default)

Dashboard with manual controls

Auto point‑scaling for all Gold price formats

No DLLs or external files needed

Benefits

Safer trading: every trade has a real stop‑loss

No fighting the trend: only trend‑based entries

Adapts to market speed: ATR keeps things balanced

Avoids dangerous times: news, rollover, and weekend filters

Easy to use: clear inputs and a simple dashboard

Quick setup: presets included

Why It’s Different

It never trades against the trend

No grid or martingale in the default setup

ATR makes it smarter in fast and slow markets

Two entry styles but one rule: follow the trend

Designed for Exness Gold but works everywhere

Clean, transparent logic — no hidden tricks

⚠️ Important Warning I do NOT sell this robot or any settings on Telegram, WhatsApp, or any other app. If someone tries to sell you my EA or settings outside MQL5, it’s a scam. All settings and updates are free here on my MQL5 blog: Gold Trend Machine – Easy SET File & Instructions - My Trading - 17 July 2026 - Traders' Blogs



Disclaimer

Trading Gold with leverage is risky. Past results do not guarantee future results. Always test on demo first.